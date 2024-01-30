#1 VPN for Mac Get the #1 VPN for Mac
- High speed, ultra secure
- Unrestricted access worldwide
- Works on all MacBook and iMac models
- 30-day money-back guarantee
- High speed, ultra secure
- Unrestricted access worldwide
- Works on all MacBook and iMac models
- 30-day money-back guarantee
Already a user? Renew your plan.
Set up ExpressVPN for Mac
in minutes
Step 3
Choose a location and connect to a secure VPN server
What is a VPN?
A virtual private network (VPN) lets you experience the internet with privacy, security, and freedom.
How does it work?
When you connect to a VPN, a secure tunnel is created between your device and the internet.
What can I do with a VPN?
Your original IP address and your location are hidden from hackers and snoops
You can change your virtual location and appear to be anywhere else in the world
You’ll enjoy throttle-free speeds and unlimited bandwidth for streaming, gaming, and more
You can use ExpressVPN on any device with our easy-to-use apps, and connect up to eight devices simultaneously.
Plans and pricing
The world’s leading VPN, as seen in:
Why choose ExpressVPN?
Blazing-fast VPN speeds
Our network of global VPN servers is optimized for speed. Get unlimited bandwidth, with no ISP throttling.
Apps for all your devices
Get set up in minutes on Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, Linux, and routers. Connect to ExpressVPN with one click.
Enjoy a borderless internet
Break through geoblocks and defeat censorship to enjoy the full internet. Keep your real location to yourself.
No logs privacy protection
ExpressVPN is based in the British Virgin Islands, a jurisdiction without data retention laws. We keep no activity or connection logs.
Industry-leading security
Protect your data and online activity with 256-bit AES encryption, DNS/IPv6 leak protection, and a kill switch.
30-day money-back guarantee
Take ExpressVPN for a test drive. All plans are fully refundable within the first 30 days with our risk-free trial.
105 countries… and counting!
Choose from server locations in 105 countries. Our blazing-fast network lets you connect easily from anywhere in the world.
The ExpressVPN 30-day money-back guarantee
If you’re not 100% satisfied with ExpressVPN, let us know within 30 days and we’ll refund your payment. It’s that simple.