Join Assane Diop as he embarks on thrilling heists inspired by the adventures of the gentleman thief Arsène Lupin. Using his wit, charm, and mastery of disguise, Assane seeks to avenge his father for an injustice inflicted by a wealthy family.

What to expect in ‘Lupin’ Season 3

In the latest season, Assane faces new challenges as he balances his quest for justice with protecting his loved ones. The stakes are higher than ever, with more intricate plots and daring escapades.