The search for the world’s top Esports players is officially underway! The Olympic Esports Series 2023 kicked off on March 1 as professional and amateur players began battling in nine virtual sports: archery, baseball, chess, cycling, dance, motorsport racing, sailing, taekwondo, and tennis. The action will continue until the inaugural Olympic Esports Week, an in-person multi-day tournament held from June 22-25, 2023 in Singapore. Although Esports will not be a showcase sport at the 2024 Summer Olympics, the new tournament nonetheless marks a massive milestone in the sport’s continued growth.

Date June 22-25, 2023 Location Singapore Games Archery, baseball, chess, cycling, dance, motorsport racing, sailing, taekwondo, and tennis Where to watch it for free Olympics.com

What games will be played at the Esports Olympics?

The Olympic Esports Series 2023 features nine virtual sports: archery, baseball, chess, cycling, dance, motorsport/racing, sailing, taekwondo, and tennis. Gran Turismo is the most easily recognizable video game, though some baseball fans might also be familiar with the Power Pros series.

Below is a full list of each sport, along with the game competitors will play during the Esports Series.

Archery (Tic Tac Bow)

Baseball (WBSC eBASEBALL™: POWER PROS)

Chess (Chess.com)

Cycling (Zwift)

Dance (JustDance)

Motorsport (Gran Turismo)

Sailing (Virtual Regatta)

Taekwondo (Virtual Taekwondo)

Tennis (Tennis Clash)

Several of the games, including Tennis Clash and JustDance, are free to play. How do you compare against the world’s top Tic Tac Bow players?

Why include Esports in the Olympics?

The competitive video game scene—and the stigma of devoting hours to being an elite gamer—has radically changed over the last decade. According to Statista, the global Esports market was valued at just over 1.38 billion USD in 2022. As Puff Daddy once told us, it’s all about the Benjamins!

Interestingly, the Esports Series does not include traditional eSports such as League of Legends, Super Smash Bros., or Overwatch. Popular sports games such as NBA 2K (basketball), FIFA (soccer), and MLB The Show (baseball) were also excluded. Instead, the IOC opted for several free-to-play mobile games, a genre far more popular internationally than in the United States.

In a statement to Digiday, the IOC explained it went to feature games that align with the Olympic Values, including “participation inclusivity, such as technical barriers to entry, the gender split of player base and avoiding any personal violence, against the backdrop of the IOC’s mission which is to unite the world in peaceful competition.”

