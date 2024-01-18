Where to watch ‘The Sidemen Story’ in 2024Where to watch ‘The Sidemen Story’ in 2024
You’ve heard that the Sidemen and Netflix are teaming up, and now, the wait is over! The Sidemen Story is a documentary that chronicles the British YouTube group’s journey and success. While The Sidemen Story is streaming on Netflix, there are some caveats to note. Read on for all you need to know about the documentary!
Where to watch ‘The Sidemen Story’ online in the UK
Watch The Sidemen Story with ExpressVPN for the best streaming experience. Simply connect to a UK server location to bypass restrictions on any network—including schools and offices—and enjoy complete streaming access anywhere.
Netflix
The Sidemen Story is streaming exclusively on Netflix UK and Ireland across all plans. You will not have access to the documentary outside of these locations.
Where to watch ‘The Sidemen Story’ online outside the UK
Unfortunately, The Sidemen Story isn’t streaming outside the UK and Ireland, and it’s looking pretty unlikely as Netflix has been mum about the documentary’s streaming release elsewhere.
Can I use a VPN to watch ‘The Sidemen Story’ in another country?
While you can watch The Sidemen Story by connecting to a VPN server location in a country other than your own, doing so may infringe upon your streaming service’s and ExpressVPN’s terms of use. ExpressVPN is a security and privacy tool, not intended to be used for copyright circumvention. By design, we cannot see or control what you do when connected to our VPN service, so we must insist that you respect the entertainment industry and always honor the terms of use.
What is ‘The Sidemen Story’ about?
The Sidemen are one of the most well-known channels on YouTube. With a staggering 20 million subscribers (and growing!) on the platform, to say that they’re popular would be an understatement. The Sidemen Story is the group’s first documentary collaboration with streaming giant Netflix and chronicles their decade-long success and the challenges they've faced along the way—from personal struggles to fallouts. It’s an intriguing look behind the scenes at one of YouTube’s most successful channels.
‘The Sidemen Story’ release date
The Sidemen Story is available to stream on Netflix UK and Ireland from February 14, 2024. Netflix hasn’t announced a release date for the documentary outside the UK and Ireland.
‘The Sidemen Story’ cast
The Sidemen Story unsurprisingly features members of the British YouTube group:
- Olajide ‘JJ’ Olatunji, aka KSI
- Simon Minter, aka Miniminter
- Joshua Bradley, aka Zerkaa
- Tobit ‘Tobi’ Brown, aka TBJZL
- Ethan Payne, aka Behzinga
- Vikram Singh Barn, aka Vikkstar123
- Harry Lewis, aka W2S
‘The Sidemen Story’ FAQ
Yes, The Sidemen Story is currently streaming on Netflix UK and Netflix Ireland. The documentary isn’t currently available on other Netflix libraries.
No, The Sidemen Story does not stream on Prime Video.
The Sidemen Story does not currently stream in the U.S. However, if you’re a British viewer who has traveled to the U.S., you can connect to a UK server location to access the show on Netflix.
The Sidemen Story does not stream on free streaming services. There are also no free trials to take advantage of with Netflix.
