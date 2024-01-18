Get an extra {{bonus_days}} days free on any plan when you sign up now.

BAFTAs live stream: Where to watch the 2025 BAFTAs

The British Academy of Film and Television Awards, also known as the BAFTAs, is one of filmmaking’s most prestigious nights. Watch as filmmakers and stars come together for a night of honor and celebration. Here’s how you can catch all the emotion of the 2025 BAFTAs in the UK and beyond!

Where to watch BAFTAs online in the UK

Watch the BAFTA Awards with ExpressVPN for the best streaming experience. Simply connect to an ExpressVPN server location near you to bypass restrictions on any network—including schools and offices—and enjoy complete streaming access anywhere. Here are all the ways you can watch the series online!

BBC iPlayer

If you’re in the UK, watching the BAFTAs is simple with BBC iPlayer. Available exclusively in the UK, this free, ad-supported platform has a ton of great content from the BBC, including the award ceremony and the pre-ceremony red carpet. To sign up, you’ll need a UK postcode and to confirm you have a UK TV license by clicking “Yes” when prompted. Traveling abroad the day of the big event? Connect to one of ExpressVPN’s UK server locations to watch as if you were at home!


Where to watch BAFTAs online outside the UK

For film lovers in the rest of the world, there are a couple options for watching the BAFTAs online. Just be sure to check the time differences so you can watch it live. Need to stream while on-the-go? Be sure to connect to ExpressVPN to keep your streaming activity safe and secure, even on public Wi-Fi.

BritBox

BritBox is an international streaming service owned by the BBC, specifically designed for viewers outside the UK. If you’re looking to watch the BAFTAs in the U.S., Australia, Canada, Denmark, Norway, Sweden, or Finland, BritBox is your best bet. While you do have to be a paid subscriber, you can take advantage of BritBox’s seven-day free trial period before committing.


How to watch the BAFTAs red carpet online

How to watch the BAFTAs red carpet online

While the award ceremony may be the main attraction for watching the BAFTAs, this event wouldn’t be complete without the glitz and glam of the pre-ceremony red carpet. Luckily, all the streamers showing the awards ceremony are also showing the red carpet, so you can tune into BritBox or BBC iPlayer to catch up with all the stars beforehand. The red carpet should also stream on the BAFTA’s YouTube channel for free.

Never miss a minute of your favorite shows with the best streaming VPN

Can I use a VPN to watch the BAFTAs in another country?

While you can watch the BAFTAs by connecting to a VPN server location in a country other than your own, doing so may infringe upon your streaming service’s and ExpressVPN’s terms of use. ExpressVPN is a security and privacy tool, not intended to be used for copyright circumvention. By design, we cannot see or control what you do when connected to our VPN service, so we must insist that you respect the entertainment industry and always honor the terms of use.

When are the 2025 BAFTAs?

The 2025 BAFTAs will be held on Sunday, February 16 2025 at 7 P.M. GMT. It will be broadcast on BBC One or available to stream with BBC iPlayer.

Who is hosting the 2025 BAFTAs?

Returning for a second year in a row, the 2025 BAFTAs will be hosted by Scottish actor David Tennant.

The complete list of BAFTA nominations

Best Film

  • Anora
  • The Brutalist
  • A Complete Unknown
  • Conclave
  • Emilia Pérez

Outstanding British Film

  • Bird
  • Blitz
  • Conclave
  • Gladiator II
  • Hard Truths
  • Kneecap
  • Lee
  • Love Lies Bleeding
  • The Outrun
  • Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

Leading Actress

  • Cynthia Erivo (Wicked)
  • Karla Sofía Gascón (Emilia Pérez)
  • Marianne Jean-Baptiste (Hard Truths)
  • Mikey Madison (Anora)
  • Demi Moore (The Substance)
  • Saoirse Ronan (The Outrun)

Leading Actor

  • Adrien Brody (The Brutalist)
  • Timothée Chalamet (A Complete Unknown)
  • Colman Domingo (Sing Sing)
  • Ralph Fiennes (Conclave)
  • Hugh Grant (Heretic)
  • Sebastian Stan (The Apprentice)

Supporting Actress

  • Selena Gomez (Emilia Pérez)
  • Ariana Grande (Wicked)
  • Felicity Jones (The Brutalist)
  • Jamie Lee Curtis (The Last Showgirl)
  • Isabella Rossellini (Conclave)
  • Zoe Saldaña (Emilia Pérez)

Supporting Actor

  • Yura Borisov (Anora)
  • Kieran Culkin (A Real Pain)
  • Clarence Maclin (Sing Sing)
  • Edward Norton (A Complete Unknown)
  • Guy Pearce (The Brutalist)
  • Jeremy Strong (The Apprentice)

Director

  • AnoraSean Baker
  • The Brutalist Brady Corbet
  • ConclaveEdward Berger
  • Dune: Part Two Denis Villeneuve
  • Emilia PérezJacques Audiard
  • The SubstanceCoralie Fargeat

Outstanding debut by a British writer, director or producer

  • Hoard
  • Kneecap
  • Monkey Man
  • Santosh
  • Sister Midnight

Film not in the English language

  • All We Imagine As Light
  • Emilia Pérez
  • I'm Still Here
  • Kneecap
  • The Seed of the Sacred Fig

Documentary

  • Black Box Diaries
  • Daughters
  • No Other Land
  • Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story
  • Will & Harper

Animated film

  • Flow
  • Inside Out 2
  • Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
  • The Wild Robot

Children's and family film

  • Flow
  • Kensuke's Kingdom
  • Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
  • The Wild Robot

Original screenplay

  • Anora
  • The Brutalist
  • Kneecap
  • A Real Pain
  • The Substance

Adapted screenplay

  • A Complete Unknown
  • Conclave
  • Emilia Pérez
  • Nickel Boys
  • Sing Sing

EE BAFTA rising star award

  • Marisa Abela
  • Jharrel Jerome
  • David Jonsson
  • Mikey Madison
  • Nabhaan Rizwan

Original score

  • The BrutalistDaniel Blumberg
  • ConclaveVolker Bertelmann
  • Emilia PérezCamille, Clément Ducol
  • NosferatuRobin Carolan
  • The Wild RobotKris Bowers

Casting

  • Anora
  • The Apprentice
  • A Complete Unknown
  • Conclave
  • Kneecap

Cinematography

  • The Brutalist
  • Conclave
  • Dune: Part Two
  • Emilia Pérez
  • Nosferatu

Costume design

  • Blitz
  • A Complete Unknown
  • Conclave
  • Nosferatu
  • Wicked

Editing

  • Anora
  • Conclave
  • Dune: Part Two
  • Emilia Pérez
  • Kneecap

Production design

  • The Brutalist
  • Conclave
  • Dune: Part Two
  • Nosferatu
  • Wicked

Make-up and hair

  • Dune: Part Two
  • Emilia Pérez
  • Nosferatu
  • The Substance
  • Wicked

Sound

  • Blitz
  • Dune: Part Two
  • Gladiator II
  • The Substance
  • Wicked

Special visual effects

  • Better Man
  • Dune: Part Two
  • Gladiator II
  • Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes
  • Wicked

British short film

  • The Flowers Stand Silently, Witnessing
  • Marion
  • Milk
  • Rock, Paper, Scissors
  • Stomach Bug

British short animation

  • Adiós
  • Mog's Christmas
  • Wander to Wonder

BAFTAs FAQ

