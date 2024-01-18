Where to watch the ‘Barbie’ movie online in 2024Where to watch the ‘Barbie’ movie online in 2024
Get ready for song, dance, and whimsy with Greta Gerwig’s award-winning film Barbie. Following its record-breaking box office run, the movie is now available to stream. Here’s where to watch Barbie online now.
Where to watch ‘Barbie’ online
Watch Barbie with ExpressVPN for the best streaming experience. Simply connect to a secure server location near you to bypass restrictions on any network—including schools and offices—and enjoy complete streaming access anywhere. Here are all the ways you can watch the movie online!
Max
Watch Barbie on Max. The movie is available to stream on Max all over the world, such as in the U.S., the Phillippines, Brazil, and more. Note that there may be exceptions to its availability on the service. If you’re watching with ExpressVPN, be sure to select a server location from where you’re from to stream securely on Max anywhere and on any network.
Netflix
Looking for ways to watch Down Under? Aussies can stream Barbie with Netflix. Netflix doesn’t offer free trials for new users, but it does offer an array of plan options for different budgets. Worried your internet provider is slowing down your streaming? Use ExpressVPN to bypass activity-based throttling and stream with blazing-fast speeds.
Binge
Binge is another option for Australians looking to watch Barbie. This Australian-only streamer has several different plan options to choose from and a free-trial period if you’re new to the platform. Want to watch while traveling abroad? Connect to an ExpressVPN Australia server location to stream as you normally would—no matter where you are.
Crave
Canadians hoping to catch all the Barbie fun can do so with Crave. Crave is a Canadian streaming platform that hosts HBO content, Discovery series, and Crave originals. Hoping to stream on the go? Do it securely while on shared networks when you connect to an ExpressVPN Canada server location.
Neon
Neon is a New Zealand streaming platform that offers a ton of amazing content, including Barbie. Kiwis can take advantage of two subscription plans: a more affordable, ad-supported option or a premiere ad-free option. Streaming with ExpressVPN? Be sure to connect to a New Zealand server location for an unrestricted streaming experience.
Where to watch ‘Barbie’ online for free
Unfortunately, Barbie does not stream on any free streaming platforms. However, you can watch the movie for free in Canada or Australia by using free trials, such as those from the streaming service Crave or Binge.
Can I use a VPN to watch ‘Barbie’ in another country?
While you can watch Barbie by connecting to a VPN server location in a country other than your own, doing so may infringe upon your streaming service’s and ExpressVPN’s terms of use. ExpressVPN is a security and privacy tool, not intended to be used for copyright circumvention. By design, we cannot see or control what you do when connected to our VPN service, so we must insist that you respect the entertainment industry and always honor the terms of use.
What is ‘Barbie’ about?
Directed by Greta Gerwig, Barbie follows the iconic doll as she embarks on a journey of self-discovery after experiencing glitches in her perfect, pink-hued world. With the help of Ken, Barbie leaves behind Barbieland to venture into the real world and find her owner, only to realize life isn’t as perfect as she imagined. Packed with Barbies from throughout the ages and a whimsical vibe, this movie blends humor and social commentary for the ultimate fun movie night.
‘Barbie’ rating and runtime
Barbie has a runtime of 114 minutes and a PG-13 rating for suggestive references and brief language.
‘Barbie’ cast
Barbie has a star-studded cast, including:
- Margot Robbie as Barbie
- Ryan Gosling as Ken
- America Ferrera as Gloria
- Will Ferrell as the CEO of Mattel
- Dua Lipa as Mermaid Barbie
- Helen Mirren as the Narrator
- Issa Rae as President Barbie
- Jamie Demetriou as the CFO of Mattel
- John Cena as Kenmaid
- Kate McKinnon as Weird Barbie
- Kingsley Ben-Adir as Ken
- Michael Cera as Allan
- Ncuti Gatwa as Ken
- Rhea Perlman as Ruth Handler
- Scott Evans as Ken
- Sharon Rooney as Lawyer Barbie
- Simu Liu as Ken
‘Barbie’ FAQ
Barbie won Best Original Song for “What I was made for.” It was also nominated for seven other awards, including Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Picture, and Best Supporting Actor (Ryan Gosling), but ultimately did not win those.
No, Barbie is not streaming on Prime Video.
Yes, Barbie is available on Netflix in Australia.
No, Barbie is not on Disney Plus.
