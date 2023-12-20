Get an extra 30 days free on any plan when you sign up now.

Don’t miss out! Get 4 months free when you sign up for a 12-month plan.

Friends streaming on tablet

The #1 VPN for streaming HBO Stream HBO with the #1 rated VPN

Blazing-fast streaming with unlimited bandwidth
Get the #1 Rated VPN

30-DAY MONEY-BACK GUARANTEE

Already a user? Renew your plan.

Watch HBO with a VPN in 3 steps

Step 1

How to sign up for ExpressVPN

Sign up for ExpressVPN and get set up on your computer, smart TV, phone, tablet, streaming device, or router.

Step 2

Globe showing United States

Connect to one of our U.S. VPN server locations, optimized for speed.

Step 3

HBO on a TV screen

Let ExpressVPN run in the background as you watch movies and TV shows.

Get an HBO VPN and securely watch same-day blockbuster movie premieres and series like House of the Dragon in full HD

Get ExpressVPN

Plans and pricing

ExpressVPN plans and pricing
ExpressVPN plans and pricing
Claim Your Special Offer Now
Renew Your Plan

What is HBO Max?

Stream blockbuster movies on the same day they premiere in theatres on HBO Max

HBO Max is HBO’s premium online streaming service that includes the full catalogue of HBO series and movies, plus 10,000 hours of content from companies under WarnerMedia, like Warner Bros., CNN, Adult Swim, TBS, Cartoon Network, and TNT. Its lineup features classic sitcom hits, new DC Entertainment series, the complete library of Studio Ghibli films, and plenty of original programming.

HBO Max is also a popular destination for blockbuster movies, with same-day streaming of all Warner Bros. movies to coincide with movie theater premieres. All movie titles are available to stream on HBO Max for 31 days from theatrical release.

To start enjoying all the content HBO Max has to offer, simply sign up for an account to start streaming. ExpressVPN complements the experience with unlimited bandwidth, and you’ll never have to worry about monitoring or logging.

Get ExpressVPN
Stream your favorite content with ExpressVPN.

Enjoy secure access worldwide

Enjoy streaming services and stay up to date on any network. With ExpressVPN, you can say goodbye to censorship and hello to unlimited bandwidth.

Laptops and device with a checkmark in a speech bubble.

Use ExpressVPN
on every device

Phone, tablet, computer, router—no matter where you are or what devices you’re using, a single ExpressVPN subscription has got you covered.

apple-icon
windows-icon
android-icon
ios-icon
linux-icon
Router-icon
Kodi-icon-black

The world’s leading VPN, as seen in:

Financial Times logo.
WSJ logo.
TechCrunch logo.
Grayed out CNET logo
BBC logo.
PCWorld logo.
Techradar logo.
Vox logo.
Huffpost logo.

Why use ExpressVPN?

Use on up to 8 devices simultaneously

Install ExpressVPN on all your devices, and connect eight at once with a single subscription.

Unlimited bandwidth

Download as much as you want, without your ISP or VPN capping certain kinds of traffic.

Defeat ISP throttling

ExpressVPN lets you bypass ISP throttling and say goodbye to buffering.

Lightning-fast speeds

Enjoy smoother, throttle-free browsing and gaming with ultra-fast speeds.

Secure access anywhere

Safely access all the apps and services you need to work, stream, and play.

24-hour live chat support

We're available anytime to help you with setup and troubleshooting.
Choose Plan

FAQ: How to watch HBO on a VPN

* ExpressVPN is optimized to work with HBO Max so you can enjoy online privacy and security all the time, without the VPN interfering. It should not be used as a means of copyright circumvention. We cannot see or control what you do while connected to our service, so you are responsible for complying with our Terms of Service, your content provider’s terms, and any applicable laws.

30
DAY
MONEY-BACK GUARANTEE

Try a risk-free VPN for HBO today

Not sure about using a VPN to watch HBO? Try ExpressVPN risk-free.

We’re so confident in our product that we’re offering a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Choose Plan