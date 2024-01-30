VPN for flights: Find cheaper flights today
ExpressVPN can help you score more affordable flight tickets on your favorite booking platforms.
30-day money-back guarantee
How to find cheaper flight tickets with ExpressVPN
Step 1
Sign up for ExpressVPN and its blazing-fast service.
Step 2
Clear your cookies and cache before searching for flights.
Step 3
Switch between servers in different locations and compare flight prices!
A VPN helps tourists, business travelers, and expatriates freely access the internet anywhere
How to choose a server to get the cheapest flights
Not sure which VPN server you should choose for the best flight prices? Here are some helpful tips:
1. Choose your destination country
Airlines often run sales or price flights differently, so trying your destination can be a great way to find better prices.
2. Choose a developing country
Sometimes, airlines price their flights according to the purchasing power of their customers, so choosing a developing country could be a good way to get cheaper flight tickets.
3. Choose the airline's home country
Some airlines might offer cheaper flights to people in their home country.
4. Choose your own country
This could work if there’s little demand for your destination where you are, or if there are multiple VPN server locations in your country. You can also use a VPN to mask that you’ve been searching for a flight recently.
How does an international VPN work?
ExpressVPN changes your IP address to an IP of your choice by routing it through any one of our secure VPN servers in 105 countries, that you choose when you connect.
Connecting to a VPN server will make it seem like you are in the same place as the server location. For example, if you are in the U.S. and you connect to a VPN location in the UK, you will appear to be in the UK. If you are in Canada and you connect to a location in Australia, websites and apps will think you are located in Australia.
Will a travel VPN slow down my internet speed?
Using a VPN could cause your internet speeds to slow down, but often it is barely noticeable. If you are traveling somewhere that’s prone to throttling your internet, using a VPN could even help to speed up your connection.
What do I do if I experience traffic slowdowns with a VPN?
If you are noticing sluggishness or buffering, you could try changing to a different VPN server location. If you are using ExpressVPN and your priority is the privacy protections and not the location change, choose Smart Location, which is the location most suitable for your network conditions.
ExpressVPN is optimized to work with streaming services so you can enjoy online privacy and security all the time, without the VPN interfering. It should not be used as a means of copyright circumvention. We cannot see or control what you do while connected to our service, so you are responsible for complying with our Terms of Service, your content provider’s terms, and any applicable laws.
ExpressVPN: Best VPN for traveling
More VPN locations
Choose from VPN server locations across 105 countries, including the UK, U.S., Canada, and Australia.
Optimized for speed
ExpressVPN constantly optimizes servers to deliver the fastest speeds possible.
Best-in-class encryption
Secure and protect all of your data with best-in-class AES 256-bit encryption.
Superior connection reliability
Enjoy industry-leading connection stability and reliability, no matter where you are in the world.
Content from anywhere
Access all the apps and services you need to work, stream, and play.
Get set up right away
Connecting to ExpressVPN is quick and easy. Just sign up, download, and connect!
Download ExpressVPN
on all your devices
A single ExpressVPN subscription lets you download a VPN for every popular platform. Need a VPN for multiple devices? Set up ExpressVPN on everything you own, and use it on eight at the same time.
Try the best VPN for flights risk-free
Take advantage of ExpressVPN’s risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee:
If you’re not satisfied using ExpressVPN abroad for any reason, contact Support within 30 days and get a full refund.