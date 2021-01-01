Try the best VPN for fuboTV
- Fast streaming on all devices
- Unrestricted access worldwide
- 30-day money-back guarantee
Get a VPN and watch fuboTV in 3 steps
Step 1
Sign up for ExpressVPN and its blazing-fast service.
Step 2
Select a secure VPN location in the U.S.
Step 3
Sign up for fuboTV and stream on any device!
Access 100+ channels with a fuboTV VPN
If you want to watch live TV online without a cable subscription, fuboTV is for you. The Standard fubo package offers a vast range of content on your favorite channels, including Fox, NBC, CNN, AMC, BBC America, and MSNBC.
The premium fuboTV package, fubo Extra, offers 100+ channels, including BBC World News, CNN International, and PeopleTV. For an additional monthly cost you can also add specialty packages like Showtime, AMC Premiere, and Latino Plus. The Standard and Extra packages both offer a seven-day free trial.
Stream live sports with fuboTV
Where fuboTV really shines, though, is in streaming live sports, covering more than 30,000 events including NBA, NFL, MLB, and NHL games. There are add-on packages for events like cycling and outdoor sports, as well as international channels like Rai Italia and Eleven Sports.
Some events, like select NCAA football and MLB games, are available to stream in 4K with HDR. More 4K and HDR content is expected in the future.
FAQ: How to watch fuboTV with a VPN
Does fuboTV work with a VPN?
ExpressVPN has engineered its network to be blazing fast and fully compatible with fuboTV, so you never have to sacrifice your security, privacy, or video quality while watching the content you want.
Can I watch fuboTV while traveling?
What should I do if fuboTV is not working with my VPN?
FuboTV works best when your device is connected to the U.S. VPN server location that’s closest to you physically. If you’re already connected to the nearest U.S. location and are still having trouble, contact ExpressVPN Support.
Does ExpressVPN come with a fuboTV subscription?
No. ExpressVPN does not come with a fuboTV package, or vice versa. ExpressVPN is a tool you can use to defeat throttling and increase your privacy when watching fuboTV.
On what devices can I watch fuboTV with a VPN?
If you’re on a computer, you can stream directly from the fuboTV website while using ExpressVPN for Windows, Mac, or Linux (for best results, use our browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge). If you’re on Android, iOS, Fire TV Stick, or Android TV, you’ll need to download the ExpressVPN and fuboTV apps.
Other devices, such as Apple TV, Roku, or Chromecast, may be able to receive fuboTV signals being cast from a computer, tablet, or smartphone. Or just keep it simple: Any device, including smart TVs and gaming consoles, can get full VPN benefits by connecting to the internet through a router running ExpressVPN.
Visit ExpressVPN setup tutorials to find the right solution for your device.
Can I watch ESPN with fuboTV?
Unfortunately, ESPN and other Disney-owned channels are not included in any fuboTV package.
Learn how to stream ESPN and affiliated channels with ExpressVPN.
The game’s on at 4 a.m.! Can fuboTV help?
Yes! Just use fuboTV’s Cloud DVR service. Record the broadcast and play it back when you want, from anywhere. If you forget to set the recorder, fuboTV promises you can still replay nearly any game, show or movie that aired in the last three days.
Can I get local channels with fuboTV?
Yes, fuboTV offers access to local affiliates for national networks like CBS, NBC, and Fox, but not all channels are included. Check the fuboTV website for details.
My home team’s not on. What gives?
When you are using ExpressVPN, fuboTV will show you the local network affiliates corresponding to your VPN server location. If you can’t see the game you expect, try changing to a different location. On the other hand, the regional sports networks available on fuboTV will always match the ZIP code you supply when you subscribe to the service. Those channels should be available no matter where you travel.
ExpressVPN for PC, Mac, iOS, Android, and more
Protect yourself on every platform.
Your ExpressVPN subscription includes software solutions for every device in your home, including gaming consoles like PlayStation and Xbox and smart TV systems like Apple TV, Android TV, and Amazon Fire TV Stick.
Can’t find your device? Check out these manual configurations and setup tutorials for a wide range of other devices and platforms.
Why use ExpressVPN?
Unlimited bandwidth
Download as much as you want, without your ISP or VPN capping certain kinds of traffic.
Lightning-fast speeds
Get ultra-fast speeds for better video quality. Run the VPN Speed Test and see for yourself.
Servers all over the world
ExpressVPN users can connect to 160 server locations in 94 countries and counting, including:
Try the best VPN for fuboTV
Enjoy our risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee:
If you’re not satisfied using fuboTV with ExpressVPN, contact Support within 30 days and get a full refund. It’s that simple.