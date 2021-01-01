Try the best VPN for Disney+
- Fast streaming on all devices
- Unrestricted access worldwide
- 30-day money-back guarantee
How to watch Disney Plus with a VPN in 3 easy steps
Step 1
Get ExpressVPN, the best VPN for streaming TV and movies.
Step 2
Connect to a VPN server location where Disney Plus is available.
Step 3
Watch Disney Plus privately, securely, and with no throttling.
What does Disney Plus include?
Since launching in 2019, Disney Plus has opened the door to thousands of family-friendly programs, including virtually all past Disney and Pixar movies. Disney also promises all of its films will be added to Disney Plus within a year of theatrical release. Other content includes Marvel and Lucasfilm movies—some of which are not available on any other streaming service—and more than 7,000 episodes of TV shows, mostly coming from the Disney cable channels. There is also plenty of original content to come, including an animated Marvel series.
Watch ESPN+ and Hulu with the Disney Plus bundle package
For an added cost to U.S. subscribers, a bundled subscription is available that includes Disney Plus, ESPN+, and Hulu.
Hulu offers popular TV shows from local U.S. networks and cable channels, as well as original programming. The streaming service is notable for carrying TV episodes just days after they’ve aired. Plenty of movies are also available. The version of Hulu that’s part of the Disney Plus bundle package is the basic plan, which includes commercials.
ESPN+ offers a range of sports programming, some of it not available on the ESPN cable channels. Whether you’re a fan of American football, baseball, basketball, tennis, or college sports, ESPN+ has games you’d want to watch.
Watch ABC, FX, and Freeform with the Star hub for Disney Plus
For no extra cost to subscribers based in Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, and Europe, the Star hub on Disney Plus includes TV shows and movies from ABC, Disney Television Studios, 20th Television, 20th Century Studios, FX, Freeform, Searchlight Pictures, Touchstone Pictures, Hollywood Pictures, and more. Some programming will be specific to each location.
FAQ: How to watch Disney Plus with a VPN
Does Disney Plus work with a VPN?
ExpressVPN’s ultra-fast network is optimized to work seamlessly with Disney Plus and other streaming services, so you can watch all the TV and movies you want without compromising your own privacy and security.
ExpressVPN also bypasses any restrictions on Disney Plus set by your school or public Wi-Fi network, and defeats ISP throttling that may be slowing down your connection.
Does a VPN let me watch Disney Plus for free?
No. You’ll need to sign up for a Disney Plus subscription, if you haven’t already.
ExpressVPN complements your Disney Plus subscription to allow you to watch all the content you want, free from ISP throttling.
Is Disney Plus available outside the U.S.?
In addition to the U.S. and Puerto Rico, Disney Plus initially launched in Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, New Zealand, Austria, Germany, Ireland, Italy, France, Spain, Switzerland, India, and the UK. It is in even more countries today, and it’s expected to eventually be available everywhere.
Why isn’t Disney Plus working with my VPN?
Disney Plus works best when you connect through the server location geographically closest to you. For instance, if you are in the U.S., use the closest U.S. server location to access Disney Plus.
If you encounter difficulty accessing any specific service while using ExpressVPN, please contact Support.
On what devices can I watch Disney Plus with ExpressVPN?
ExpressVPN has easy-to-use apps for Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, and Linux, so you can watch Disney Plus easily from your desktop, laptop, tablet, or smartphone. Certain smart TVs and streaming devices like Fire TV Stick and Nvidia Shield can also install the ExpressVPN app.
Other devices, like Apple TV and game consoles, may be able to access Disney Plus via our included MediaStreamer service, even if they cannot install ExpressVPN directly. And any device can receive full VPN benefits simply by connecting to a router running ExpressVPN for routers. So whatever device you want to watch on—from Roku to Chromecast and beyond—we’ve got you covered.
Can I stream live sports with Disney Plus?
Yes! The Disney Plus bundle subscription includes ESPN+, which offers a range of live sports programming. With ExpressVPN, you’ll be able to stream its coverage of the NFL, NBA, MLB, college sports, and much more, with fast speeds and privacy.
In what regions will the Star hub be available?
Star will be available at no extra cost to Disney Plus subscribers in Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Singapore, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, and the UK.
Star will be made available across Eastern Europe, Hong Kong, South Korea, and Japan later in 2021.
Will using Disney Plus and a VPN slow my connection?
All VPN services add a layer of encryption that has the potential to slow down your connection. ExpressVPN, however, has an extremely fast, constantly optimized network, so you probably won’t notice a difference.
If your ISP has been known to throttle streaming services, using a VPN to watch Disney Plus may actually speed up your connection.
Can I use a free proxy with Disney Plus?
Free proxy services are not recommended for use with Disney Plus. Free services do not offer the same privacy and security benefits of paid VPN. Many do not work as advertised, and some may even sell your data.
What else can I do with ExpressVPN?
ExpressVPN also works with other streaming services like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and BBC iPlayer. It’s also the fastest, easiest way to browse the internet privately and securely.
ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. Please read the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and Disney Plus Terms of Use for more details.
ExpressVPN for PC, Mac, iOS, Android, and more
Protect yourself on every platform.
Your ExpressVPN subscription includes software solutions for every device in your home, including gaming consoles like PlayStation and Xbox and smart TV systems like Apple TV, Android TV, and Amazon Fire TV Stick.
Can’t find your device? Check out these manual configurations and setup tutorials for a wide range of other devices and platforms.
Why use ExpressVPN?
Unlimited bandwidth
Download as much as you want, without your ISP or VPN capping certain kinds of traffic.
Lightning-fast speeds
Get ultra-fast speeds for better video quality. Run the VPN Speed Test and see for yourself.
Servers all over the world
ExpressVPN users can connect to 160 server locations in 94 countries and counting, including:
Try the risk-free VPN for Disney Plus
Not sure about using a VPN to watch Disney Plus? Try us risk-free.
We’re so confident in our product that we’re offering a 30-day money-back guarantee.