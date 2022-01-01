Best VPN for Los Angeles
How to get an LA IP address
Step 1
Step 2
Download the app to your device
Step 3
Connect to a location in Los Angeles.
Choose an LA server location
ExpressVPN has several VPN server locations in Los Angeles County, including Santa Monica.
If you just need the fastest U.S. VPN server location, select “United States” and ExpressVPN will automatically choose the best American location for you.
For assistance choosing the best VPN location for a particular website or service, contact ExpressVPN Support.
Why use a Los Angeles VPN server?
Watch movies, TV, sports, and more
ExpressVPN works with streaming services like Netflix, Hulu, Amazon, HBO, and more to deliver content at blazing speeds*. Follow your favorite SoCal sports teams and watch the latest Hollywood films securely with unlimited bandwidth.
* ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. Consult the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and your content providers’ Terms of Service for details.
Protect your privacy
No one needs to see your online activity—not even us. That’s why we carefully designed our systems to never collect activity logs or connection logs. Our VPN servers also wipe all data with every reboot in accordance with our independently-audited privacy policy.
Bypass ISP throttling
Get an IP address in California or a VPN server location in any of 94 countries to unblock websites, defeat ISP throttling, and enjoy more anonymity online.
Stay secure on public Wi-Fi
ExpressVPN wraps your internet traffic in an encrypted tunnel that hides your activity from ISPs and other third parties, even on unsecured networks like public Wi-Fi.
Los Angeles VPN for PC, Mac, iOS, Android, and more
Protect yourself on every platform.
A single ExpressVPN subscription includes software solutions for every device in your home, including gaming consoles like PlayStation and Xbox and smart TV systems like Apple TV and Amazon Fire TV Stick.
Can’t find your device? Check out these manual configurations and setup tutorials for a wide range of other devices and platforms.
LA VPN FAQ
Are VPNs legal in Los Angeles?
Should I use a free VPN in Los Angeles?
Free VPNs simply don’t offer the same high-quality experience as ExpressVPN. But if you need a risk-free trial, just sign up and take advantage of our 30-day money-back guarantee.
How do I get a Los Angeles IP address?
Here’s how to get a Los Angeles IP address in 3 easy steps:
Download the appropriate app for your PC, Mac, iOS or Android device
Open ExpressVPN and select any of our Los Angeles VPN locations
Do I need a VPN if I live in Los Angeles?
Connecting to the internet through a VPN is a good idea for all Angelenos, as it keeps you safe on untrusted networks and makes your connection more private and anonymous.
What’s the best Los Angeles VPN location?
ExpressVPN has multiple server locations in Los Angeles, but the best one for you depends on your network conditions.
If what you're looking for is the fastest VPN location in the U.S., select "United States" from the location menu to let the app choose the best U.S. location for your network, which may or may not be in Los Angeles.
ExpressVPN for other countries
ExpressVPN users can connect to server locations in 94 countries and counting. You can access any of these VPN server locations from Los Angeles, or anywhere else in the world.
