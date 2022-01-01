Best VPN for Dallas
Best Dallas VPN servers
Get a Dallas IP address with ExpressVPN’s secure servers. Enjoy private browsing with no limits. 30-day money-back guarantee.
Best for the U.S.
How to get a Dallas IP address
Use the best VPN for Dallas to securely stream sports and keep your online activity private and safe.
Step 1
Paso 2
Descargue la app en su dispositivo
Step 3
Connect to a location in Dallas.
Why use a VPN server in Dallas?
Watch TV, movies, sports, news, and more
ExpressVPN works with streaming services like Netflix, Hulu, Amazon, HBO, and others to deliver content at ultra-fast speeds*. Follow your favorite Dallas sports teams, and stream securely with no throttling or bandwidth caps.
* ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. Consult the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and your content providers’ Terms of Service for details.
Protect your privacy
No one needs to see your online activity—not even us. That’s why we carefully designed our systems to never collect activity logs or connection logs. Our VPN servers also wipe all data with every reboot in accordance with our independently-audited privacy policy.
Bypass ISP throttling
Get an IP address in Dallas or a VPN server location in any of 94 countries to unblock websites, defeat ISP throttling, and enjoy more anonymity online.
Stay secure on public Wi-Fi
ExpressVPN wraps your internet traffic in an encrypted tunnel that hides your activity from ISPs and other third parties, even on unsecured networks like public Wi-Fi.
Why ExpressVPN is better than free proxy services
Many “free proxies” offer to change your IP address for free, but with the hidden costs of slow speeds, no support, and no privacy. Some free proxy services even inject adware.
A trusted VPN like ExpressVPN provides lightning-fast access to optimized servers, 24/7 live support, and next-gen privacy features. If you need a risk-free trial, try our 30-day money-back guarantee.
Dallas VPN for PC, Mac, iOS, Android, and more
Protect yourself on every platform.
A single ExpressVPN subscription includes software solutions for every device in your home, including gaming consoles like PlayStation and Xbox and smart TV systems like Apple TV and Amazon Fire TV Stick.
Can’t find your device? Check out these manual configurations and setup tutorials for a wide range of other devices and platforms.
Dallas VPN FAQ
Should I use a VPN if I live in Dallas?
Absolutely. Using a VPN is a smart move for Dallas residents who value online privacy, especially when connecting to unsecure networks like public Wi-Fi.
Are VPNs legal in Dallas?
Should I use a free VPN in Dallas?
Free VPNs don’t compare to the speed, stability, or advanced privacy features of ExpressVPN. But if you’re looking for a risk-free VPN trial, sign up for ExpressVPN and take advantage of our 30-day money-back guarantee.
How do I change my IP address to Dallas?
Get a Dallas IP address in 3 simple steps:
Download the app for your PC, Mac, Android, or iOS device
Connect to one of our VPN server locations in Dallas
Servers all over the world
ExpressVPN users can connect to server locations in 94 countries and counting. You can access any of these VPN server locations from Dallas or anywhere else in the world.
Get a risk-free VPN for Dallas
See why ExpressVPN is the best VPN for Dallas. Try the full version risk-free for 30 days. If you don’t love it, we’ll give you your money back.