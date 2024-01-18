Directed by Steven Spielberg, Schindler’s List tells the remarkable true story of Oskar Schindler, a German businessman who saved the lives of more than a thousand Jewish refugees during the Holocaust. Initially driven by profit, he becomes a hero who risks everything to protect those persecuted by the Nazis

Since its release in 1993, the film has garnered numerous awards, including seven Oscars, and has played a crucial role in Holocaust education and remembrance.