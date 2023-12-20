The Sopranos features a star-studded cast. James Gandolfini, who plays Tony Soprano, was already well-known for bringing a more relatable touch to tough guy characters in movies like Get Shorty (1995).

Edie Falco, who plays his wife, was also a well-known actress for her work on HBO’s Oz (1997–2000) before taking on the role. Michael Imperioli, whose character added complexity and heartbreak to the show, had small roles in major films like GoodFellas (1990) but truly became a household name after his work in The Sopranos.

Interestingly, many of the actors who played mobsters had real-life ties to the mob. Tony Sirico (Paulie Walnuts) and Michael Squicciarini (Frank Cippolina) each spent time in prison for committing mob-related crimes. Others, like Tony Borgese (Larry Barese) and Vincent Pastore (Salvatore Bonpensiero), had family ties to the mob.

Here’s the full cast of The Sopranos: