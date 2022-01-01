Obtenga otros 30 días gratis en cualquier plan si se registra ahora.

Best VPN for Madrid

Best VPN for Madrid

Best Madrid VPN servers

Get a Madrid IP address with ExpressVPN to enjoy a fast connection, secure browsing, and advanced privacy protection.

Best Spain VPN

How to get a Madrid VPN

Download the app for your device.

Connect to our Madrid location.

Connect to our Madrid location.

Why use a Madrid VPN server?

Stream TV, movies, news, and sports

Stream TV, movies, news, and sports

ExpressVPN’s fast, optimized network works with Spanish TV services like Netflix, HBO, Amazon, Antena 3, Telecinco, and more*. Stream securely with no bandwidth caps, no throttling from your ISP, and no limits.

* ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. Consult the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and your content providers’ Terms of Service for details.

Protect your privacy

Protect your privacy

When you hide your IP address with ExpressVPN, you’re also protecting your device from hackers. ExpressVPN wraps your traffic in an encrypted tunnel to stop third parties from listening in.

Say no to activity logs

Say no to activity logs

ExpressVPN does not keep activity logs or connection logs, and our servers use our in-house TrustedServer technology so all data is wiped with every reboot. Our privacy policy has also been independently audited.

Browse with no limits

Browse with no limits

ExpressVPN gives you a new IP address in Spain, or any of 94 countries around the world. Unblock websites and enjoy greater privacy, security, and freedom on the internet.

Madrid VPN for Chrome, iPhone, Android, and more

Protect yourself on every device.

VPN de España protegiendo una variedad de dispositivos.

ExpressVPN has software solutions for all platforms, including game systems like Playstation and Xbox and smart TV consoles like Amazon Fire TV Stick and Apple TV.

VPN for iOS
VPN for Mac
VPN for Android
VPN for Linux
VPN for Windows
VPN for routers
For game consoles
For smart TV systems

Plus VPN extensions for your favorite browsers

Chrome extension
Firefox extension
Edge extension

Can’t find your device? Check out these manual configurations and setup tutorials for a wide range of other devices and platforms.

Madrid VPN FAQ

Are VPNs legal in Spain?
Do I need a VPN if I already have an IP address in Spain?
Is ExpressVPN better than a free VPN?
How do I get a Madrid IP address?

Servers around the world

ExpressVPN users can connect to server locations in 94 countries and counting. You can access any of these VPN server locations from Spain or anywhere else in the world.

Get the best Madrid VPN risk-free

Experience firsthand why ExpressVPN is the best VPN for Madrid. Try it risk-free for 30 days.

