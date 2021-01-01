Hemen kaydolduğunuzda ücretsiz 30 gün edinin.

[tr-TR] Watch French TV channels from anywhere

Stream TF1, France 2, M6, Arte, BFMTV, TNT, and all your other favorite French channels securely with ExpressVPN.

  • Connect to a server in France and watch French TV online
  • Enjoy French shows on your computer, mobile phone, or tablet
  • Get unlimited bandwidth to stream live or on demand
  • Bypass content-based throttling by your internet service provider
  • Defeat censorship, whether you’re in France or abroad
  • Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days
Stream French TV channels with a VPN.

[tr-TR] Stream French TV channels online

1. Adım

ExpressVPN Edinin butonu bulunan bir laptop.

Süper hızlı hizmet için ExpressVPN'e kaydolun.

Step 2

Güvenli VPN konumlarını gösteren Birleşik Krallık haritası.

Select a secure server location in France.

Step 3

Tablet üzerinde video: Bekleme olmadan her şeyi izleyin.

Access all channels live or on demand.

ExpressVPN allows you to access French channels securely, wherever you are

French channel TF1 logo.

Live stream TF1

Whether it’s talk shows, dramas and comedies, or national team games that you’re after, TF1, or TMC, has got you covered.

You’ll need to sign up for a TF1 account. You will also have to deactivate your ad blocker, if you are using one.

France 2 channel logo.

France 2 streaming

France Télévisions (formerly Pluzz) offers the popular France 2, as well as France 3, France 4, France Ô, France TV Slash, and much more. Its comprehensive website lets you easily switch from one channel to another.

M6 channel logo.

Watch M6 online

With the 6play platform, you can live watch live or on-demand shows from M6, W9, 6ter, and even Gulli. You will have to create an account to stream these channels.

Canal Plus logo.

Watch Canal+ with a VPN

Watch the free-to-air shows on Canal+ and C8 and access other programming. If you want to access premium content, you will have to subscribe to Canal+, which requires a French bank account and an address in France.

Arte logo.

Watch French news channels and shows online

Seek out something a little different with specialist channels like Arte, L’équipe TV, NRJ12, BFMTV, and Molotov.tv. Install ExpressVPN to enjoy it from your office, at home, or on the go. It works on all your devices, including Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS. With one ExpressVPN subscription, you can connect up to five devices simultaneously.

[tr-TR] Why use ExpressVPN?

[tr-TR] Servers in 94 countries

Secure VPN servers in Ireland, the UK, the U.S., Australia, Canada, and many more locations.

[tr-TR] Unlimited bandwidth

Binge-watch your favorite series for as long as you want. No data limits, no bandwidth caps.

Özel destek

ExpressVPN Destek Ekibi canlı sohbet ve e-posta üzerinden günün her saati yardımınıza hazır.

Çok yüksek hızlar

Çok yüksek hızlar ve minimum yükleme süresi edinin. VPN Hız Testi‘ni çalıştırın, kendiniz görün.

[tr-TR] Watch more content

Access sites that are censored by certain countries, like YouTube, Twitter, and Facebook.

[tr-TR] 30-day money-back guarantee

Not satisfied with ExpressVPN? Get a full refund within 30 days. It’s that simple.

[tr-TR] Start streaming French TV now

Take advantage of our risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee:

If you are not satisfied using ExpressVPN for any reason, you can cancel anytime within 30 days and get a full refund.

