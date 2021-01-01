Try the best VPN for fuboTV

Get 30 days free when you sign up now.

Get a VPN and watch fuboTV in 3 steps

Sign up for ExpressVPN and its blazing-fast service.

Select a secure VPN location in the U.S.

Sign up for fuboTV and stream on any device!

Access 100+ channels with a fuboTV VPN

fubo TV home screen on a smart TV.

If you want to watch live TV online without a cable subscription, fuboTV is for you. The Standard fubo package offers a vast range of content on your favorite channels, including Fox, NBC, CNN, AMC, BBC America, and MSNBC.

The premium fuboTV package, fubo Extra, offers 100+ channels, including BBC World News, CNN International, and PeopleTV. For an additional monthly cost you can also add specialty packages like Showtime, AMC Premiere, and Latino Plus. The Standard and Extra packages both offer a seven-day free trial.

Stream live sports with fuboTV

Where fuboTV really shines, though, is in streaming live sports, covering more than 30,000 events including NBA, NFL, MLB, and NHL games. There are add-on packages for events like cycling and outdoor sports, as well as international channels like Rai Italia and Eleven Sports.

Some events, like select NCAA football and MLB games, are available to stream in 4K with HDR. More 4K and HDR content is expected in the future.

Learn more about using ExpressVPN to stream live sports.

ExpressVPN for PC, Mac, iOS, Android, and more

Protect yourself on every platform.

VPN for Windows, Mac, iPhone, iPad, iPod, Android, and routers.

Your ExpressVPN subscription includes software solutions for every device in your home, including gaming consoles like PlayStation and Xbox and smart TV systems like Apple TV, Android TV, and Amazon Fire TV Stick.

VPN for iOS
VPN for Mac
VPN for Android
VPN for Linux
VPN for Windows
VPN for routers
For game consoles
For smart TV systems

Plus VPN extensions for your favorite browsers

Chrome extension
Firefox extension
Edge extension

Check out these manual configurations and setup tutorials for a wide range of other devices and platforms.

Why use ExpressVPN?

Use on 5 devices simultaneously

Install ExpressVPN on all your devices, and connect five at once.

Unlimited bandwidth

Download as much as you want, without your ISP or VPN capping certain kinds of traffic.

Defeat ISP throttling

ExpressVPN lets you bypass ISP throttling and say goodbye to buffering.

Lightning-fast speeds

Get ultra-fast speeds for better video quality. Run the VPN Speed Test and see for yourself.

Content from anywhere

Access all the apps and services you need to work, stream, and play.

24-hour live chat support

Real humans are available 24/7 to help you with setup and troubleshooting.

Servers all over the world

ExpressVPN users can connect to 160 server locations in 94 countries and counting

