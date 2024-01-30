Not sure which VPN server you should choose for the best flight prices? Here are some helpful tips:

1. Choose your destination country

Airlines often run sales or price flights differently, so trying your destination can be a great way to find better prices.

2. Choose a developing country

Sometimes, airlines price their flights according to the purchasing power of their customers, so choosing a developing country could be a good way to get cheaper flight tickets.

3. Choose the airline's home country

Some airlines might offer cheaper flights to people in their home country.

4. Choose your own country

This could work if there’s little demand for your destination where you are, or if there are multiple VPN server locations in your country. You can also use a VPN to mask that you’ve been searching for a flight recently.