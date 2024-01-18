Where to watch ‘The Godfather’ onlineWhere to watch ‘The Godfather’ online
Where to watch ‘The Godfather’ online
Paramount Plus
Dive into the heart of the Corleone empire with The Godfather on Paramount Plus. Currently, the service is available in the U.S., the UK, Canada, Ireland, and Australia.
Netflix
Catch The Godfather on Netflix and relive the tension-filled moments when Michael Corleone avenges his father. You can find this timeless classic available on Netflix Canada, India, New Zealand, and Australia.
Prime Video
Step back into 1940s New York with The Godfather, streaming on Prime Video India. Witness the intense drama of Michael Corleone's rise as he avenges his father's near-fatal attack.
Foxtel Now
Australia-based streaming platform Foxtel Now carries The Godfather in its library, but access is restricted to those Down Under.
Stan
Stan, the streaming service for Aussies, has The Godfather among its offerings. No tolls or orange peels required—all you need is a Stan subscription to revisit Marlon Brando's chilling portrayal of the Don.
Where to watch ‘The Godfather’ online for free
There aren’t any free platforms where you can watch The Godfather online. However, services like Prime Video, Paramount Plus, Foxtel Now, and Stan offer free trials for new subscribers, so you can technically watch the movie for free. Just make sure to cancel your subscription before the trial ends to avoid getting charged.
Can I use a VPN to watch ‘The Godfather’ in another country?
What is ‘The Godfather’ about?
The Godfather is a gripping tale about the Corleone family, one of New York's most powerful Mafia clans. At the center of the story is Vito Corleone, the wise and respected patriarch, and his youngest son, Michael, who initially wants to distance himself from the family's criminal empire. The film delves into the complexities of family loyalty, power struggles, and the tough decisions that come with being part of the Mob.
What is the rating and runtime for ‘The Godfather’?
The Godfather has a runtime of 2 hours and 55 minutes and is rated R for its mature themes, including violence and language.
‘The Godfather’ cast
The Godfather features a stellar cast, including:
- Marlon Brando as Don Vito Corleone
- Al Pacino as Michael Corleone
- James Caan as Sonny Corleone
- Robert Duvall as Tom Hagen
- Diane Keaton as Kay Adams
- Talia Shire as Connie Corleone Rizzi
- Richard S. Castellano as Clemenza
- Gianni Russo as Carlo Rizzi
- Sterling Hayden as Captain McCluskey
- John Marley as Jack Woltz
- Richard Conte as Barzini
- Al Lettieri as Sollozzo
- Abe Vigoda as Sal Tessio
- John Cazale as Fredo Corleone
- Morgana King as Mama Corleone
- Lenny Montana as Luca Brasi
‘The Godfather’ FAQ
Yes, you can stream The Godfather on Netflix, but it's available only in certain regions like Canada, India, New Zealand, and Australia.
No, The Godfather isn’t available on Max. You can stream it on Paramount Plus instead.
If you're looking to stream all The Godfather movies, Peacock is the place to go. The platform offers The Godfather, The Godfather Part II, and The Godfather Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone (the re-edited version of The Godfather Part III).
The Godfather won a total of 3 Oscars at the 45th Academy Awards in 1973. The awards were for:
- Best Picture
- Best Actor for Marlon Brando (Don Vito Corleone)
- Best Adapted Screenplay for Mario Puzo and Francis Ford Coppola
Choosing the best cut of The Godfather depends on what you're looking for in the film experience. Here's a quick guide to help you decide:
- Original Theatrical Release (1972): This version keeps the pacing and structure that director Francis Ford Coppola originally intended. If you want the traditional experience, this is the one to watch.
- The Coppola Restoration (2008): This version doesn’t change the content, but dramatically improves the picture and sound quality. It’s perfect for those who want the best possible viewing experience with enhanced visuals and audio.
- The Godfather Saga (1977): Also called The Godfather: A Novel for Television, this version combines The Godfather and The Godfather Part II into a single, chronological story. It includes additional scenes that aren’t in the original releases, so it’s great if you want a deeper look into the Corleone family’s saga.
- The Godfather, Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone (2020): Coppola re-edited The Godfather Part III to better match his original vision. It has a new beginning, a different ending, and some restructured scenes.
Ultimately, your choice depends on whether you want the classic cut, enhanced quality, a thorough narrative, or a refined ending. Each version offers something unique to fans of this iconic saga.
