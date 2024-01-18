Get an extra 30 days free on any plan when you sign up now.

the-godfather

Where to watch 'The Godfather' online

From the shadows of New York's underworld to the sun-soaked landscapes of Sicily, we’ve got the inside scoop on how and where to watch The Godfather. Upgrade your streaming experience with ExpressVPN and stream The Godfather in blazing-fast HD today.

Where to watch ‘The Godfather’ online

Watch The Godfather with ExpressVPN to bypass throttling restrictions on your network—including schools and offices—and securely stream the show in blazing-fast HD from anywhere.

Paramount Plus

Dive into the heart of the Corleone empire with The Godfather on Paramount Plus. Currently, the service is available in the U.S., the UK, Canada, Ireland, and Australia. For a smooth streaming experience, be sure to select a server location from where you’re based.

Watch Paramount Plus with a VPN
Netflix

Catch The Godfather on Netflix and relive the tension-filled moments when Michael Corleone avenges his father. You can find this timeless classic available on Netflix Canada, India, New Zealand, and Australia. Watching with ExpressVPN? Be sure to select a server location where you’re located to enjoy blazing-fast HD streaming.

Watch Netflix with a VPN

Prime Video

Step back into 1940s New York with The Godfather, streaming on Prime Video India. Witness the intense drama of Michael Corleone's rise as he avenges his father's near-fatal attack. Indians watching with ExpressVPN, simply connect to a server in India to defeat ISP throttling and stream uninterrupted.

Watch Prime Video with a VPN
Foxtel Now

Australia-based streaming platform Foxtel Now carries The Godfather in its library, but access is restricted to those Down Under. Aussies watching with ExpressVPN should select an Australian server location for the best streaming experience.

Stan

Stan, the streaming service for Aussies, has The Godfather among its offerings. No tolls or orange peels required—all you need is a Stan subscription to revisit Marlon Brando’s chilling portrayal of the Don. Fans in Australia, be sure to connect to an Australian server location and watch this mafia masterpiece on any network.

Where to watch ‘The Godfather’ online for free

There aren’t any free platforms where you can watch The Godfather online. However, services like Prime Video, Paramount Plus, Foxtel Now, and Stan offer free trials for new subscribers, so you can technically watch the movie for free. Just make sure to cancel your subscription before the trial ends to avoid getting charged.

Stream all your favorite movies securely with the best streaming VPN

Can I use a VPN to watch ‘The Godfather’ in another country?

While you can watch The Godfather movies by connecting to a VPN server location in a country other than your own, doing so may infringe upon your streaming service’s and ExpressVPN’s terms of use. ExpressVPN is a security and privacy tool, not intended to be used for copyright circumvention. By design, we cannot see or control what you do when connected to our VPN service, so we must insist that you respect the entertainment industry and always honor the terms of use.

What is ‘The Godfather’ about?

THE GODFATHER | 50th Anniversary Trailer | Paramount Pictures

The Godfather is a gripping tale about the Corleone family, one of New York's most powerful Mafia clans. At the center of the story is Vito Corleone, the wise and respected patriarch, and his youngest son, Michael, who initially wants to distance himself from the family's criminal empire. The film delves into the complexities of family loyalty, power struggles, and the tough decisions that come with being part of the Mob.

What is the rating and runtime for ‘The Godfather’?

The Godfather has a runtime of 2 hours and 55 minutes and is rated R for its mature themes, including violence and language.

‘The Godfather’ cast

The Godfather features a stellar cast, including:

  • Marlon Brando as Don Vito Corleone
  • Al Pacino as Michael Corleone
  • James Caan as Sonny Corleone
  • Robert Duvall as Tom Hagen
  • Diane Keaton as Kay Adams
  • Talia Shire as Connie Corleone Rizzi
  • Richard S. Castellano as Clemenza
  • Gianni Russo as Carlo Rizzi
  • Sterling Hayden as Captain McCluskey
  • John Marley as Jack Woltz
  • Richard Conte as Barzini
  • Al Lettieri as Sollozzo
  • Abe Vigoda as Sal Tessio
  • John Cazale as Fredo Corleone
  • Morgana King as Mama Corleone
  • Lenny Montana as Luca Brasi

‘The Godfather’ FAQ

