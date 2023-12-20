Dragon Ball Daima premiered on October 11, 2024, on Crunchyroll. Netflix and Hulu added the first episode one week later on October 18, 2024. The series is slated to have 20 episodes, with new episodes being released weekly.

The show is currently only available in Japanese with English subtitles, but three special English-dubbed episodes were shown in U.S. theatres from November 10, 2024, to November 12, 2024.