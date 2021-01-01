Work-Life Balance at ExpressVPN

There's also a real emphasis on fun and humor. We have a silly #pets channel on Slack that includes everything from cat memes to team members’ pet hedgehogs. We do lots of fun team-building activities. Our Hong Kong office even includes a ping pong table.

I really appreciate the trust the company places in employees to get their work done on their own time. We have core hours from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., but otherwise we can build our work schedules around the rest of our lives, whether that's running errands or going to doctor's appointments in the morning, going to the gym in the afternoon, or dropping your kids off at school.

I'm a bit of a fitness freak and like using my mornings to go to the gym or hit the running trails. I find it clears my head and helps me focus on work for the rest of the day. I also compete in various tournaments around Asia with the Singapore Lacrosse team, though sadly that's been on hold for the past couple years because of Covid.

Thanks to the flexible hours I'm able to drop my son off at preschool then head to the gym for an hour or 90 minutes without worrying about being chained to my desk at 9 a.m. I can also close my laptop in the early evening for my kids’ bath time and bedtime, then get in a couple more quiet working hours later on.

I'm naturally a pretty driven and competitive person, so I love setting goals for myself and then seeing the results (probably another reason I love working at ExpressVPN, given our focus on OKRs!). I was recently able to achieve a longtime goal of running a sub-6-minute mile; before I had kids I used to compete in various 10k races in Singapore and elsewhere, with a few podium finishes. Now that I'm training more consistently I can't wait for races to start up again to see how I stack up!

— Kate, Content Marketing