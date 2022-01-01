Obtenga otros 30 días gratis en cualquier plan si se registra ahora.

¡No se lo pierda! Reciba 4 meses gratis al registrarse en un plan de 12 meses.

Palmeras y horizonte de Los Ángeles.

Best VPN for Los Angeles

Best Los Angeles VPN servers

Get a Los Angeles IP address with ExpressVPN’s fast and secure servers. Browse privately with unlimited bandwidth. 30-day money-back guarantee.

Comprar ExpressVPN
#1 Trusted VPN
Best for the U.S.

How to get an LA IP address

Step 1

Regístrese en ExpressVPN

Paso 2

Descargue la app en su dispositivo

Step 3

Connect to a location in Los Angeles.

Menú de ubicaciones de ExpressVPN destacando las ubicaciones de servidores en Los Ángeles.

Choose an LA server location

ExpressVPN has several VPN server locations in Los Angeles County, including Santa Monica.

If you just need the fastest U.S. VPN server location, select “United States” and ExpressVPN will automatically choose the best American location for you.

For assistance choosing the best VPN location for a particular website or service, contact ExpressVPN Support.

Comprar ExpressVPNContact Support

Why use a Los Angeles VPN server?

Vea sus contenidos desde cualquier lugar: escaleras a una puerta abierta representando el acceso.

Watch movies, TV, sports, and more

ExpressVPN works with streaming services like Netflix, Hulu, Amazon, HBO, and more to deliver content at blazing speeds*. Follow your favorite SoCal sports teams and watch the latest Hollywood films securely with unlimited bandwidth.

* ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. Consult the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and your content providers’ Terms of Service for details.

Disimule su dirección IP: plantas en maceta que ocultan una dirección IP.

Protect your privacy

No one needs to see your online activity—not even us. That’s why we carefully designed our systems to never collect activity logs or connection logs. Our VPN servers also wipe all data with every reboot in accordance with our independently-audited privacy policy.

Ancho de banda ilimitado: un símbolo de infinito sobre diversos dispositivos.

Bypass ISP throttling

Get an IP address in California or a VPN server location in any of 94 countries to unblock websites, defeat ISP throttling, and enjoy more anonymity online.

Encripte su conexión: números sustituidos por caracteres aleatorios en una pantalla en la luz, refiriéndose a la encriptación.

Stay secure on public Wi-Fi

ExpressVPN wraps your internet traffic in an encrypted tunnel that hides your activity from ISPs and other third parties, even on unsecured networks like public Wi-Fi.

Comprar ExpressVPN

Los Angeles VPN for PC, Mac, iOS, Android, and more

Protect yourself on every platform.

VPN estadounidense que protege una variedad de dispositivos.

A single ExpressVPN subscription includes software solutions for every device in your home, including gaming consoles like PlayStation and Xbox and smart TV systems like Apple TV and Amazon Fire TV Stick.

VPN for iOS
VPN for Mac
VPN for Android
VPN for Linux
VPN for Windows
VPN for routers
For game consoles
For smart TV systems

Plus VPN extensions for your favorite browsers

Chrome extension
Firefox extension
Edge extension

Can’t find your device? Check out these manual configurations and setup tutorials for a wide range of other devices and platforms.

Comprar ExpressVPN

LA VPN FAQ

Are VPNs legal in Los Angeles?
Should I use a free VPN in Los Angeles?
How do I get a Los Angeles IP address?
Do I need a VPN if I live in Los Angeles?
What’s the best Los Angeles VPN location?
Comprar ExpressVPN

ExpressVPN for other countries

ExpressVPN users can connect to server locations in 94 countries and counting. You can access any of these VPN server locations from Los Angeles, or anywhere else in the world.

30
DAY
MONEY-BACK GUARANTEE

Get an LA IP risk-free

See why ExpressVPN is the best VPN for Los Angeles. Try the full-featured version risk-free for 30 days.

Comprar ExpressVPN