Why ExpressVPN is better than a cheap VPN
As a premium VPN provider, ExpressVPN is committed to offering strong security, ultra-fast speed, maximum server coverage, and reliable 24/7 live chat support.
Why is a premium VPN better than a cheap or free VPN?
ExpressVPN is a privacy company, so we take your privacy seriously. To ensure a fast, private, and secure connection for every customer, ExpressVPN pays for:
A network of high-performance server clusters all over the world
A staff of trained support center agents available 24/7 via live chat
A team of skilled developers and designers that create, maintain, and constantly optimize the ExpressVPN apps and network
Although there are plenty of free and cheap VPNs and free proxy downloads, it’s worth considering how these providers can afford to offer their service at little to no charge.
5 risks of ‘free’ or cheap VPN providers
Not every free or cheap VPN provider is problematic. However, a malicious free VPN or free proxy can impact your privacy and security in the following ways:
Data logging: A free or cheap VPN might log your browsing history and sell it to advertisers.
Limited security features: Free VPNs typically lack advanced features such as ad blockers and kill switches, increasing the risk of cyber threats.
Bandwidth limitations: Some free or cheap VPNs can steal your bandwidth and serve it to the highest bidder.
Privacy issues: A free or cheap VPN could record all your usernames, passwords, and even bank details.
Ad injections: A free VPN service might inject ads or malware into your browsing sessions, compromising your device’s security.
Don’t just take our word for it; an independent study of over 25,000 free proxies found the vast majority of them blocked HTTPS, injected data, or modified content in some way.
Paid VPN: More advantages
There is no free VPN that can match ExpressVPN in speed, security, and quality of service.
With most free VPNs and proxies...
Your connection can be slow and unstable, leading to a suboptimal online experience
There is no support team to assist with troubleshooting or queries
Security and encryption may be weak (or nonexistent), putting your traffic at risk
There are limited server locations to choose from
A premium paid VPN provider like ExpressVPN:
Provides optimized connections for the best combination of speed, security, and stability, without any bandwidth caps
Has a dedicated support team available 24/7 via live chat and email
Encrypts all your web traffic with best-in-class 256-bit AES encryption
Allows you to choose from server locations in 105 countries
Free VPN vs. paid VPN: Comparison
|Most free VPNs
|Express VPNExpressVPN
|
Unblock websites via server locations in 105 countries
|
No activity logs, no connection logs
|
Easy-to-use apps for all your devices
|
24/7 customer support
|
99.9% uptime
|
Ultra-fast VPN speeds
|
Strong 256-bit AES encryption
|
Unlimited bandwidth and server switches
Still not sure about paying for a VPN?
ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it completely risk-free. If you’re not satisfied for any reason, get a full refund. It’s that simple.
