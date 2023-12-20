Where to watch every season of ‘The Sopranos’Where to watch every season of ‘The Sopranos’
One of the most groundbreaking shows in modern times, The Sopranos kicked off the golden age of HBO, taught us to root for the anti-hero, and cleared the way for more series like it. Whether you’re a first-time viewer or a super fan, there are enough plot twists, legendary quotes, and moments of comedic relief to capture your attention over a decade after the show wrapped. Keep reading to learn where to watch The Sopranos in 2025.
How to watch ‘The Sopranos’ online
Watch The Sopranos with ExpressVPN for the best streaming experience. Simply connect to a secure server location near you to bypass restrictions on any network—including schools and offices—and enjoy complete streaming access anywhere. Here are all the ways you can watch the movie online!
Max
Max, HBO’s streaming platform, is home to The Sopranos in the U.S., Latin America, the Caribbean, Asia Pacific, and some parts of Europe. The platform carries all six seasons, so you can dive deep into the twisting plotlines and savor the nostalgia of the early 2000s. While Max doesn’t offer free trials, you can occasionally get a seven-day free trial of Max when signing up with an Amazon Prime account in the U.S.
NOW
You can watch Tony struggle to balance mob life with his family's demands on NOW in the UK, Ireland, Germany, and Italy. The platform has all six seasons of The Sopranos for on-demand streaming. It offers a month-by-month subscription plan, so you can watch without being locked into a long-term commitment.
Sky Go
If you have a Sky TV subscription, you can stream The Sopranos with Sky Go. Available in the UK, Ireland, Italy, Austria, and Germany, the platform has every season and episode of the show available on-demand, so get your gabagool and settle in.
Crave
In Canada, you can follow Tony Soprano’s shady exploits on Crave. The platform has every episode from all six seasons, so you can decide for yourself what the finale really means. You’ll need a valid Canadian credit or debit card to sign up directly through Crave, though you can also sign up via the Apple App Store, Google Play Store, or your TV provider. Before you do, you may want to check for deals, as Crave occasionally offers free trials for new or returning subscribers.
Neon
Kiwis can get their Sopranos fix by streaming the show on Neon. It has all 86 episodes available on-demand, so you can watch at your own pace. The platform also offers a seven-day free trial. To sign up, you’ll need a New Zealand billing address.
Binge
If you’re in Australia, you can stream all six seasons of The Sopranos on Binge. As long as you sign up from Binge’s website (and not Hubbl, the parent company), you can get a seven-day free trial. You’ll need to provide an Australian postcode to create an account.
Foxtel Now
Foxtel Now has every episode of The Sopranos available for on-demand streaming in Australia. Before you can immerse yourself in mob life, you’ll need to create an account with your email, phone number, and credit card. You can get started with a 10-day free trial.
Where to watch ‘The Sopranos’ for free
While no platform offers The Sopranos for free, you can utilize free trials from several streaming services to revisit the series. Here are your options:
- Amazon Prime: If you’re in a country where Max is accessible, you can sign up for the service through Prime, which occasionally offers a seven-day free trial. Simply sign up for the trial, connect to a nearby ExpressVPN server location, and stream The Sopranos!
- Crave: Crave, which has the entire series, periodically offers free trials to Canadian fans. Just check for a trial, create an account, connect to a server in Canada, and start streaming!
- Neon: Kiwis can root for Tony on Neon with a seven-day free trial. To start, create a Neon account with your New Zealand postcode, then connect to a New Zealand server location and stream the show!
- Binge: Aussies can take advantage of Binge’s seven-day free trial to watch The Sopranos. Simply create an account with your Australian postcode, connect to a server in Australia, and start streaming!
- Foxtel Now: Australian fans can use Foxtel Now’s 10-day free trial to check in with their favorite fictional mob. Just create an account, connect to an ExpressVPN server in Australia, and tune into the show!
Stream TV shows in 3 easy steps
Step 1
Sign up for ExpressVPN and its blazing-fast service.
Step 2
Connect to any VPN server location in 105 countries.
Step 3
Stream your favorite TV shows securely, in HD.
Never miss a minute of your favorite shows with the best streaming VPN
Why you need ExpressVPN
for streaming
Use on up to 8 devices simultaneously
Install ExpressVPN on all your devices, and connect eight at once with a single subscription.
Unlimited bandwidth
Download as much as you want, without your ISP or VPN capping certain kinds of traffic.
Can I use a VPN to watch ‘The Sopranos’ in another country?
While you can watch The Sopranos by connecting to a VPN server location in a country other than your own, doing so may infringe upon your streaming service’s and ExpressVPN’s terms of use. ExpressVPN is a security and privacy tool, not intended to be used for copyright circumvention. By design, we cannot see or control what you do when connected to our VPN service, so we must insist that you respect the entertainment industry and always honor the terms of use.
What is ‘The Sopranos’ about?
Tony Soprano is a notorious New Jersey mob boss and tough guy. Despite his reputation, he’s done the unthinkable: hired a psychotherapist. Between his teenage kids, power struggles within the mob, and the constant threat of being whacked, he’s developed severe panic attacks. The Sopranos gives us a front row to the inner workings of his mind, his life, and the mob.
Each character is complex in unique ways and despite their flaws, it’s hard not to root for them. This top-rated, Emmy-winning show is a smart mix of adult drama, black humor, and violent action that hooks you immediately.
How long does it take to watch ‘The Sopranos’?
There are 86 episodes of The Sopranos, each about an hour long. If you average one episode every weeknight, it would take you about 17 weeks (a little over four months) to finish the series. Or, if you have more time and can watch two episodes a day, you could finish the series in a month and a half.
‘The Sopranos’ cast
The Sopranos features a star-studded cast. James Gandolfini, who plays Tony Soprano, was already well-known for bringing a more relatable touch to tough guy characters in movies like Get Shorty (1995).
Edie Falco, who plays his wife, was also a well-known actress for her work on HBO’s Oz (1997–2000) before taking on the role. Michael Imperioli, whose character added complexity and heartbreak to the show, had small roles in major films like GoodFellas (1990) but truly became a household name after his work in The Sopranos.
Interestingly, many of the actors who played mobsters had real-life ties to the mob. Tony Sirico (Paulie Walnuts) and Michael Squicciarini (Frank Cippolina) each spent time in prison for committing mob-related crimes. Others, like Tony Borgese (Larry Barese) and Vincent Pastore (Salvatore Bonpensiero), had family ties to the mob.
Here’s the full cast of The Sopranos:
- James Gandolfini as Tony Soprano
- Edie Falco as Carmela Soprano
- Jamie-Lynn Sigler as Meadow Soprano
- Robert Iler as A.J. Soprano
- Lorraine Bracco as Dr. Jennifer Melfi
- Steven Van Zandt as Silvio Dante
- Michael Imperioli as Christopher Moltisanti
- Tony Sirico as Paulie ‘Walnuts’ Gualtieri
- Dominic Chianese as Junior Soprano
- Aida Turturro as Janice Soprano
- Drea de Matteo Adriana La Cerva
- Steve Schirripa as Bobby ‘Bacala’ Baccalieri
- Dan Grimaldi as Patsy Parisi
- Joseph R. Gannascoli as Vito Spatafore
- Sharon Angela as Rosalie Aprile
- John Ventimiglia as Artie Bucco
- Vincent Curatola as Johnny ‘Sack’ Sacramoni
- Vincent Pastore as Salvatore ‘Big Pussy’ Bonpensiero
- Frank Vincent as Phil Leotardo
‘The Sopranos’ FAQ
No, The Sopranos isn’t on Netflix. It’s an HBO original, so you’ll need to stream it on Max if it’s available in your country. It’s also on Sky Go and NOW in Europe, as well as Crave in Canada and Binge in Australia.
The Sopranos is not included in Hulu’s basic package, but you can get the Max add-on through your Hulu account. This allows you to access The Sopranos and all other Max content through Hulu.
Prime Video doesn’t include The Sopranos in its base subscription, but you can pay for a Max subscription through Prime Video and access it all in one place. If you want to avoid getting another subscription, you can also purchase the series on Prime Video.
Yes. You can purchase the series on iTunes or Prime Video if you’re in the U.S. and want to avoid getting an HBO subscription. You can watch on Sky Go or NOW in the UK and Ireland. If you’re in Australia, you can watch it on Foxtel Now or Binge. It’s also streaming on Crave if you’re in Canada.
The Sopranos is in chronological order, so you can stream the episodes as they’re numbered to watch in order. That said, The Many Saints of Newark (TMSON) is a prequel to the series that was released years later. If you want to watch chronologically, watch TMSON first, though it has some major spoilers for the show.
David Chase, Sopranos head writer, has said that most of the show is fictional but he drew inspiration from real-life mobsters. Though he hasn’t named who, some people speculate that Tony Soprano is inspired by Anthony “Tony Boy” Boiardo or Vincent “Vinny Ocean” Palermo.
The must-have VPN for streaming
Stream your favorite shows securely and in ultra-fast HD with ExpressVPN. Try it risk-free today with a 30-day money-back guarantee!