Paramount+

Film and TV aficionados in the U.S., UK, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and select European countries can stream the 2025 Golden Globes Awards live at 8 p.m. ET on January 5 on Paramount+.

Paramount+ with Showtime subscribers can stream the live event, with all other subscribers getting access to the on-demand version the following day. You can create an account with a valid email address and password, along with your credit or debit card or PayPal details.

