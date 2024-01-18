BAFTAs live stream: Where to watch the 2025 BAFTAsBAFTAs live stream: Where to watch the 2025 BAFTAs
The British Academy of Film and Television Awards, also known as the BAFTAs, is one of filmmaking’s most prestigious nights. Watch as filmmakers and stars come together for a night of honor and celebration. Here’s how you can catch all the emotion of the 2025 BAFTAs in the UK and beyond!
Where to watch BAFTAs online in the UK
Watch the BAFTA Awards with ExpressVPN for the best streaming experience. Simply connect to an ExpressVPN server location near you to bypass restrictions on any network—including schools and offices—and enjoy complete streaming access anywhere. Here are all the ways you can watch the series online!
BBC iPlayer
If you’re in the UK, watching the BAFTAs is simple with BBC iPlayer. Available exclusively in the UK, this free, ad-supported platform has a ton of great content from the BBC, including the award ceremony and the pre-ceremony red carpet. To sign up, you’ll need a UK postcode and to confirm you have a UK TV license by clicking “Yes” when prompted. Traveling abroad the day of the big event? Connect to one of ExpressVPN’s UK server locations to watch as if you were at home!
Where to watch BAFTAs online outside the UK
For film lovers in the rest of the world, there are a couple options for watching the BAFTAs online. Just be sure to check the time differences so you can watch it live. Need to stream while on-the-go? Be sure to connect to ExpressVPN to keep your streaming activity safe and secure, even on public Wi-Fi.
BritBox
BritBox is an international streaming service owned by the BBC, specifically designed for viewers outside the UK. If you’re looking to watch the BAFTAs in the U.S., Australia, Canada, Denmark, Norway, Sweden, or Finland, BritBox is your best bet. While you do have to be a paid subscriber, you can take advantage of BritBox’s seven-day free trial period before committing.
How to watch the BAFTAs red carpet online
While the award ceremony may be the main attraction for watching the BAFTAs, this event wouldn’t be complete without the glitz and glam of the pre-ceremony red carpet. Luckily, all the streamers showing the awards ceremony are also showing the red carpet, so you can tune into BritBox or BBC iPlayer to catch up with all the stars beforehand. The red carpet should also stream on the BAFTA’s YouTube channel for free.
Watch live events in 3 easy steps
Step 1
Sign up for ExpressVPN and its blazing-fast service.
Step 2
Connect to any VPN server location in 105 countries.
Step 3
Stream live events securely, in HD
Never miss a minute of your favorite shows with the best streaming VPN
Why you need ExpressVPN
for streaming
Use on up to 8 devices simultaneously
Install ExpressVPN on all your devices, and connect eight at once with a single subscription.
Unlimited bandwidth
Download as much as you want, without your ISP or VPN capping certain kinds of traffic.
Can I use a VPN to watch the BAFTAs in another country?
While you can watch the BAFTAs by connecting to a VPN server location in a country other than your own, doing so may infringe upon your streaming service’s and ExpressVPN’s terms of use. ExpressVPN is a security and privacy tool, not intended to be used for copyright circumvention. By design, we cannot see or control what you do when connected to our VPN service, so we must insist that you respect the entertainment industry and always honor the terms of use.
When are the 2025 BAFTAs?
The 2025 BAFTAs will be held on Sunday, February 16 2025 at 7 P.M. GMT. It will be broadcast on BBC One or available to stream with BBC iPlayer.
Who is hosting the 2025 BAFTAs?
Returning for a second year in a row, the 2025 BAFTAs will be hosted by Scottish actor David Tennant.
The complete list of BAFTA nominations
Best Film
- Anora
- The Brutalist
- A Complete Unknown
- Conclave
- Emilia Pérez
Outstanding British Film
- Bird
- Blitz
- Conclave
- Gladiator II
- Hard Truths
- Kneecap
- Lee
- Love Lies Bleeding
- The Outrun
- Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
Leading Actress
- Cynthia Erivo (Wicked)
- Karla Sofía Gascón (Emilia Pérez)
- Marianne Jean-Baptiste (Hard Truths)
- Mikey Madison (Anora)
- Demi Moore (The Substance)
- Saoirse Ronan (The Outrun)
Leading Actor
- Adrien Brody (The Brutalist)
- Timothée Chalamet (A Complete Unknown)
- Colman Domingo (Sing Sing)
- Ralph Fiennes (Conclave)
- Hugh Grant (Heretic)
- Sebastian Stan (The Apprentice)
Supporting Actress
- Selena Gomez (Emilia Pérez)
- Ariana Grande (Wicked)
- Felicity Jones (The Brutalist)
- Jamie Lee Curtis (The Last Showgirl)
- Isabella Rossellini (Conclave)
- Zoe Saldaña (Emilia Pérez)
Supporting Actor
- Yura Borisov (Anora)
- Kieran Culkin (A Real Pain)
- Clarence Maclin (Sing Sing)
- Edward Norton (A Complete Unknown)
- Guy Pearce (The Brutalist)
- Jeremy Strong (The Apprentice)
Director
- Anora – Sean Baker
- The Brutalist – Brady Corbet
- Conclave – Edward Berger
- Dune: Part Two – Denis Villeneuve
- Emilia Pérez – Jacques Audiard
- The Substance – Coralie Fargeat
Outstanding debut by a British writer, director or producer
- Hoard
- Kneecap
- Monkey Man
- Santosh
- Sister Midnight
Film not in the English language
- All We Imagine As Light
- Emilia Pérez
- I'm Still Here
- Kneecap
- The Seed of the Sacred Fig
Documentary
- Black Box Diaries
- Daughters
- No Other Land
- Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story
- Will & Harper
Animated film
- Flow
- Inside Out 2
- Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
- The Wild Robot
Children's and family film
- Flow
- Kensuke's Kingdom
- Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
- The Wild Robot
Original screenplay
- Anora
- The Brutalist
- Kneecap
- A Real Pain
- The Substance
Adapted screenplay
- A Complete Unknown
- Conclave
- Emilia Pérez
- Nickel Boys
- Sing Sing
EE BAFTA rising star award
- Marisa Abela
- Jharrel Jerome
- David Jonsson
- Mikey Madison
- Nabhaan Rizwan
Original score
- The Brutalist – Daniel Blumberg
- Conclave – Volker Bertelmann
- Emilia Pérez – Camille, Clément Ducol
- Nosferatu – Robin Carolan
- The Wild Robot – Kris Bowers
Casting
- Anora
- The Apprentice
- A Complete Unknown
- Conclave
- Kneecap
Cinematography
- The Brutalist
- Conclave
- Dune: Part Two
- Emilia Pérez
- Nosferatu
Costume design
- Blitz
- A Complete Unknown
- Conclave
- Nosferatu
- Wicked
Editing
- Anora
- Conclave
- Dune: Part Two
- Emilia Pérez
- Kneecap
Production design
- The Brutalist
- Conclave
- Dune: Part Two
- Nosferatu
- Wicked
Make-up and hair
- Dune: Part Two
- Emilia Pérez
- Nosferatu
- The Substance
- Wicked
Sound
- Blitz
- Dune: Part Two
- Gladiator II
- The Substance
- Wicked
Special visual effects
- Better Man
- Dune: Part Two
- Gladiator II
- Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes
- Wicked
British short film
- The Flowers Stand Silently, Witnessing
- Marion
- Milk
- Rock, Paper, Scissors
- Stomach Bug
British short animation
- Adiós
- Mog's Christmas
- Wander to Wonder
BAFTAs FAQ
Yes, the BAFTA Awards are televised live on BBC One on February 16 2025. You can also stream live online with BBC iPlayer or BritBox.
No, almost all of the BAFTA categories are open to people from all nationalities. However, there are a few categories that are British-specific, like Outstanding British Film, British Short Film, and Outstanding debut by a British writer, director or producer.
Members of BAFTA vote on the BAFTA film awards for all categories, except for the EE BAFTA Rising Star Award, which is voted on by the public. To be an eligible BAFTA member, you have to work on British films and pay a yearly membership fee.
Yes, there are two separate BAFTA ceremonies, one for film awards and one for television awards. The film awards are held in February, while the TV awards are held in May.
The BAFTAs aren’t more or less prestigious than the Oscars. The two ceremonies often go hand-in-hand with one another, with many of the same films and actors being nominated for both. Because the BAFTAs come before the Oscars, it is often used as an indication of who might win at the Oscars.
The must-have VPN for streaming
Stream your favorite shows securely and in ultra-fast HD with ExpressVPN. Try it risk-free today with a 30-day money-back guarantee!