- Secure streaming, gaming, working, or browsing
- Best-in-class encryption and privacy features
- Fast VPN servers in 105 countries
- 30-day money-back guarantee
How to download a VPN in 3 steps
Step 1
Sign up for ExpressVPN
Visit the order page and select the option that’s right for you. All of our plans are fully covered by our 30-day money-back guarantee.
Step 2
Download a VPN app
You’ll immediately be invited to download the app for the device you’re using. Getting apps for all your other devices is just as easy.
Step 3
Choose a VPN server location
Simply hit the On Button, and you’ll be instantly connected to the best location for your connection. Or pick one from our global network.
What is a VPN and how does it work?
A VPN, virtual private network, is a secure tunnel between you and the internet. When you connect to a VPN app, your traffic is sent through an encrypted tunnel that shields it from your internet service provider, governments, and potential hackers.
When you use a VPN to connect to the internet, the VPN app on your device (also known as a VPN client) establishes a secure connection with a VPN server. If privacy and security are important to you, keep a VPN running in the background every time you go online.
What can a VPN app offer me?
A VPN is software that offers users increased online privacy through strong encryption. When you turn on ExpressVPN on your device, all your internet traffic is encrypted, meaning no one can read it except the intended recipient. The third parties you’re shielding your activity from include your internet service provider, government monitors, and even hackers.
The other main benefit of using a VPN app is it gives you a change of IP address. Your real IP is hidden, and instead you are given an IP address belonging to the VPN company. This makes it harder for websites to connect your activity back to you, and it can make you appear to be in a different place from your actual location.
Thanks to the ability to change your virtual location, a VPN app also enables you to access content that is otherwise restricted to you. This could include sites and services censored by your country or blocked by your school or work Wi-Fi network.
Benefits of choosing ExpressVPN
Why ExpressVPN is the best VPN app for improving your privacy, security, and access to content.
Servers in 105 countries
Appear to be anywhere in the world with our global fleet of VPN servers. You’ll get an IP address for a location that suits your needs.
Best-in-class encryption
Your data transmissions are protected by AES-256, the encryption standard trusted by security experts around the world. Keep your activity to yourself.
Total content access
ExpressVPN is optimized to break through censorship and other region-based restrictions, as well as those found in school or office Wi-Fi networks.
Advanced server tech
Our innovative TrustedServer system is designed to not log user activity, with the added safeguard of forcing all data to be wiped with every reboot.
Lightway protocol
Our pioneering VPN protocol built from the ground up, Lightway is engineered for a faster, more secure, and more reliable VPN experience.
Works on all devices
Download and set up ExpressVPN on Windows, Mac, Android, iOS, Linux, Apple TV, Android TV, Fire TV, and even your router.
Connect on 8 devices
One subscription lets you connect to ExpressVPN on up to eight devices at the same time. Enjoy protection for your entire household.
No-logs policy
ExpressVPN has a strict policy of not logging traffic and connection data, DNS queries, or anything that could be used to identify you.
Private DNS
ExpressVPN runs its own private, encrypted DNS on every server. Your DNS requests are handled by us, with no exposure to third parties.
Block ads and trackers
Customize your online experience. Additional features included in the ExpressVPN app can block display ads, trackers, and adult sites.
Store your passwords
ExpressVPN Keys, our secure password manager, comes with every subscription, allowing you to use strong, unique logins. Built into our mobile apps.
Audited by experts
Along with our internal testing, we regularly commission independent auditors to examine our code and verify our security claims.
Avoid the risks of free VPN apps
There are many VPN choices out there, including some that you can use for free. So why do people pay for VPNs? It’s about superior speed, security, and quality of service. Paid VPN companies invest in their product to offer a better experience for you. Free VPNs could simply not work when you want them to.
It’s also worth considering how free providers can afford to offer their service at no charge. A free VPN provider could be using your internet traffic to make money. Their methods could include injecting ads into your browser, logging your browsing history to sell, and recording your personal information.
ExpressVPN is a privacy company that takes measures to ensure your internet activity is encrypted, hidden from third parties, and not recorded by us.
Free VPN vs. paid VPN: Comparison
|Most free VPNs
|Express VPNExpressVPN
Unblock websites via server locations in 105 countries
No activity logs, no connection logs
Easy-to-use apps for all your devices
24/7 customer support
99.9% uptime
Ultra-fast VPN speeds
Strong 256-bit AES encryption
Unlimited bandwidth and server switches
