Try the best VPN for Hotstar

Hotstar is an Indian over-the-top streaming service. A merger between media companies in 2019 resulted in Disney’s ownership of Hotstar, with the service officially becoming known as Disney+ Hotstar.

Although once synonymous with streaming cricket, Hotstar has grown its catalog of content to offer something for everyone. Sports fanatics can enjoy exclusive streams of top sporting events like the ICC Cricket World Cup and the English Premier League.

And for those who are into soap operas and movies, the service is the only place to catch the award-winning Hotstar Specials, while also offering the latest Hollywood, Bollywood, HBO, and Disney+ productions.