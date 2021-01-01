VPN: An essential tool to protect yourself online

Stand up for your digital rights. A VPN shields your online activity from hackers, governments, and network operators by hiding your IP address and encrypting your communications. ExpressVPN is the world’s leading VPN provider, with high-speed, ultra-secure servers in 160 locations across 94 countries and counting. If you want to take control of your private data with the VPN that Michael Savage recommends, you’ve come to the right place.