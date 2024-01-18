Get an extra {{bonus_days}} days free on any plan when you sign up now.

Don’t miss out! Get {{bonus_months}} months free when you sign up for a 12-month plan.

golden globes hero banner

Where to watch the 2025 ‘Golden Globes’Where to watch the 2025 ‘Golden Globes’

The Golden Globes are the ‘party of the year’ that kicks off awards season in Hollywood. We’ve got the scoop on where to catch every moment of the event’s signature mix of glitz and glamour, from the red carpet looks to the acceptance speech honors. Black tie optional.

Get ExpressVPN

Where to watch the ‘Golden Globes’ online

Watch the Golden Globes with ExpressVPN for the best streaming experience. Simply connect to an ExpressVPN server location to bypass restrictions on any network—including schools and offices—and enjoy complete streaming access anywhere. Here are all the ways you can watch the series online!

paramount+ logo

Paramount+

Film and TV aficionados in the U.S., UK, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and select European countries can stream the 2025 Golden Globes Awards live at 8 p.m. ET on January 5 on Paramount+.

Paramount+ with Showtime subscribers can stream the live event, with all other subscribers getting access to the on-demand version the following day. You can create an account with a valid email address and password, along with your credit or debit card or PayPal details.

Get the Best VPN for Paramount+

YouTube TV

YouTube TV includes CBS in its channel lineup, which means that U.S. viewers can catch the 2025 Golden Globes on the platform when they air at 8 p.m. ET on January 5. Signing up is simple, but you’ll need to provide a U.S. ZIP code as well as U.S. debit or credit card details. You can also pay with PayPal or Google Pay.

Get the Best VPN for YouTube TV
youtube tv logo
hulu logo

Hulu + Live TV

Viewers in the U.S. can watch the 2025 Golden Globes live on CBS via Hulu + Live TV. The awards ceremony broadcast begins at 8 p.m. ET on January 5. As Hulu + Live TV is only available Stateside, you’ll need to provide a U.S. ZIP code and a debit or credit card details when signing up.

Get the Best VPN for Hulu

Fubo

Fubo gives fans of the big and small screen in the U.S. access to the Golden Globes in 2025 through CBS, where you can watch the event unfold live from 8 p.m. ET on January 5. You have the option of paying with a U.S. debit or credit card, and gift cards from Apple, Amazon, or Google.

Get the Best VPN for Fubo
fubo logo
directv stream logo

DirecTV Stream

You can stream the Golden Globes live on CBS via DirecTV Stream. The service is only available to U.S. viewers and you’ll need to ensure that your package includes local channels if you’re planning on tuning in via DirecTV stream. DirecTV requires a valid email address and U.S. debit or credit card to be provided at sign up.

Get the Best VPN for DirecTV Stream

Where to watch the ‘Golden Globes’ online for free

There are a few options for Americans to stream the 2025 Golden Globes online for free. Simply sign up for a free trial from the following services and tune in at no cost!

  • Paramount+: New users get a 7-day free trial, making it a great option to stream the 2025 Golden Globes for free.
  • YouTube TV: Get up to 30 days free when you sign up for YouTube TV. Your trial period will depend on your plan.
  • Hulu + Live TV: New subscribers get a 3-day free trial to test the service out. It’s perfect for watching the Golden Globes for free with no commitment.
  • Fubo: If you’re new to the service, you get a 7-day free trial that includes access to CBS.
  • DirecTV Stream: The service carries CBS, and new sign-ups get a 5-day free trial.

Before you tune in, be sure to connect to ExpressVPN’s U.S. server location to enjoy seamless and secure access on any network, whether you’re at the office or school or using public Wi-Fi in a coffee shop.

Where to watch the MTV VMAs 2024 after it airs

Watch live events in 3 easy steps

Step 1

How to sign up for ExpressVPN

Sign up for ExpressVPN and its blazing-fast service.

Step 2

Globe showing United States

Connect to any VPN server location in 105 countries.

Step 3

A laptop, tablet, and phone, with a wine glass and rose.

Stream live events securely, in HD

Never miss a minute of your favorite shows with the best streaming VPN

Get ExpressVPN

Why you need ExpressVPN
for streaming

Use on up to 8 devices simultaneously

Install ExpressVPN on all your devices, and connect eight at once with a single subscription.

Unlimited bandwidth

Download as much as you want, without your ISP or VPN capping certain kinds of traffic.

Defeat ISP throttling

ExpressVPN lets you bypass ISP throttling and say goodbye to buffering.

Lightning-fast speeds

Enjoy smoother, throttle-free browsing and gaming with ultra-fast speeds.

Secure access anywhere

Safely access all the apps and services you need to work, stream, and play.

24-hour live chat support

We're available anytime to help you with setup and troubleshooting.

Choose Plan
ExcellentRated 4.5 out of 5 based on 23352 reviews

Can I use a VPN to watch the ‘Golden Globes’ in another country?

While you can watch Golden Globes by connecting to a VPN server location in a country other than your own, doing so may infringe upon your streaming service’s and ExpressVPN’s terms of use. ExpressVPN is a security and privacy tool, not intended to be used for copyright circumvention. By design, we cannot see or control what you do when connected to our VPN service, so we must insist that you respect the entertainment industry and always honor the terms of use.

What are the ‘Golden Globes’?

2024 VMA nominees

The Golden Globe Awards are one of Hollywood’s most celebrated award shows, recognizing excellence in both domestic and international film and television productions. Hollywood insiders often call the event the “party of the year” as it’s considered to be the official kickoff to the celebratory awards season.

Known for its unpredictable moments—think everything from audience roasts dished out by the host to provocative acceptance speeches—the Globes are an unmissable event on the annual red carpet calendar.

2024 MTV VMAs host

When is the ‘Golden Globes’ 2025?

The 2025 Golden Globes Awards will air live on January 5 at 8 p.m. ET. The ceremony is set to take about three hours. You can tune in before the official start to catch a glimpse of all the red carpet glamor and get an inside scoop on who’s who and what they’re wearing.

Who is hosting the ‘Golden Globes’ 2025?

Comedian Nikki Glaser is set to host the Golden Globe Awards in 2025. Glaser, who’s known for her sharp wit and acerbic commentary, is the first solo female host in the awards’ 82-year history.

2024 MTV VMAs release date
2024 MTV VMAs host

Where are the ‘Golden Globes’ held?

The Golden Globes will be held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California. This iconic venue has hosted the event since 1961, acting as a glamorous backdrop to Hollywood’s party of the year.

What are the 2025 ‘Golden Globes’ nominees?

VMA Performers 2024

The nominees in each of the 27 categories for the 2025 Golden Globe awards were announced at a press conference by Mindy Kaling and Morris Chestnut. The full list of nominees are:

Best Motion Picture: Drama

  • The Brutalist (A24)
  • A Complete Unknown (Searchlight Pictures)
  • Conclave (Focus Features)
  • Dune: Part Two (Warner Bros. Pictures)
  • Nickel Boys (Orion Pictures / Amazon MGM Studios)
  • September 5 (Paramount Pictures)

Best Motion Picture: Musical or Comedy

  • Anora (NEON)
  • Challengers (Amazon MGM Studios)
  • Emilia Pérez (Netflix)
  • A Real Pain (Searchlight Pictures)
  • The Substance (MUBI)
  • Wicked (Universal Pictures)

Best Motion Picture: Animated

  • Flow (Sideshow / Janus Films)
  • Inside Out 2 (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)
  • Memoir of a Snail (IFC Films)
  • Moana 2 (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)
  • Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl (Netflix)
  • The Wild Robot (Universal Pictures)

Cinematic and Box Office Achievement

  • Alien: Romulus (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)
  • Beetlejuice Beetlejuice (Warner Bros. Pictures)
  • Deadpool & Wolverine (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)
  • Gladiator II (Paramount Pictures)
  • Inside Out 2 (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)
  • Twisters (Universal Pictures)
  • Wicked (Universal Pictures)
  • The Wild Robot (Universal Pictures)

Best Motion Picture: Non-English Language

  • All We Imagine as Light (Sideshow / Janus Films) – France / India / Netherlands / Luxembourg
  • Emilia Pérez (Netflix) – France
  • The Girl with the Needle (MUBI) – Poland / Sweden / Denmark
  • I’m Still Here (Sony Pictures Classics) – Brazil
  • The Seed of the Sacred Fig (NEON) – USA / Germany
  • Vermiglio (Sideshow / Janus Films) – Italy

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture: Drama

  • Pamela Anderson (The Last Showgirl)
  • Angelina Jolie (Maria)
  • Nicole Kidman (Babygirl)
  • Tilda Swinton (The Room Next Door)
  • Fernanda Torres (I’m Still Here)
  • Kate Winslet (Lee)

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture: Drama

  • Adrien Brody (The Brutalist)
  • Timothée Chalamet (A Complete Unknown)
  • Daniel Craig (Queer)
  • Colman Domingo (Sing Sing)
  • Ralph Fiennes (Conclave)
  • Sebastian Stan (The Apprentice)

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture: Musical or Comedy

  • Amy Adams (Nightbitch)
  • Cynthia Erivo (Wicked)
  • Karla Sofía Gascón (Emilia Pérez)
  • Mikey Madison (Anora)
  • Demi Moore (The Substance)
  • Zendaya (Challengers)

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture: Musical or Comedy

  • Jesse Eisenberg (A Real Pain)
  • Hugh Grant (Heretic)
  • Gabriel LaBelle (Saturday Night)
  • Jesse Plemons (Kinds of Kindness)
  • Glen Powell (Hit Man)
  • Sebastian Stan (A Different Man)

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

  • Selena Gomez (Emilia Pérez)
  • Ariana Grande (Wicked)
  • Felicity Jones (The Brutalist)
  • Margaret Qualley (The Substance)
  • Isabella Rossellini (Conclave)
  • Zoe Saldaña (Emilia Pérez)

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

  • Yura Borisov (Anora)
  • Kieran Culkin (A Real Pain)
  • Edward Norton (A Complete Unknown)
  • Guy Pearce (The Brutalist)
  • Jeremy Strong (The Apprentice)
  • Denzel Washington (Gladiator II)

Best Director: Motion Picture

  • Jacques Audiard (Emilia Pérez)
  • Sean Baker (Anora)
  • Edward Berger (Conclave)
  • Brady Corbet (The Brutalist)
  • Coralie Fargeat (The Substance)
  • Payal Kapadia (All We Imagine as Light)

Best Screenplay: Motion Picture

  • Jacques Audiard (Emilia Pérez)
  • Sean Baker (Anora)
  • Brady Corbet, Mona Fastvold (The Brutalist)
  • Jesse Eisenberg (A Real Pain)
  • Coralie Fargeat (The Substance)
  • Peter Straughan (Conclave)

Best Original Score: Motion Picture

  • Jacques Audiard (Emilia Pérez)
  • Volker Bertelmann (Conclave)
  • Daniel Blumberg (The Brutalist)
  • Kris Bowers (The Wild Robot)
  • Clément Ducol, Camille (Emilia Pérez)
  • Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross (Challengers)
  • Hans Zimmer (Dune: Part Two)

Best Original Song: Motion Picture

  • “Beautiful That Way” (The Last Showgirl)
    Music by: Andrew Wyatt
    Lyrics by: Andrew Wyatt, Miley Cyrus, Lykke Li
  • “Compress / Repress” (Challengers)
    Music by: Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross
    Lyrics by: Trent Reznor, Luca Guadagnino
  • “El Mal” (Emilia Pérez)
    Music by: Clément Ducol, Camille
    Lyrics by: Clément Ducol, Camille, Jacques Audiard
  • “Forbidden Road” (Better Man)
    Music & Lyrics by: Robbie Williams, Freddy Wexler, Sacha Skarbek
  • “Kiss the Sky” (The Wild Robot)
    Music & Lyrics by: Delacey, Jordan K. Johnson, Stefan Johnson, Maren Morris, Michael Pollack, Ali Tamposi
  • “Mi Camino” (Emilia Pérez)
  • Music & Lyrics by: Clément Ducol, Camille

Best Television Series: Drama

  • The Day of the Jackal (Peacock)
  • The Diplomat (Netflix)
  • Mr. & Mrs. Smith (Prime Video)
  • Shōgun (FX/Hulu)
  • Slow Horses (Apple TV+)
  • Squid Game (Netflix)

Best Television Series: Musical or Comedy

  • Abbott Elementary (ABC)
  • The Bear (FX/Hulu)
  • The Gentlemen (Netflix)
  • Hacks (HBO | Max)
  • Nobody Wants This (Netflix)
  • Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

  • Baby Reindeer (Netflix)
  • Disclaimer (Apple TV+)
  • Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story (Netflix)
  • The Penguin (HBO | Max)
  • Ripley (Netflix)
  • True Detective: Night Country (HBO | Max)

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series: Drama

  • Kathy Bates (Matlock)
  • Emma D’Arcy (House of the Dragon)
  • Maya Erskine (Mr. & Mrs. Smith)
  • Keira Knightley (Black Doves)
  • Keri Russell (The Diplomat)
  • Anna Sawai (Shōgun)

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series: Drama

  • Donald Glover (Mr. & Mrs. Smith)
  • Jake Gyllenhaal (Presumed Innocent)
  • Gary Oldman (Slow Horses)
  • Eddie Redmayne (The Day of the Jackal)
  • Hiroyuki Sanada (Shōgun)
  • Billy Bob Thornton (Landman)

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series: Musical or Comedy

  • Kristen Bell (Nobody Wants This)
  • Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary)
  • Ayo Edebiri (The Bear)
  • Selena Gomez (Only Murders in the Building)
  • Kathryn Hahn (Agatha All Along)
  • Jean Smart (Hacks)

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series: Musical or Comedy

  • Adam Brody (Nobody Wants This)
  • Ted Danson (A Man on the Inside)
  • Steve Martin (Only Murders in the Building)
  • Jason Segel (Shrinking)
  • Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building)
  • Jeremy Allen White (The Bear)

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television

  • Cate Blanchett (Disclaimer)
  • Jodie Foster (True Detective: Night Country)
  • Cristin Milioti (The Penguin)
  • Sofía Vergara (Griselda)
  • Naomi Watts (Feud: Capote vs. the Swans)
  • Kate Winslet (The Regime)

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television

  • Colin Farrell (The Penguin)
  • Richard Gadd (Baby Reindeer)
  • Kevin Kline (Disclaimer)
  • Cooper Koch (Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story)
  • Ewan McGregor (A Gentleman in Moscow)
  • Andrew Scott (Ripley)

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role on Television

  • Liza Colón-Zayas (The Bear)
  • Hannah Einbinder (Hacks)
  • Dakota Fanning (Ripley)
  • Jessica Gunning (Baby Reindeer)
  • Allison Janney (The Diplomat)
  • Kali Reis (True Detective: Night Country)

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role on Television

  • Tadanobu Asano (Shōgun)
  • Javier Bardem (Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story)
  • Harrison Ford (Shrinking)
  • Jack Lowden (Slow Horses)
  • Diego Luna (La Máquina)
  • Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Bear)

Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television

  • Jamie Foxx (Jamie Foxx: What Had Happened Was)
  • Nikki Glaser (Nikki Glaser: Someday You’ll Die)
  • Seth Meyers (Seth Meyers: Dad Man Walking)
  • Adam Sandler (Adam Sandler: Love You)
  • Ali Wong (Ali Wong: Single Lady)
  • Ramy Youssef (Ramy Youssef: More Feelings)

‘Golden Globes’ FAQ

30
DAY
MONEY-BACK GUARANTEE

The must-have VPN for streaming

Stream your favorite shows securely and in ultra-fast HD with ExpressVPN. Try it risk-free today with a 30-day money-back guarantee!

Get ExpressVPN