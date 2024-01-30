ExpressVPN is a privacy company, so we take your privacy seriously. To ensure a fast, private, and secure connection for every customer, ExpressVPN pays for:

A network of high-performance server clusters all over the world

A staff of trained support center agents available 24/7 via live chat

A team of skilled developers and designers that create, maintain, and constantly optimize the ExpressVPN apps and network

Although there are plenty of free and cheap VPNs and free proxy downloads, it’s worth considering how these providers can afford to offer their service at little to no charge.