Where to watch 'The Zone of Interest' online in 2024

Jonathan Glazer artfully contrasts the mundanity of domestic life and the grim reality of the Holocaust in his 2023 critically acclaimed film The Zone of Interest. Here’s how you can watch it online now.

Where to watch ‘The Zone of Interest’ online

Watch The Zone of Interest with ExpressVPN for the best streaming experience. Simply connect to a secure server location near you to bypass restrictions on any network—including schools and offices—and enjoy complete streaming access anywhere. Here are all the ways you can watch the movie online!

If you're in the U.S., Max is the only place to stream The Zone of Interest. Max is available as a stand-alone service or bundled with Hulu and Disney Plus. While Max doesn't offer a free trial, eligible students can save 50% off the monthly subscription.

Prime Video

Canadians, Brits, and the Irish can take advantage of a Prime Video subscription to watch The Zone of Interest. Depending on your location, you can get started with either a free trial if you're new to the service.

Stan is the exclusive streaming platform of The Zone of Interest Down Under. You can watch the film ad-free with one of the subscription plans available, from basic video resolution to 4K. Stan is only available in Australia, and you'll need an Australian postcode to sign up.

Where to watch ‘The Zone of Interest’ online for free

The Zone of Interest is currently not available to stream for free. However, if you’re in Canada, the UK, or Ireland, you can watch the film for free using a Prime Video free trial.

Stream all your favorite movies securely with the best streaming VPN

Can I use a VPN to watch ‘The Zone of Interest’ in another country?

While you can watch The Zone of Interest by connecting to a VPN server location in a country other than your own, doing so may infringe upon your streaming service's and ExpressVPN's terms of use.

What is ‘The Zone of Interest’ about?

The Zone of Interest is an Oscar award-winning film by Jonathan Glazer that follows high-ranking Nazi officer Rudolf Höss, his wife Hedwig, and their five children living near the Auschwitz concentration camp. Set in 1943, the story explores the stark contrast between the ordinary domestic life of the family and the horrors occurring just beyond their walls.

The Zone of Interest has a run time of 105 minutes and a PG-13 rating for thematic material, some suggestive material, and smoking.

‘The Zone of Interest’ cast

The Zone of Interest stars:

  • Christian Friedel: Rudolf Höss
  • Sandra Hüller: Hedwig Höss
  • Johann Karthaus: Klaus Höss
  • Luis Noah Witte: Hans Höss
  • Nele Ahrensmeier: Inge-Brigit Höss
  • Lilli Falk: Heidetraut Höss
  • Medusa Knopf: Elfryda
  • Maximilian Beck: Schwarzer
  • Marie Rosa Tietjen: Hedwig's friend
  • Imogen Kogge: Hedwig's mother
  • Ralph Herforth: Oswald Pohl

More movies like ‘The Zone of Interest’

Oppenheimer
Gladiator
‘The Zone of Interest’ FAQ

