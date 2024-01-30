Best VPN for India
- Ultra-fast servers for seamless HD streaming
- Easy-to-use apps for every device
- Unrestricted global access
- Unrivaled privacy protection
- Ultra-fast servers for seamless HD streaming
- Easy-to-use apps for every device
- Unrestricted global access
- Unrivaled privacy protection
30-DAY MONEY-BACK GUARANTEE
Best India VPN
How to get an India IP address
Step 1
Step 2
Download the app for your device.
Step 3
Connect to a VPN location for India.
Enjoy unrestricted access worldwide
Access your favorite streaming services securely from anywhere—even on public Wi-Fi, school or office networks. Prevent throttling by internet service providers while you enjoy blazing-fast HD streams and unlimited bandwidth.
People love ExpressVPN
“ExpressVPN continues to reliably access global streaming services with ease.”
- TechRadar
“It’s great for streaming, is super secure, and an absolute pleasure to use.”
- Tom’s Guide
“ExpressVPN is well worth its premium pricing because it’s the best VPN for streaming I have encountered so far.”
- CNET
“ExpressVPN is just awesome. It’s just fast, user-friendly, secure, has a VPN kill switch, and streams everything.”
- How-To Geek
“ You won’t find a better all-around VPN. ExpressVPN performs well on every front including speed, security ... and customer support.”
- Comparitech
“Strong privacy and security protection, fast speeds even when streaming and torrenting, and is easy to use.”
- U.S. News & World Report
“ExpressVPN offers a fully featured and highly polished service that oozes professionalism.”
- ProPrivacy
“To protect personal data while browsing, stream international television shows or ... avoid ads, ExpressVPN is an excellent choice.”
- Forbes
“ExpressVPN is still the best in 2023 due to its fast speeds, powerful security, and reliable network of servers.”
- WizCase
Why choose ExpressVPN?
Support for all your devices
Enjoy easy-to-use apps for every device and platform: Mac, Windows, Android, iOS, Linux, routers, smart TVs, and more.
Lightning-fast connectivity
Don’t wait. Our VPN network is built for speed, powered by next-generation technology.
Enjoy a borderless internet
Choose a VPN server location in one of 105 countries. Keep your real location to yourself.
Keep your online activity private
You’ll get a different IP address, helping to shield your identity. ExpressVPN keeps no connection or activity logs.
Stronger data protection
Stay secure with best-in-class encryption, DNS/IPv6 leak protection, kill switch, and split tunneling.
Live, 24-hour customer support
Email or chat live with members of our Support Team, anytime. ExpressVPN is here to help.
ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. Please read the ExpressVPN Terms of Service for more details.
Try the best VPN for India risk-free
If you’re not satisfied with ExpressVPN for any reason, contact Support within 30 days for a full refund.