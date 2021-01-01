ExpressVPN features

Get 30 days free when you sign up now.
Choose from 160 VPN server locations in 94 countries all over the world. Switch as often as you like, with no limits.
No need to reveal your true IP address and location; change your IP through one of our secure VPN servers.
ExpressVPN has easy-to-use apps for Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, Linux, routers, and much more.
Split tunneling lets you route some device traffic through a VPN while the rest accesses the internet directly.
Our innovative approach to running VPN servers ensures no data is ever written to a hard drive, keeping you secure.
Network Lock keeps your data safe if your VPN connection drops, blocking all online traffic until protection is restored.
ExpressVPN runs its own private, encrypted DNS on every server, making your connections both safer and faster.
Your data is protected by advanced mathematics in AES-256, the standard trusted by security experts worldwide.
We make systems hard to breach, ensure attackers can’t stay long, minimize any risk of harm, and constantly test our defenses.
Security tips, digital freedom, and internet privacy news from around the world. Stay informed with the official blog of ExpressVPN.
ExpressVPN is essential when using public Wi-Fi. Protect against rogue Wi-Fi networks, man-in-the-middle attacks, and more.
Get a risk-free VPN trial with all the features of ExpressVPN. If you’re not satisfied, contact Support within 30 days and get your money back. It’s that simple.