220+ Ratings

Defend your family's privacy with Aircove

ExpressVPN Aircove protects your entire home from online threats.
The easiest VPN router

With ExpressVPN built in, activation takes just five minutes, and there's no need to install apps on any devices.

24/7 whole-home protection

Use ExpressVPN on unlimited devices. As long as a device is connected to your Aircove's Wi-Fi, it's protected.

Block online threats

Besides the benefits of a world-class VPN, Aircove provides parental controls and blocks harmful websites.

ExpressVPN for your entire home network

Aircove is the simplest way to bring VPN and advanced protection features to everyone under your roof.

Once a device connects to your home Wi-Fi, it's instantly secured—even devices that can't use VPN apps like gaming consoles and voice assistants.

All-in-one protection

Beyond the privacy and security benefits of a world-class VPN, Aircove helps keep your family safe with:

  • Threat Manager, for protection against harmful websites and third-party trackers

  • Ad blocking, which hides banner ads when you browse the web

  • Parental controls, for blocking adult sites and setting internet access hours

Easily manage all connected devices

While Aircove lets all of your household devices use ExpressVPN at once, you can set different rules for different groups of devices.

For each group, you can set a VPN location or choose:

  • Smart Location, which selects the best location for you based on network conditions

  • No VPN, for when you want a device connected to the internet but not using VPN

  • No internet, for when you want to block individual devices from accessing the internet

  • Which advanced protection settings to apply, if any

People love ExpressVPN Aircove

CNET logo for 3 Col Carousel block

"Aircove is a powerful, intuitive and user-friendly piece of hardware that can’t be beat."

- CNET

ZDNET logo for Aircove testimonials carousel

"The ExpressVPN Aircove is our top pick based on the router's speed, ease of setup, and security."

- ZDNET

TechRadar logo with 4 stars for Aircove testimonials carousel

"Setup is exceptionally easy, you're ready to go in a few minutes, and it's good value, too."

- TechRadar

Popular Mechanics logo for Aircove testimonials carousel

"The best way to protect all of your home’s gadgets."

- Popular Mechanics

Android Central logo with 4 stars for Aircove testimonials carousel

"Unparalleled ease of use compared to other VPN-enabled routers."

- Android Central

Forbes logo for Aircove testimonials carousel

"ExpressVPN Aircove is an easy solution that does the job well."

- Forbes

Gearadical logo for Aircove testimonials block

"If you are looking for a great router that protects every device you connect, the Aircove is a ridiculously user-friendly option."

- Gearadical

9to5mac logo for 3 Col Carousel block

"If you’re concerned about privacy for your home devices, it’s a no-brainer type purchase."

- 9to5Mac

Gizmodo logo for 3 Col Carousel block

"Aircove is the easiest way to add VPN service to your Wi-Fi network, full stop."

- Gizmodo

How-to Geek Editor's Choice badge for Aircove testimonials carousel block

"A new breed of VPN router. ... I could imagine it being a fan favorite."

- How-to Geek

Collage of lifestyle images of Aircove in a home setting: Image of Aircove on TV console, image of Aircove in the kitchen, image of Aircove in the living room with family members.
Secure all your devices with an all-in-one router

Privacy and security that's as easy as joining your Wi-Fi. With Aircove.

