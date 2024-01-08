About using a VPN for online shopping
Looking for a great deal? Whether you’re searching for the perfect gift, booking flights, renting a car, or planning a hotel stay, using a VPN can help you find the best price and discounts while ensuring your online security.
How does an online shopping VPN work?
ExpressVPN changes your IP address by routing your connection through one of our secure VPN server locations in 105 countries around the world.
Connecting to a VPN server will make it seem like you are in the same place as the server location. For example, if you are in the U.S. and you connect to a VPN location in the UK, you will appear to be in the UK. If you are in Canada and you connect to a location in Australia, websites and apps will think you are located in Australia.
By switching VPN locations, you can check the prices of products shown to customers in other regions. A VPN also lets you access restricted sites and services, including e-commerce sites that are blocked in your country.
How to find better deals
Did you know that online stores and services do not treat all potential customers the same way?
Online prices can vary across locations. In some instances, browsing from more affluent countries, cities, or even postal codes can result in higher prices. Wherever you’re based, using ExpressVPN to connect to various server locations can help you discover discounts and save money by giving you access to different prices.
Save money on flights
Airlines are known to adjust pricing on flights based on the buyer’s location. Using ExpressVPN, start your search from smaller or less affluent countries and work your way up. Use an exchange-rate calculator to keep track of pricing, and always be mindful of tax inclusions. Tuesdays and Sundays tend to be the cheapest days for airfares. Fridays tend to be the most expensive.
Remember, there are no set rules for finding cheap flights, so it’s best to check back often and be as thorough as possible. You never know what kind of discounts you may find!
Save money on hotels
Hotel booking sites use your IP address to determine pricing. Using ExpressVPN, set your location to the area you’re planning on staying in and check hotel prices in the immediate vicinity. Booking rates tend to be cheaper for locals than tourists. Coupons for hotel stays are also available online—you just have to look.
It also helps if you don’t book your reservation too far in advance. Booking rates can often be lower three to four weeks before your intended travel date.
Protect your personal information
Shopping online is convenient, but you should always take care to minimize risk. Unsecured Wi-Fi could expose your credit-card number and other private information as you enter them into shopping sites, and your ISP might be able to see what you are doing and record your preferences.
Protect yourself while shopping online with ExpressVPN’s 256-bit AES encryption. Using ExpressVPN will also secure your browsing data, social-media passwords, and online banking credentials. Take back your right to online privacy now.