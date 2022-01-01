Best VPN for Madrid
Best Madrid VPN servers
Get a Madrid IP address with ExpressVPN to enjoy a fast connection, secure browsing, and advanced privacy protection.
30-day money-back guarantee
Best Spain VPN
How to get a Madrid VPN
Step 1
Step 2
Download the app for your device.
Step 3
Connect to our Madrid location.
Why use a Madrid VPN server?
Stream TV, movies, news, and sports
ExpressVPN’s fast, optimized network works with Spanish TV services like Netflix, HBO, Amazon, Antena 3, Telecinco, and more*. Stream securely with no bandwidth caps, no throttling from your ISP, and no limits.
* ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. Consult the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and your content providers’ Terms of Service for details.
Protect your privacy
When you hide your IP address with ExpressVPN, you’re also protecting your device from hackers. ExpressVPN wraps your traffic in an encrypted tunnel to stop third parties from listening in.
Say no to activity logs
ExpressVPN does not keep activity logs or connection logs, and our servers use our in-house TrustedServer technology so all data is wiped with every reboot. Our privacy policy has also been independently audited.
Browse with no limits
ExpressVPN gives you a new IP address in Spain, or any of 94 countries around the world. Unblock websites and enjoy greater privacy, security, and freedom on the internet.
Madrid VPN for Chrome, iPhone, Android, and more
Protect yourself on every device.
ExpressVPN has software solutions for all platforms, including game systems like Playstation and Xbox and smart TV consoles like Amazon Fire TV Stick and Apple TV.
Can’t find your device? Check out these manual configurations and setup tutorials for a wide range of other devices and platforms.
Madrid VPN FAQ
Are VPNs legal in Spain?
Yes. As in most countries, using a VPN is legal in Spain.
Do I need a VPN if I already have an IP address in Spain?
Even if you already have a Spanish IP, there are many reasons to use ExpressVPN :
ExpressVPN protects you from Wi-Fi hackers and other snoops on untrusted networks.
ExpressVPN prevents ISP throttling of streaming video traffic.
ExpressVPN gives you access to server locations in 94 countries around the world, not just Spain.
Is ExpressVPN better than a free VPN?
Yes. Free VPNs don’t offer the same level of security and speed as ExpressVPN. They also often have limited features with bandwidth caps and not many locations.
ExpressVPN’s 30-day money-back guarantee is the perfect alternative to a free VPN trial. The full-featured version of ExpressVPN is already available to you risk-free for 30 days.
How do I get a Madrid IP address?
Follow these simple steps:
Download the appropriate app for your iOS, Android, PC, or Mac
Open ExpressVPN and select our Madrid location
Servers around the world
ExpressVPN users can connect to server locations in 94 countries and counting. You can access any of these VPN server locations from Spain or anywhere else in the world.
Get the best Madrid VPN risk-free
Experience firsthand why ExpressVPN is the best VPN for Madrid. Try it risk-free for 30 days.