Get the best iPad VPN in 2024

Protect your data and enjoy greater privacy on your iPad with ExpressVPN.

  • Secure browsing, gaming, and working
  • Fast VPN servers in 105 countries
  • All-in-one plan: Password manager, ad and tracker blocker, and more
  • 30-day money-back guarantee
The best VPN for iOS.

How to set up an iPad VPN

Step 1

How to sign up for ExpressVPN
Sign up for ExpressVPN

Visit the order page and select the option that’s right for you.

Step 2

Download icon on mobile devices.
Download the VPN app

Install the ExpressVPN app on your iPad and other devices.

Step 3

Connect to a VPN server location

Hit the On button and enjoy all that ExpressVPN has to offer!

iOS VPN for iPhone.

What is an iPad VPN?

A VPN like ExpressVPN replaces your real IP address with one that belongs to the VPN company, giving you greater anonymity as you go online while allowing you to appear to be in a different country. A VPN also encrypts all the internet traffic on your iPad, preventing third parties like your internet service provider and Wi-Fi admins from knowing what you’re doing online.

Video: How to download ExpressVPN for iPad

ExpressVPN for iOS - App setup tutorial

What are the benefits of using an iPad VPN?

ExpressVPN’s high-speed network is perfect for YouTube TV

Ultra-fast speeds and unlimited bandwidth

ExpressVPN is optimized to give you the best possible performance, so you can browse as much as you want on your iPad without being throttled by your internet service provider.

Encrypt your connection with a VPN.

Innovations to protect your privacy

We take your privacy seriously, which is why we use best-in-class encryption to keep your online traffic secure from interception. Our innovative server technology supports our strict policy of not collecting connection logs or activity logs.

Apps for all devices

ExpressVPN has apps for all your devices, not just your iPad. Get set up in minutes on Windows, Mac, iPhone, Android, Linux, routers, and more. Connect securely with just one tap.

Encrypt your connection with a VPN.

Block ads, trackers,
and harmful sites

ExpressVPN’s advanced protection features let you customize your online experience and take back control over what companies know about you. Block trackers and malicious sites with Threat Manager, hide intrusive display ads with an ad blocker, and protect your kids from explicit content.

Better value with
a built-in password manager

ExpressVPN Keys, a full-featured password manager, is built right in to your iPad app. With a password manager, you only need to remember one password to access all your logins. They’re protected with zero-knowledge encryption, so only you can gain entry to your Keys account—even we are locked out of it. And there’s no extra cost to use it.

iOS VPN for iPad.

ExpressVPN for iPad

ExpressVPN is compatible with these iPad devices:

  • iPad 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10

  • iPad Pro (all generations)

  • iPad Air 2, 3, 4, 5, M2

  • iPad Mini 4, 5, 6

Go beyond your iPad:
ExpressVPN has native apps for all Mac devices, iPhones, and iPads. Once you subscribe, you'll get full access to all our apps, including macOS and iOS.

Gaming on iOS with a VPN

ExpressVPN is the best VPN for gaming online on your iPad. A VPN keeps your data private, protects you from DDoS (distributed denial of service) attacks, and can also lower ping times between gaming servers by connecting you to locations closer to the network hosts.

If your internet service provider is throttling gaming traffic, the ExpressVPN iPad app can also bypass those restrictions to restore your network speeds to their default levels. In some instances, gamers have even reported faster speeds.

ExpressVPN for iPad key features

More VPN locations

Choose from VPN server locations across 105 countries, including the UK, U.S., Canada, and Australia.

Optimized for speed

ExpressVPN constantly optimizes servers to deliver the fastest speeds possible.

Superior connection reliability

Enjoy industry-leading connection stability and reliability, no matter where you are in the world.

Multilingual interface

English not your first choice? Try ExpressVPN in any of 17 other languages.

Best-in-class encryption

Secure and protect all of your data with best-in-class AES 256-bit encryption.

Shortcuts to your favorite services

Customize your VPN with links to your most-used services, right below the On Button.

Advanced leak protection

Strong leakproofing is enabled by default, ensuring your privacy and security stay intact.

In-app troubleshooting

Find answers to common questions about using ExpressVPN with guides within the app.

What people are saying about ExpressVPN on iPad

    ExpressVPN's iOS offering is likeable, easy to use and delivers the functionality most folks are likely to need.
    ExpressVPN makes sure you're covered on every aspect of what you'll need from a VPN.
    ExpressVPN's apps are powerful, well designed and, importantly, easy to use.
    I use this on my iPhone overseas on public hotel Wi-Fi's and it worked great. Highly recommended if you're going overseas internationally and need a quick easy app for safe browsing.

    I have been using Express VPN for just over 5 years. It gives me peace of mind both at home and particularly while travelling overseas.

    Ngl, @expressvpn is probably the best thing I've spent money on.

    I really love the simplicity of @expressvpn and how clean the UI is for setup and running of VPNs. Great tool

    things i wish i discovered much earlier in my life

    1. @expressvpn : i said it before and i say it again: use a VPN.

