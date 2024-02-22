Get an extra {{bonus_days}} days free on any plan when you sign up now.

Don’t miss out! Get {{bonus_months}} months free when you sign up for a 12-month plan.

ExpressVPN Black Friday VPN deal

Best Black Friday VPN dealBest Black Friday VPN deal

Save big with up to 6 extra months FREE

Save big with up to 6 extra months FREE
Claim Exclusive Deal

30-day money-back guarantee

ExpressVPN Black Friday VPN deal

Lamp light shining on two browser windows.

Take control with Identity Defender

Identity Defender consists of three separate benefits: ID Alerts warns you when your sensitive data has been exposed online; Data Removal helps get your personal information erased from broker sites; and ID Theft Insurance supports you in recovering if your identity is ever stolen. All are included at no extra cost for U.S. users who sign up for our limited time Black Friday deal: 24 months + 6 months free.

Laptop with percentage symbol above to represent offer/deal

One click to a safer internet

Going online doesn’t have to mean being exposed. Whether you’re shopping online or connecting to public Wi-Fi, keep your personal information more private and secure.

Get ExpressVPN
An opening in a brick wall that shows a sky with the sun and clouds, with a cursor going towards the opening.

Use ExpressVPN
on every device

Phone, tablet, computer, router—no matter where you are or what devices you’re using, a single ExpressVPN subscription has got you covered.

apple-icon
windows-icon
android-icon
ios-icon
linux-icon
Router-icon
Kodi-icon-black

Laptops and device with a checkmark in a speech bubble.

Secure access, worldwide

Connect reliably from anywhere, to anywhere. Our network of high-speed servers across 105 countries puts you in control.

Get ExpressVPN
Shop online securely with a VPN.

Don't miss out on ExpressVPN's biggest-ever Black Friday and Cyber Monday offer! Get unlimited access to high-speed, ultra-secure VPN servers and enjoy up to 6 extra months totally FREE. You won't find a better offer for ExpressVPN anywhere else.

Hurry, grab this exclusive offer before time runs out!

Claim Special Deal

As seen in:

Financial Times logo.
WSJ logo.
TechCrunch logo.
Grayed out CNET logo
BBC logo.
PCWorld logo.
Techradar logo.
Vox logo.
Huffpost logo.

We sometimes pay expert sites to refer customers to us.

Why choose ExpressVPN?

Speedometer.

Blazing-fast VPN speeds

Our network of global VPN servers is optimized for speed. Get unlimited bandwidth, with no ISP throttling.

A laptop and phone with a padlock on their screens.

Apps for all your devices

Get set up in minutes on Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, Linux, and routers. Connect to ExpressVPN with one click.

Be anywhere globe location marker.

Works seamlessly everywhere

Experience the internet the way it was meant to be. With server locations in 105 countries, there’s always one close to you.

White flag on an island.

No-logs privacy protection

ExpressVPN is based in the British Virgin Islands, a jurisdiction without data retention laws. We keep no activity or connection logs.

Secure green lock.

Industry-leading security

Protect your data and online activity with 256-bit AES encryption, DNS/IPv6 leak protection, and a kill switch.

Envelopes.

Live, 24-hour customer support

Chat live with our Support Team anytime. ExpressVPN offers the kind of service you just can’t get for free.

See more advantages

30
DAY
MONEY-BACK GUARANTEE

The ExpressVPN 30-day money-back guarantee

If you’re not 100% satisfied with ExpressVPN, let us know within 30 days and we’ll refund your payment. It’s that simple.

Try ExpressVPN Risk-Free