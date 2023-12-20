Where to watch ‘Dragon Ball Daima’ onlineWhere to watch ‘Dragon Ball Daima’ online
Dragon Ball Daima brings Goku and friends back to our screens. But this time, there’s a pint-sized twist: a conspiracy has turned the crew into kids again. Our heroes might be small, but the stakes are just as massive as always. Here’s how to watch Dragon Ball Daima online.
Watch Dragon Ball Daima online! Here are all the ways you can watch the series online!
Crunchyroll
Crunchyroll is the home of Dragon Ball Daima. You’ll need a Premium membership to watch the show, but you can take advantage of the 7-day free trial before you fully commit. Episodes are available on-demand around the world shortly after they’ve been released in Japan and are currently streamed in Japanese with English subtitles (although an English-dubbed version of the series is on the cards).
Netflix
You can stream Dragon Ball Daima on Netflix in Japanese with subtitles in multiple languages, including English. Episodes are added to the platform one week after their release on Crunchyroll. Viewers can watch them on-demand in a variety of countries, including the UK, Australia, and India. Netflix is, of course, a pay-to-play platform, so you’ll need to subscribe before you can watch Dragon Ball Daima or any other content.
Hulu
Dragon Ball Daima is streaming on Hulu. Every episode is available in Japanese with English subtitles, just one week after it airs on Crunchyroll. Keep in mind that Hulu is only available in the U.S. and you’ll need to use a U.S. debit or credit card, PayPal, or a Hulu gift card as your payment method. That said, you can catch all of the action free of charge with Hulu’s 7-day free trial if you’re a new user.
Can I use a VPN to watch 'Dragon Ball Daima' in another country?
While you can watch Dragon Ball Daima by connecting to a VPN server location in a country other than your own, doing so may infringe upon your streaming service’s and ExpressVPN’s terms of use. ExpressVPN is a security and privacy tool, not intended to be used for copyright circumvention. By design, we cannot see or control what you do when connected to our VPN service, so we must insist that you respect the entertainment industry and always honor the terms of use.
What is ‘Dragon Ball Daima’ about?
Dragon Ball Daima is the final creation from the legendary Akira Toriyama, the mastermind behind the Dragon Ball universe. Although the new series is filled with all of the action and adventure that anime fans know and love, it takes a new twist as Goku and his friends are transformed into children. As the last chapter in Toriyama’s creative legacy, Dragon Ball Daima is a celebration of decades of Dragon Ball magic that you won’t want to miss.
‘Dragon Ball Daima’ release date
Dragon Ball Daima premiered on October 11, 2024, on Crunchyroll. Netflix and Hulu added the first episode one week later on October 18, 2024. The series is slated to have 20 episodes, with new episodes being released weekly.
The show is currently only available in Japanese with English subtitles, but three special English-dubbed episodes were shown in U.S. theatres from November 10, 2024, to November 12, 2024.
‘Dragon Ball Daima’ voice cast
Dragon Ball Daima is currently only streaming in Japanese with English subtitles. However, three English-dubbed episodes were released in U.S. theaters and it’s expected that we’ll see the same voice actors reprise their roles when the fully dubbed series is released.
Here are some of the voice actors who bring the anime to life:
- Goku: Masako Nozawa (Japanese) and Stephanie Nadolny (English).
- Vegeta: Ryō Horikawa (Japanese) and Paul Castro Jr (English).
- Supreme Kai: Yumiko Kobayashi (Japanese) and Nia Celeste (English).
- Glorio: Kôki Uchiyama (Japanese) and Aaron Dismuke (English).
- Piccolo: Tomohiro Yamaguchi (Japanese) and Nasim Benelkour (English).
- Bulma: Mai Nakahara (Japanese) and Taylor Murphy (English).
- Trunks: Tsubasa Yonaga (Japanese) and Celeste Perez (English).
- Gomah: Shôtarô Morikubo (Japanese) and Tom Laflin (English).
- Degesu: Jun'ya Enoki (Japanese) and Landon McDonald (English).
- Dr. Arinsu: Yôko Hikasa (Japanese) and Morgan Laure (English).
- Krillin: Aki Kanada (Japanese) and Lara Woodhull (English).
- Chi-Chi: Ai Kakuma (Japanese) and Brittany Lauda (English).
- Narrator: Naoki Tatsuta (Japanese) and Doc Morgan (English).
‘Dragon Ball Daima’ FAQ
Dragon Ball Daima is available for streaming on Crunchyroll, Netflix, and Hulu. New episodes of the series are added to Crunchyroll just after their release in Japan and follow on Netflix and Hulu one week after their Crunchyroll premier.
There will be 20 episodes of Dragon Ball Daima. The series began airing on Crunchyroll on October 11, 2024, with episodes released weekly. If there are no breaks or other interruptions, the season finale is expected to air on January 28, 2025.
Yes, Dragon Ball Daima is available on Crunchyroll. The first episode premiered on the platform on October 11, 2024, and new episodes have been added weekly since then. The series is only available to Crunchyroll Premier members, so you’ll need an account to watch. You’ll get 7 days free if you’re signing up for the first time.
No, Dragon Ball Daima isn’t available on Disney+. The series is currently only streaming on Crunchyroll, Netflix and Hulu. If you already have a Disney+ subscription, you can upgrade to the Disney Bundle to get access to Hulu.
Dragon Ball Daima is set after the events of Dragon Ball Super and before Dragon Ball GT. The series follows Goku and his friends as they are mysteriously transformed into younger versions of themselves and embark on a new adventure in the Demon Realm.
It’s expected that there will be 20 episodes of Dragon Ball Daima. The series began airing on October 11, 2024, on Crunchyroll, with episodes released weekly. If there are no interruptions, the season finale is expected to air on that platform on January 28, 2025.
Yes, Dragon Ball Daima is considered canon within the Dragon Ball universe. It continues the storyline established in previous series. The series is produced by Toei Animation and involves significant input from the original, late creator, Akira Toriyama.
