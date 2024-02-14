Gaming on iOS with a VPN

ExpressVPN is the best VPN for gaming online on your iPad. A VPN keeps your data private, protects you from DDoS (distributed denial of service) attacks, and can also lower ping times between gaming servers by connecting you to locations closer to the network hosts.

If your internet service provider is throttling gaming traffic, the ExpressVPN iPad app can also bypass those restrictions to restore your network speeds to their default levels. In some instances, gamers have even reported faster speeds.