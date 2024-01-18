Where to watch ‘Schindler’s List’ onlineWhere to watch ‘Schindler’s List’ online
Bathed in monochromatic hues, Schindler’s List is a stark, unflinching portrayal of humanity’s darkest hour. Read on to find out all the ways to watch the movie online—and how ExpressVPN can help you get the best streaming experience possible.
Where to watch ‘Schindler’s List’ online
Watch Schindler’s List with ExpressVPN to bypass throttling restrictions on your network—including schools and offices—and securely stream the show in blazing-fast HD from anywhere.
Netflix
Prepare to be transported to the heart of darkness as Oskar Schindler makes a fateful decision that will change countless lives. Schindler’s List is available on multiple Netflix libraries, including Canada, Ireland, Belgium, and Singapore. Just connect to an ExpressVPN server where you are and stream throttle-free.
Prime Video
Prime Video offers a harrowing cinematic experience with Schindler’s List, available in select libraries. Follow Oskar Schindler’s journey from profiteer to savior on Prime Video Singapore, India, Japan, and more. Watching with ExpressVPN? Connect to your country’s server to stream Schindler’s List in blazing-fast HD.
Binge
Australian streaming platform Binge offers a front-row seat to Schindler’s List. Can’t log in to your Binge account while traveling abroad? Simply connect to an Australian server location with ExpressVPN and stream seamlessly on any network.
Foxtel Now
Ready to confront the darkest corners of humanity? Foxtel Now offers another way to stream Schindler’s List in Australia. Aussies streaming with ExpressVPN, be sure to connect to an Australian server location for the best experience.
Neon
Kiwis looking to stream Schindler’s List need look no further than streaming platform Neon. If you’re streaming with ExpressVPN, be sure to connect to a New Zealand server for a smooth, seamless viewing experience.
Where to watch ‘Schindler’s List’ online for free
Schindler’s List is not available on free platforms. However, you can watch it for free on services like Prime Video using their free trial. If you’re in Australia, Binge and Foxtel Now are good options where you can stream the movie for free with their free trials.
Stream movies in 3 easy steps
Step 1
Sign up for ExpressVPN and its blazing-fast service.
Step 2
Connect to any VPN server location in 105 countries.
Step 3
Stream your favorite movies securely, in HD.
Stream all your favorite movies securely with the best streaming VPN
Why you need ExpressVPN
for streaming
Use on up to 8 devices simultaneously
Install ExpressVPN on all your devices, and connect eight at once with a single subscription.
Unlimited bandwidth
Download as much as you want, without your ISP or VPN capping certain kinds of traffic.
Can I use a VPN to watch ‘Schindler’s List’ in another country?
While you can watch Schindler’s List movies by connecting to a VPN server location in a country other than your own, doing so may infringe upon your streaming service’s and ExpressVPN’s terms of use. ExpressVPN is a security and privacy tool, not intended to be used for copyright circumvention. By design, we cannot see or control what you do when connected to our VPN service, so we must insist that you respect the entertainment industry and always honor the terms of use.
What is ‘Schindler’s List’ about?
Directed by Steven Spielberg, Schindler’s List tells the remarkable true story of Oskar Schindler, a German businessman who saved the lives of more than a thousand Jewish refugees during the Holocaust. Initially driven by profit, he becomes a hero who risks everything to protect those persecuted by the Nazis
Since its release in 1993, the film has garnered numerous awards, including seven Oscars, and has played a crucial role in Holocaust education and remembrance.
What is the rating and runtime for ‘Schindler’s List’?
Schindler’s List has an R rating, which means it is restricted to viewers over the age of 17 unless accompanied by a parent or guardian due to its intense and graphic content. The movie has a runtime of 3 hours and 15 minutes.
‘Schindler’s List’ cast
Schindler’s List features a remarkable cast that brings this powerful story to life. Here are some of the key actors:
Liam Neeson stars as Oskar Schindler, the German businessman who saves over a thousand Jews.
Ben Kingsley plays Itzhak Stern, Schindler's Jewish accountant and right-hand man.
Ralph Fiennes portrays Amon Goeth, the brutal Nazi officer who oversees the Plaszow concentration camp.
Caroline Goodall takes on the role of Emilie Schindler, Oskar’s supportive and compassionate wife.
Embeth Davidtz plays Helen Hirsch, a Jewish maid who endures the terror of Goeth's household.
‘Schindler’s List’ FAQ
Yes, you can find Schindler’s List on various libaries on Netflix, including the Netherlands, Denmark, Belgium, South Korea, Egypt, and more.
Yes, but not in the U.S. You can find Schinder’s List on Max in some Latin American countries, such as Mexico, Argentina, and Chile.
Yes, it’s available on Netflix and Prime Video, but only for a limited time.
Yes, the movie is an adaptation of Thomas Keneally’s 1982 novel, Schindler’s Ark, which chronicles the real-life efforts of Oskar Schindler, a German businessman who saved the lives of over a thousand Polish Jews during the Holocaust.
Schindler’s List won a total of seven Oscars at the 66th Academy Awards in 1994. The awards it received include: Best Picture, Best Director (Steven Spielberg), Best Adapted Screenplay (Steven Zaillian), Best Cinematography (Janusz Kamiński), Best Art Direction-Set Decoration (Allan Starski and Ewa Braun), Best Film Editing (Michael Kahn), Best Original Score (John Williams).
The must-have VPN for streaming
Stream your favorite movies securely and in ultra-fast HD with ExpressVPN. Try it risk-free today with a 30-day money-back guarantee!