Where to watch ‘Challengers’ online Where to watch ‘The Zone of Interest’ online in 2024
Jonathan Glazer artfully contrasts the mundanity of domestic life and the grim reality of the Holocaust in his 2023 critically acclaimed film The Zone of Interest. Here’s how you can watch it online now.
Where to watch ‘The Zone of Interest’ online
Watch The Zone of Interest with ExpressVPN for the best streaming experience. Simply connect to a secure server location near you to bypass restrictions on any network—including schools and offices—and enjoy complete streaming access anywhere. Here are all the ways you can watch the movie online!
Max
If you’re in the U.S., Max is the only place to stream The Zone of Interest. Max is available as a stand-alone service or bundled with Hulu and Disney Plus. While Max doesn’t offer a free trial, eligible students can save 50% off the monthly subscription. Want to stream while at work or school? ExpressVPN encrypts your traffic to bypass network restrictions so you can watch The Zone of Interest from anywhere.
Prime Video
Canadians, Brits, and the Irish can take advantage of a Prime Video subscription to watch The Zone of Interest. Depending on your location, you can get started with either a free trial if you’re new to the service. Concerned about your internet provider slowing down your streaming? Make sure to stream with ExpressVPN to avoid activity-based throttling and stream with blazing-fast speeds.
Stan
Stan is the exclusive streaming platform of The Zone of Interest Down Under. You can watch the film ad-free with one of the subscription plans available, from basic video resolution to 4K. Stan is only available in Australia, and you’ll need an Australian postcode to sign up. For Aussies traveling abroad, be sure to connect to an ExpressVPN Australian server location to stay connected and stream on Stan like you would at home.
Where to watch ‘The Zone of Interest’ online for free
The Zone of Interest is currently not available to stream for free. However, if you’re in Canada, the UK, or Ireland, you can watch the film for free using a Prime Video free trial.
Stream movies in 3 easy steps
Step 1
Sign up for ExpressVPN and its blazing-fast service.
Step 2
Connect to any VPN server location in 105 countries.
Step 3
Stream your favorite movies securely, in HD.
Stream all your favorite movies securely with the best streaming VPN
Why you need ExpressVPN
for streaming
Use on up to 8 devices simultaneously
Install ExpressVPN on all your devices, and connect eight at once with a single subscription.
Unlimited bandwidth
Download as much as you want, without your ISP or VPN capping certain kinds of traffic.
Can I use a VPN to watch ‘The Zone of Interest’ in another country?
While you can watch The Zone of Interest by connecting to a VPN server location in a country other than your own, doing so may infringe upon your streaming service’s and ExpressVPN’s terms of use. ExpressVPN is a security and privacy tool, not intended to be used for copyright circumvention. By design, we cannot see or control what you do when connected to our VPN service, so we must insist that you respect the entertainment industry and always honor the terms of use.
What is ‘The Zone of Interest’ about?
The Zone of Interest is an Oscar award-winning film by Jonathan Glazer that follows high-ranking Nazi officer Rudolf Höss, his wife Hedwig, and their five children living near the Auschwitz concentration camp. Set in 1943, the story explores the stark contrast between the ordinary domestic life of the family and the horrors occurring just beyond their walls.
‘The Zone of Interest’ rating and runtime
The Zone of Interest has a run time of 105 minutes and a PG-13 rating for thematic material, some suggestive material, and smoking.
‘The Zone of Interest’ cast
The Zone of Interest stars:
- Christian Friedel: Rudolf Höss
- Sandra Hüller: Hedwig Höss
- Johann Karthaus: Klaus Höss
- Luis Noah Witte: Hans Höss
- Nele Ahrensmeier: Inge-Brigit Höss
- Lilli Falk: Heidetraut Höss
- Medusa Knopf: Elfryda
- Maximilian Beck: Schwarzer
- Marie Rosa Tietjen: Hedwig's friend
- Imogen Kogge: Hedwig's mother
- Ralph Herforth: Oswald Pohl
‘The Zone of Interest’ FAQ
The Zone of Interest won Best International Feature Film and Best Sound at the 2024 Oscars. It was also nominated for Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Director, and Best Picture, but it did not win those.
The Zone of Interest is available for streaming on Prime Video in Canada, the UK, and Ireland with a subscription.
No, The Zone of Interest is not available for streaming on Netflix.
The Zone of Interest is not directly based on a true story, but it is loosely inspired by the life of Rudolf Höss and his family living outside of the Auschwitz concentration camp. Glazer relied on first-hand testimonies from victims and survivors to portray as accurate a picture of the Höss family as possible.
The must-have VPN for streaming
Stream your favorite movies securely and in ultra-fast HD with ExpressVPN. Try it risk-free today with a 30-day money-back guarantee!