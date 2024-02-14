220+ Ratings
Defend your family's privacy with Aircove
ExpressVPN Aircove protects your entire home from online threats.
The easiest VPN router
With ExpressVPN built in, activation takes just five minutes, and there's no need to install apps on any devices.
24/7 whole-home protection
Use ExpressVPN on unlimited devices. As long as a device is connected to your Aircove's Wi-Fi, it's protected.
Block online threats
Besides the benefits of a world-class VPN, Aircove provides parental controls and blocks harmful websites.
ExpressVPN for your entire home network
Aircove is the simplest way to bring VPN and advanced protection features to everyone under your roof.
Once a device connects to your home Wi-Fi, it's instantly secured—even devices that can't use VPN apps like gaming consoles and voice assistants.
All-in-one protection
Beyond the privacy and security benefits of a world-class VPN, Aircove helps keep your family safe with:
Threat Manager, for protection against harmful websites and third-party trackers
Ad blocking, which hides banner ads when you browse the web
Parental controls, for blocking adult sites and setting internet access hours
Easily manage all connected devices
While Aircove lets all of your household devices use ExpressVPN at once, you can set different rules for different groups of devices.
For each group, you can set a VPN location or choose:
Smart Location, which selects the best location for you based on network conditions
No VPN, for when you want a device connected to the internet but not using VPN
No internet, for when you want to block individual devices from accessing the internet
Which advanced protection settings to apply, if any
People love ExpressVPN Aircove
"Aircove is a powerful, intuitive and user-friendly piece of hardware that can’t be beat."
- CNET
"The ExpressVPN Aircove is our top pick based on the router's speed, ease of setup, and security."
- ZDNET
"Setup is exceptionally easy, you're ready to go in a few minutes, and it's good value, too."
- TechRadar
"The best way to protect all of your home’s gadgets."
- Popular Mechanics
"Unparalleled ease of use compared to other VPN-enabled routers."
- Android Central
"ExpressVPN Aircove is an easy solution that does the job well."
- Forbes
"If you are looking for a great router that protects every device you connect, the Aircove is a ridiculously user-friendly option."
- Gearadical
"If you’re concerned about privacy for your home devices, it’s a no-brainer type purchase."
- 9to5Mac
"Aircove is the easiest way to add VPN service to your Wi-Fi network, full stop."
- Gizmodo
"A new breed of VPN router. ... I could imagine it being a fan favorite."
- How-to Geek
