Try the best VPN for Amazon Prime Video

VPN stands for virtual private network. Using one is a great way to encrypt your data and browse with peace of mind.

By using ultra-fast ExpressVPN with your U.S.-, UK-, or India-based Amazon Prime account, you’ll be able to stream thousands of titles securely and at top speeds.

And with ExpressVPN, you’ll have full access to 160 server locations around the world! Best of all, even if you’re using a server outside the U.S., the UK, or India, you’ll never have to worry about data logging.

If your internet service provider has a history of slowing down streaming services, you may even experience a speed boost from ExpressVPN. That’s because a VPN lets you unblock Prime Video throttling and watch without bandwidth restrictions!

Learn more about how a VPN can speed up your streaming video.