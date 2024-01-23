Get an extra 30 days free on any plan when you sign up now.

  • Generate, store, and fill unlimited passwords on any device
  • Protect your stored data with zero-knowledge encryption
  • Get alerted to data breaches and vulnerable passwords
  • Included in all ExpressVPN plans
With ExpressVPN Keys, you only need a single password to manage and secure all your online accounts.

Generate, store, and fill unlimited passwords across all your devices—even your browser—and stay ahead of security threats and data breaches.

ExpressVPN Keys is the latest security innovation from the team behind our industry-leading VPN, TrustedServer technology, and the Lightway VPN protocol. With the launch of Keys, ExpressVPN broadens the ways it protects your digital footprint and your passwords.

It’s more protection, all in one subscription.

Keep your data safe

ExpressVPN Keys uses zero-knowledge encryption, which ensures that only you have access to your stored data. Anything you store in Keys is only ever decrypted on your devices when you unlock ExpressVPN Keys with your primary password or biometrics. There’s only one key, and it’s in your hands.

Additionally, the security of the password manager has been independently audited for all platforms—the ExpressVPN app for iOS, and Android, and the Keys Chrome browser extension—by cybersecurity firm Cure53.

Just like our industry-leading VPN, ExpressVPN Keys follows industry best practices for secure app development and cloud infrastructure, with threat modeling and security assessments led by our team of experts.

Generate strong passwords and OTPs

No more using weak passwords, reusing passwords, or repeating password patterns across several accounts—all practices that leave your accounts vulnerable. Level up your password security by using Keys to generate unique, complex passwords with just a click.

You can also use Keys as an authenticator to generate one-time passwords (OTPs) for accounts with two-factor authentication (2FA). Enabling 2FA on compatible accounts adds an extra layer of protection, preventing unauthorized access even if your passwords are compromised.

Sign in faster with just one click

No more typos or searching for symbols. ExpressVPN Keys remembers your passwords, so you don’t have to—then fills them with just a click.

Enable biometric unlock on mobile to access your stored items with your fingerprint or face easily. You don’t have to trade convenience for security.

Monitor your password health

Check your password security score with ExpressVPN Keys. The password manager helps to identify vulnerable passwords that are weak or reused and need to be changed, helping to prevent the risk of a hack.

With ExpressVPN Keys, you can also check if any of your passwords have been exposed in a data breach and then secure your personal information in just a few taps.

Store more than just passwords

ExpressVPN Keys can safely store other private information, not just passwords. Need to remember your passport number, save important medical details, or hide a top-secret recipe from prying eyes? Just add them as secure notes. Keys can also store credit/debit cards to streamline your online payments.

As with usernames and passwords, there’s no limit to how many items you can store in Keys.

Passwords and privacy in one app

Keys comes included in any ExpressVPN subscription and is built right in to our apps for iOS and Android. Want to use Keys on your computer? Download the Keys browser extension for Chrome, compatible with Brave, Edge, Opera, and Vivaldi browsers.

