Get an extra 30 days free on any plan when you sign up now.

Don’t miss out! Get 4 months free when you sign up for a 12-month plan.

Schindler’s List mobile banner

Where to watch ‘Schindler’s List’ onlineWhere to watch ‘Schindler’s List’ online

Bathed in monochromatic hues, Schindler’s List is a stark, unflinching portrayal of humanity’s darkest hour. Read on to find out all the ways to watch the movie online—and how ExpressVPN can help you get the best streaming experience possible.

Get ExpressVPN

Where to watch ‘Schindler’s List’ online

Watch Schindler’s List with ExpressVPN to bypass throttling restrictions on your network—including schools and offices—and securely stream the show in blazing-fast HD from anywhere.

play anywhere logo

Netflix

Prepare to be transported to the heart of darkness as Oskar Schindler makes a fateful decision that will change countless lives. Schindler’s List is available on multiple Netflix libraries, including Canada, Ireland, Belgium, and Singapore. Just connect to an ExpressVPN server where you are and stream throttle-free.

Get a Netflix VPN

Prime Video

Prime Video offers a harrowing cinematic experience with Schindler’s List, available in select libraries. Follow Oskar Schindler’s journey from profiteer to savior on Prime Video Singapore, India, Japan, and more. Watching with ExpressVPN? Connect to your country’s server to stream Schindler’s List in blazing-fast HD.

Watch Prime Video with a VPN
play anywhere logo
binge logo

Binge

Australian streaming platform Binge offers a front-row seat to Schindler’s List. Can’t log in to your Binge account while traveling abroad? Simply connect to an Australian server location with ExpressVPN and stream seamlessly on any network.

Foxtel Now

Ready to confront the darkest corners of humanity? Foxtel Now offers another way to stream Schindler’s List in Australia. Aussies streaming with ExpressVPN, be sure to connect to an Australian server location for the best experience.

foxtel now logo
Neon logo

Neon

Kiwis looking to stream Schindler’s List need look no further than streaming platform Neon. If you’re streaming with ExpressVPN, be sure to connect to a New Zealand server for a smooth, seamless viewing experience.

Where to watch ‘Schindler’s List’ online for free

Schindler’s List is not available on free platforms. However, you can watch it for free on services like Prime Video using their free trial. If you’re in Australia, Binge and Foxtel Now are good options where you can stream the movie for free with their free trials.

Where to watch ‘Schindler’s List’ online for free

Stream movies in 3 easy steps

Step 1

How to sign up for ExpressVPN

Sign up for ExpressVPN and its blazing-fast service.

Step 2

Globe showing United States

Connect to any VPN server location in 105 countries.

Step 3

A laptop, tablet, and phone, with a wine glass and rose.

Stream your favorite movies securely, in HD.

Stream all your favorite movies securely with the best streaming VPN

Get ExpressVPN

Why you need ExpressVPN
for streaming

Use on up to 8 devices simultaneously

Install ExpressVPN on all your devices, and connect eight at once with a single subscription.

Unlimited bandwidth

Download as much as you want, without your ISP or VPN capping certain kinds of traffic.

Defeat ISP throttling

ExpressVPN lets you bypass ISP throttling and say goodbye to buffering.

Lightning-fast speeds

Enjoy smoother, throttle-free browsing and gaming with ultra-fast speeds.

Secure access anywhere

Safely access all the apps and services you need to work, stream, and play.

24-hour live chat support

We're available anytime to help you with setup and troubleshooting.

Choose Plan
ExcellentRated 4.5 out of 5 based on 23352 reviews

Can I use a VPN to watch ‘Schindler’s List’ in another country?

While you can watch Schindler’s List movies by connecting to a VPN server location in a country other than your own, doing so may infringe upon your streaming service’s and ExpressVPN’s terms of use. ExpressVPN is a security and privacy tool, not intended to be used for copyright circumvention. By design, we cannot see or control what you do when connected to our VPN service, so we must insist that you respect the entertainment industry and always honor the terms of use.

What is ‘Schindler’s List’ about?

Schindler's List (1993) Official Trailer - Liam Neeson, Steven Spielberg Movie HD

Directed by Steven Spielberg, Schindler’s List tells the remarkable true story of Oskar Schindler, a German businessman who saved the lives of more than a thousand Jewish refugees during the Holocaust. Initially driven by profit, he becomes a hero who risks everything to protect those persecuted by the Nazis

Since its release in 1993, the film has garnered numerous awards, including seven Oscars, and has played a crucial role in Holocaust education and remembrance.

What is the rating and runtime for ‘Schindler’s List’?

Schindler’s List has an R rating, which means it is restricted to viewers over the age of 17 unless accompanied by a parent or guardian due to its intense and graphic content. The movie has a runtime of 3 hours and 15 minutes.

What is the rating and runtime for ‘Schindler’s List’

‘Schindler’s List’ cast

Schindler’s List’ cast

Schindler’s List features a remarkable cast that brings this powerful story to life. Here are some of the key actors:

  • Liam Neeson stars as Oskar Schindler, the German businessman who saves over a thousand Jews.

  • Ben Kingsley plays Itzhak Stern, Schindler's Jewish accountant and right-hand man.

  • Ralph Fiennes portrays Amon Goeth, the brutal Nazi officer who oversees the Plaszow concentration camp.

  • Caroline Goodall takes on the role of Emilie Schindler, Oskar’s supportive and compassionate wife.

  • Embeth Davidtz plays Helen Hirsch, a Jewish maid who endures the terror of Goeth's household.

‘Schindler’s List’ FAQ

30
DAY
MONEY-BACK GUARANTEE

The must-have VPN for streaming

Stream your favorite movies securely and in ultra-fast HD with ExpressVPN. Try it risk-free today with a 30-day money-back guarantee!

Get ExpressVPN