Secure your passwords with ExpressVPN Keys
- Store unlimited passwords
- Sign in easily with autofill
- Free with your VPN subscription
- Available in the mobile apps and for Chrome
ExpressVPN Keys: Free, simple, secure
ExpressVPN Keys lets you take control of your password security. You can generate unique, complex passwords that are hard to hack, store them in a secure digital vault, then fill your logins with just a click. The password manager makes your online experience easier, faster, and more secure.
ExpressVPN Keys is the latest security innovation from the team behind our industry-leading VPN, TrustedServer technology, and the Lightway VPN protocol. With the launch of the password manager, ExpressVPN broadens the ways it protects your digital footprint and your passwords. It’s more protection for the same price.
Note: Keys is being rolled out gradually and may not be accessible to all users immediately.
Keep your logins safe
Forget about having to remember all your passwords—and resetting them when you forget. Using ExpressVPN Keys means you only need to remember one password to manage all the logins you use every day, from your favorite sites and streaming services to your email and online banking.
Just like our industry-leading VPN, ExpressVPN Keys follows industry best practices for secure app development and cloud infrastructure, with threat modeling and security assessments led by our team of experts.
The password manager uses zero-knowledge encryption, which means that only you have access to your logins. Your logins are only ever decrypted on your devices when you unlock ExpressVPN Keys using your primary password or biometrics. There’s only one key, and it’s in your hands. Even we can’t see your passwords.
Generate strong passwords
No more using weak passwords, reusing passwords, or repeating password patterns across several accounts—all practices that leave your accounts vulnerable. Level up your password security by using ExpressVPN’s password manager to generate unique, complex passwords with just a click.
Sign in faster with just one click
No more typos or searching for symbols. ExpressVPN Keys remembers your passwords, so you don’t have to—then fills them with just a click.
Monitor your password health
Check your password security score with ExpressVPN Keys. The password manager helps to identify vulnerable passwords that are weak or reused and need to be changed, helping to prevent the risk of a hack.
Access across all your devices
Take your passwords wherever you go. Available as a Chrome extension for your computer and conveniently built into the ExpressVPN app for iOS and Android, ExpressVPN Keys syncs your logins across devices.
No extra costs, no limits
ExpressVPN Keys offers the security and peace of mind of a premium password manager without the premium price tag because it’s included in your ExpressVPN subscription at no extra cost.
Unlike your memory—and some other password managers—there’s no limit to the number of logins you can save in ExpressVPN Keys or devices you can use it on.
FAQ: ExpressVPN Keys
On which devices and platforms can I use the password manager?
ExpressVPN Keys is available as a Chrome browser extension for Windows, Mac, and Linux, and is conveniently integrated into the ExpressVPN app for iOS and Android.
How do I download and install the password manager?
Click here to download the ExpressVPN Keys Chrome extension. To use ExpressVPN Keys on iOS or Android, open the ExpressVPN app for iOS or Android and tap the Keys tab to get started.
If I have the ExpressVPN Keys Chrome extension, do I also need the ExpressVPN app?
Yes. The ExpressVPN Keys Chrome extension requires the ExpressVPN app to be installed and activated on your Windows, Mac, or Linux device.
Can I import my logins from another password manager?
Yes, you can import saved logins and passwords from several of the most popular password managers (LastPass, 1Password, and Dashlane) and browsers (Chrome, Safari, and Edge).
What is the best free password manager?
ExpressVPN Keys, because you get premium password security across your devices at no extra cost, as it’s included in your ExpressVPN subscription.
Is the password manager secure?
Yes. We built ExpressVPN Keys to meet industry best practices for secure apps and cloud infrastructure, and we perform extensive threat models and security assessments to protect your data.
The logins stored in your password manager are protected at all times by zero-knowledge encryption, which ensures only you can see your decrypted logins. In the unlikely event of a breach of our servers, your saved logins would still be safe because they were encrypted before leaving your devices.
Can password managers protect against phishing attacks?
Yes, a password manager offers additional protection against malicious websites designed to phish your passwords. ExpressVPN Keys only offers to fill logins that correspond to the correct websites and apps saved in your password manager.
Why is password security important?
Password authentication is essential for securing the online accounts you use every day—from your email accounts to banking, apps, and websites. You must never use the same password for multiple accounts, even if it’s a long, random one. Security experts recommend using a password manager to generate, save, and fill long, complex, unique passwords for every account.
Are password managers worth it?
Password managers are one of the simplest ways to increase your online security. Using strong passwords is crucial for protecting your online accounts and personal information, but the best passwords are also hard to remember. Writing them down or saving them to a file on your devices increases the risk of someone stealing them. A good password manager solves these problems by offering a secure place to store all your passwords, no matter how long and complex, that you (and only you) can retrieve easily.
With ExpressVPN Keys, VPN subscribers get the security of a premium password manager for no extra cost—so it’s absolutely worth it.
