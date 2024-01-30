What is a VPN?

A virtual private network (VPN) lets you experience the internet with privacy, security, and freedom.

How does it work?

When you connect to a VPN, a secure tunnel is created between your device and the internet.

What can I do with a VPN?

Your original IP address and your location are hidden from hackers and snoops

You can change your virtual location and appear to be anywhere else in the world

You’ll enjoy throttle-free speeds and unlimited bandwidth for streaming, gaming, and more

You can use ExpressVPN on any device with our easy-to-use apps, and connect up to eight devices simultaneously.