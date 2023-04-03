How to use ChatGPT in Italy How to use ChatGPT in Italy in 2023
ChatGPT-4 is the hottest artificial intelligence service, but it’s not available everywhere. Get ExpressVPN and change your location so you can use ChatGPT-4 in Italy with privacy and security.
How to use ChatGPT in Italy
The best way to access and use ChatGPT 4 in Italy is with a VPN. Simply:
Connect to a VPN server in a region where ChatGPT-4 isn’t blocked.
Open a private or incognito browser window and head over to the OpenAI site and register an account.
At this point, you’ll be required to enter and verify your phone number so you can receive a security code to complete the registration process.
What is the best VPN for accessing ChatGPT in Italy?
Ideally you’ll want to access ChatGPT-4 in Italy with a VPN with a wide selection of servers so that you can connect to countries where the service is available. It’s also important to use a VPN that provides strong encryption to protect your ChatGPT traffic from prying eyes. Funnily enough, we know just the one!
What is ChatGPT?
ChatGPT is a conversational artificial intelligence (AI) technology developed by AI research lab OpenAI that helps users generate text, translate languages, develop code, and make calculations. ChatGPT is trained on a diverse range of input data like books, articles, websites, and information that’s publicly available on social media (like Twitter and Instagram) and social news platforms (like Reddit).
Essentially, it’s a really good chatbot. Conversing with ChatGPT can sometimes feel like you’re talking to a human being. You can, for example, ask it to write you short stories, provide recipes, and develop basic program code.
What is GPT-4?
Launched in March 2023, GPT-4 is OpenAI’s latest version of the GPT (generative pre-trained transformer) chatbot technology. It expands upon the capabilities of its predecessor and can provide medical advice (be careful here just in case!), tell jokes, describe images, answer questions based on an image, summarize extended blocks of text, take (and pass!) standardized tests, and more.
Why is ChatGPT not available in Italy?
There are a variety of reasons why ChatGPT is blocked in different countries or institutions. In some cases, ChatGPT is censored by governments due to security concerns like the spread of information or “amoral” content. In other cases, internet service providers or educational institutions may block access to ChatGPT for reasons such as plagiarism, copyright infringement, spam, or other violations of their terms of service.
Countries where ChatGPT is available
ChatGPT is available in most countries and regions around the world, including: Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Croatia, Denmark, Ecuador, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, Thailand, Turkey, the United Kingdom, and the United States.
It is expected to expand to more regions over time and users are encouraged to regularly check OpenAI’s list of supported countries and regions. One thing's for sure: With blazing-fast servers in 94 countries around the globe, ExpressVPN has got your ChatGPT needs covered!
What AI tools does OpenAI provide?
ChatGPT
ChatGPT is OpenAI’s flagship product and a super-powered chatbot. As described above, it is an AI-driven conversational tool that provides useful information and conversing with it can feel like you’re actually talking to another person.
DALL·E 2
DALL·E 2 is an AI image tool that can generate realistic images and art from text prompts.
Whisper
Whisper is a general-purpose speech recognition system that has been trained on 680,000 hours of multilingual data and can recognise different languages, accents, and technical jargon.
Codex
Codex is a fork from GPT-3 that has been trained on code from over 50 million GitHub repositories. The system translates prompts to code, which means that you don’t need to actually know how to code to develop a program. You can tell the system what you want the code to do—within reason.
FAQ: About ChatGPT and GPT-4
Can I use ChatGPT for free?
ChatGPT is free to use and requires an email address and phone number for account registration. There is a paid subscription program called ChatGPT Plus that includes faster response times, access to new features, and priority access at peak times.
Will GPT-4 be free?
GPT-4 is only currently accessible to users of ChatGPT Plus. OpenAI is also accepting submissions from developers looking to build applications and services with GPT-4 technology.
When will ChatGPT 4 be released?
ChatGPT-4 was released by OpenAI on Tuesday, March 14, 2023 and was made available to users of ChatGPT Plus.
Will GPT-4 be available in Italy?
Try the best VPN for ChatGPT
