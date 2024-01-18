Where to watch the 2025 ‘Golden Globes’Where to watch the 2025 ‘Golden Globes’
The Golden Globes are the ‘party of the year’ that kicks off awards season in Hollywood. We’ve got the scoop on where to catch every moment of the event’s signature mix of glitz and glamour, from the red carpet looks to the acceptance speech honors. Black tie optional.
Where to watch the ‘Golden Globes’ online
Watch the Golden Globes with ExpressVPN for the best streaming experience. Simply connect to an ExpressVPN server location to bypass restrictions on any network—including schools and offices—and enjoy complete streaming access anywhere.
Paramount+
Film and TV aficionados in the U.S., UK, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and select European countries can stream the 2025 Golden Globes Awards live at 8 p.m. ET on January 5 on Paramount+.
Paramount+ with Showtime subscribers can stream the live event, with all other subscribers getting access to the on-demand version the following day. You can create an account with a valid email address and password, along with your credit or debit card or PayPal details.
YouTube TV
YouTube TV includes CBS in its channel lineup, which means that U.S. viewers can catch the 2025 Golden Globes on the platform when they air at 8 p.m. ET on January 5. Signing up is simple, but you’ll need to provide a U.S. ZIP code as well as U.S. debit or credit card details. You can also pay with PayPal or Google Pay.
Hulu + Live TV
Viewers in the U.S. can watch the 2025 Golden Globes live on CBS via Hulu + Live TV. The awards ceremony broadcast begins at 8 p.m. ET on January 5. As Hulu + Live TV is only available Stateside, you’ll need to provide a U.S. ZIP code and a debit or credit card details when signing up.
Fubo
Fubo gives fans of the big and small screen in the U.S. access to the Golden Globes in 2025 through CBS, where you can watch the event unfold live from 8 p.m. ET on January 5. You have the option of paying with a U.S. debit or credit card, and gift cards from Apple, Amazon, or Google.
DirecTV Stream
You can stream the Golden Globes live on CBS via DirecTV Stream. The service is only available to U.S. viewers and you’ll need to ensure that your package includes local channels if you’re planning on tuning in via DirecTV stream. DirecTV requires a valid email address and U.S. debit or credit card to be provided at sign up.
Where to watch the ‘Golden Globes’ online for free
There are a few options for Americans to stream the 2025 Golden Globes online for free. Simply sign up for a free trial from the following services and tune in at no cost!
- Paramount+: New users get a 7-day free trial, making it a great option to stream the 2025 Golden Globes for free.
- YouTube TV: Get up to 30 days free when you sign up for YouTube TV. Your trial period will depend on your plan.
- Hulu + Live TV: New subscribers get a 3-day free trial to test the service out. It’s perfect for watching the Golden Globes for free with no commitment.
- Fubo: If you’re new to the service, you get a 7-day free trial that includes access to CBS.
- DirecTV Stream: The service carries CBS, and new sign-ups get a 5-day free trial.

Can I use a VPN to watch the ‘Golden Globes’ in another country?
While you can watch Golden Globes by connecting to a VPN server location in a country other than your own, doing so may infringe upon your streaming service's terms of use.
What are the ‘Golden Globes’?
The Golden Globe Awards are one of Hollywood’s most celebrated award shows, recognizing excellence in both domestic and international film and television productions. Hollywood insiders often call the event the “party of the year” as it’s considered to be the official kickoff to the celebratory awards season.
Known for its unpredictable moments—think everything from audience roasts dished out by the host to provocative acceptance speeches—the Globes are an unmissable event on the annual red carpet calendar.
When is the ‘Golden Globes’ 2025?
The 2025 Golden Globes Awards will air live on January 5 at 8 p.m. ET. The ceremony is set to take about three hours. You can tune in before the official start to catch a glimpse of all the red carpet glamor and get an inside scoop on who’s who and what they’re wearing.
Who is hosting the ‘Golden Globes’ 2025?
Comedian Nikki Glaser is set to host the Golden Globe Awards in 2025. Glaser, who’s known for her sharp wit and acerbic commentary, is the first solo female host in the awards’ 82-year history.
Where are the ‘Golden Globes’ held?
The Golden Globes will be held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California. This iconic venue has hosted the event since 1961, acting as a glamorous backdrop to Hollywood’s party of the year.
What are the 2025 ‘Golden Globes’ nominees?
The nominees in each of the 27 categories for the 2025 Golden Globe awards were announced at a press conference by Mindy Kaling and Morris Chestnut. The full list of nominees are:
Best Motion Picture: Drama
- The Brutalist (A24)
- A Complete Unknown (Searchlight Pictures)
- Conclave (Focus Features)
- Dune: Part Two (Warner Bros. Pictures)
- Nickel Boys (Orion Pictures / Amazon MGM Studios)
- September 5 (Paramount Pictures)
Best Motion Picture: Musical or Comedy
- Anora (NEON)
- Challengers (Amazon MGM Studios)
- Emilia Pérez (Netflix)
- A Real Pain (Searchlight Pictures)
- The Substance (MUBI)
- Wicked (Universal Pictures)
Best Motion Picture: Animated
- Flow (Sideshow / Janus Films)
- Inside Out 2 (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)
- Memoir of a Snail (IFC Films)
- Moana 2 (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)
- Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl (Netflix)
- The Wild Robot (Universal Pictures)
Cinematic and Box Office Achievement
- Alien: Romulus (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)
- Beetlejuice Beetlejuice (Warner Bros. Pictures)
- Deadpool & Wolverine (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)
- Gladiator II (Paramount Pictures)
- Inside Out 2 (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)
- Twisters (Universal Pictures)
- Wicked (Universal Pictures)
- The Wild Robot (Universal Pictures)
Best Motion Picture: Non-English Language
- All We Imagine as Light (Sideshow / Janus Films) – France / India / Netherlands / Luxembourg
- Emilia Pérez (Netflix) – France
- The Girl with the Needle (MUBI) – Poland / Sweden / Denmark
- I’m Still Here (Sony Pictures Classics) – Brazil
- The Seed of the Sacred Fig (NEON) – USA / Germany
- Vermiglio (Sideshow / Janus Films) – Italy
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture: Drama
- Pamela Anderson (The Last Showgirl)
- Angelina Jolie (Maria)
- Nicole Kidman (Babygirl)
- Tilda Swinton (The Room Next Door)
- Fernanda Torres (I’m Still Here)
- Kate Winslet (Lee)
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture: Drama
- Adrien Brody (The Brutalist)
- Timothée Chalamet (A Complete Unknown)
- Daniel Craig (Queer)
- Colman Domingo (Sing Sing)
- Ralph Fiennes (Conclave)
- Sebastian Stan (The Apprentice)
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture: Musical or Comedy
- Amy Adams (Nightbitch)
- Cynthia Erivo (Wicked)
- Karla Sofía Gascón (Emilia Pérez)
- Mikey Madison (Anora)
- Demi Moore (The Substance)
- Zendaya (Challengers)
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture: Musical or Comedy
- Jesse Eisenberg (A Real Pain)
- Hugh Grant (Heretic)
- Gabriel LaBelle (Saturday Night)
- Jesse Plemons (Kinds of Kindness)
- Glen Powell (Hit Man)
- Sebastian Stan (A Different Man)
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
- Selena Gomez (Emilia Pérez)
- Ariana Grande (Wicked)
- Felicity Jones (The Brutalist)
- Margaret Qualley (The Substance)
- Isabella Rossellini (Conclave)
- Zoe Saldaña (Emilia Pérez)
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
- Yura Borisov (Anora)
- Kieran Culkin (A Real Pain)
- Edward Norton (A Complete Unknown)
- Guy Pearce (The Brutalist)
- Jeremy Strong (The Apprentice)
- Denzel Washington (Gladiator II)
Best Director: Motion Picture
- Jacques Audiard (Emilia Pérez)
- Sean Baker (Anora)
- Edward Berger (Conclave)
- Brady Corbet (The Brutalist)
- Coralie Fargeat (The Substance)
- Payal Kapadia (All We Imagine as Light)
Best Screenplay: Motion Picture
- Jacques Audiard (Emilia Pérez)
- Sean Baker (Anora)
- Brady Corbet, Mona Fastvold (The Brutalist)
- Jesse Eisenberg (A Real Pain)
- Coralie Fargeat (The Substance)
- Peter Straughan (Conclave)
Best Original Score: Motion Picture
- Jacques Audiard (Emilia Pérez)
- Volker Bertelmann (Conclave)
- Daniel Blumberg (The Brutalist)
- Kris Bowers (The Wild Robot)
- Clément Ducol, Camille (Emilia Pérez)
- Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross (Challengers)
- Hans Zimmer (Dune: Part Two)
Best Original Song: Motion Picture
- “Beautiful That Way” (The Last Showgirl)
Music by: Andrew Wyatt
Lyrics by: Andrew Wyatt, Miley Cyrus, Lykke Li
- “Compress / Repress” (Challengers)
Music by: Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross
Lyrics by: Trent Reznor, Luca Guadagnino
- “El Mal” (Emilia Pérez)
Music by: Clément Ducol, Camille
Lyrics by: Clément Ducol, Camille, Jacques Audiard
- “Forbidden Road” (Better Man)
Music & Lyrics by: Robbie Williams, Freddy Wexler, Sacha Skarbek
- “Kiss the Sky” (The Wild Robot)
Music & Lyrics by: Delacey, Jordan K. Johnson, Stefan Johnson, Maren Morris, Michael Pollack, Ali Tamposi
- “Mi Camino” (Emilia Pérez)
- Music & Lyrics by: Clément Ducol, Camille
Best Television Series: Drama
- The Day of the Jackal (Peacock)
- The Diplomat (Netflix)
- Mr. & Mrs. Smith (Prime Video)
- Shōgun (FX/Hulu)
- Slow Horses (Apple TV+)
- Squid Game (Netflix)
Best Television Series: Musical or Comedy
- Abbott Elementary (ABC)
- The Bear (FX/Hulu)
- The Gentlemen (Netflix)
- Hacks (HBO | Max)
- Nobody Wants This (Netflix)
- Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
- Baby Reindeer (Netflix)
- Disclaimer (Apple TV+)
- Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story (Netflix)
- The Penguin (HBO | Max)
- Ripley (Netflix)
- True Detective: Night Country (HBO | Max)
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series: Drama
- Kathy Bates (Matlock)
- Emma D’Arcy (House of the Dragon)
- Maya Erskine (Mr. & Mrs. Smith)
- Keira Knightley (Black Doves)
- Keri Russell (The Diplomat)
- Anna Sawai (Shōgun)
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series: Drama
- Donald Glover (Mr. & Mrs. Smith)
- Jake Gyllenhaal (Presumed Innocent)
- Gary Oldman (Slow Horses)
- Eddie Redmayne (The Day of the Jackal)
- Hiroyuki Sanada (Shōgun)
- Billy Bob Thornton (Landman)
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series: Musical or Comedy
- Kristen Bell (Nobody Wants This)
- Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary)
- Ayo Edebiri (The Bear)
- Selena Gomez (Only Murders in the Building)
- Kathryn Hahn (Agatha All Along)
- Jean Smart (Hacks)
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series: Musical or Comedy
- Adam Brody (Nobody Wants This)
- Ted Danson (A Man on the Inside)
- Steve Martin (Only Murders in the Building)
- Jason Segel (Shrinking)
- Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building)
- Jeremy Allen White (The Bear)
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television
- Cate Blanchett (Disclaimer)
- Jodie Foster (True Detective: Night Country)
- Cristin Milioti (The Penguin)
- Sofía Vergara (Griselda)
- Naomi Watts (Feud: Capote vs. the Swans)
- Kate Winslet (The Regime)
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television
- Colin Farrell (The Penguin)
- Richard Gadd (Baby Reindeer)
- Kevin Kline (Disclaimer)
- Cooper Koch (Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story)
- Ewan McGregor (A Gentleman in Moscow)
- Andrew Scott (Ripley)
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role on Television
- Liza Colón-Zayas (The Bear)
- Hannah Einbinder (Hacks)
- Dakota Fanning (Ripley)
- Jessica Gunning (Baby Reindeer)
- Allison Janney (The Diplomat)
- Kali Reis (True Detective: Night Country)
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role on Television
- Tadanobu Asano (Shōgun)
- Javier Bardem (Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story)
- Harrison Ford (Shrinking)
- Jack Lowden (Slow Horses)
- Diego Luna (La Máquina)
- Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Bear)
Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television
- Jamie Foxx (Jamie Foxx: What Had Happened Was)
- Nikki Glaser (Nikki Glaser: Someday You’ll Die)
- Seth Meyers (Seth Meyers: Dad Man Walking)
- Adam Sandler (Adam Sandler: Love You)
- Ali Wong (Ali Wong: Single Lady)
- Ramy Youssef (Ramy Youssef: More Feelings)
‘Golden Globes’ FAQ
Film and TV fanatics In Australia can watch the 2025 Golden Globes live on Stan. Time zone differences mean that the ceremony typically airs in the morning on the date following the official U.S. date.
In Canada, you can watch the Golden Globe Awards live on CBS, which is accessible through various cable packages as well as Paramount+.
The Golden Globe Awards will be streamed live on Paramount+ in the UK. The time difference between the U.S. (ET) and UK (GMT) sees the ceremony being aired at 1 a.m. in the UK.
Viewers in India can access Lionsgate Play to watch the 82nd annual Golden Globe Awards at 6:30 a.m. IST on January 6, 2025. You’ll need an active Lionsgate Play subscription to watch. You can sign up with a valid email address or Indian phone number.
No broadcasters in New Zealand have announced their intention to show the 2025 Golden Globes.
There hasn’t been any official announcement about who will be streaming the 2025 Golden Globes in the Philippines. Lionsgate Play has been the home of the awards show in previous years, but the service has yet to confirm whether it will broadcast the 82nd edition.
You can watch the Golden Globe Awards in Ireland on Paramount+ at 1 a.m. GMT on January 6, 2025. The red carpet build-up and ceremony will be streamed live, but the broadcast appears to be delayed due to time zone differences.
The Golden Globes will not be streaming on Peacock in 2025. The awards returned to CBS in 2024 after a nearly 20-year stint on NBC. This means that the ceremony is now broadcast live on CBS and streamed on Paramount+.
You can watch the Golden Globe Awards without cable if you have a Paramount+ subscription. Viewers with a Paramount+ with Showtime package will be able to watch the ceremony live from 8 p.m. ET on January 5, 2025. All others will get access to the event broadcast from January 6, 2025.
You can also use cord-cutting services like YouTube TV, Fubo, and Hulu + Live TV to tune in to the ceremony live.
Golden Globes replays will be available on Paramount+ the day after the live broadcast. You’ll need a subscription to watch. The service requires you to provide a valid email address and form of payment (debit or credit card, or PayPal) when signing up.
