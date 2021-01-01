Try the best VPN for Hotstar

Get 30 days free when you sign up now.

Watch Hotstar live matches, TV shows, and movies

Access Hotstar sports, Hotstar TV shows, and Star Sports from every device

What is Hotstar?

Hotstar is an Indian over-the-top streaming service. A merger between media companies in 2019 resulted in Disney’s ownership of Hotstar, with the service officially becoming known as Disney+ Hotstar.

Although once synonymous with streaming cricket, Hotstar has grown its catalog of content to offer something for everyone. Sports fanatics can enjoy exclusive streams of top sporting events like the ICC Cricket World Cup and the English Premier League.

And for those who are into soap operas and movies, the service is the only place to catch the award-winning Hotstar Specials, while also offering the latest Hollywood, Bollywood, HBO, and Disney+ productions.

What Hotstar live cricket matches can I watch with ExpressVPN?

Watch Hotstar cricket with ExpressVPN and stream:

  • ACC Asia Cup

  • ICC Cricket World Cup

  • ICC T20 World Cup

  • Indian Premier League

  • Ranji Trophy

  • Tamil Nadu Premier League

  • Karnataka Premier League

  • Plus various other international cricket tournaments in India, Bangladesh, and New Zealand! 

