This tutorial guide will walk you through the steps to set up a VPN on your Boxee Box with the PPTP protocol.

Note: PPTP provides weak security benefits and should only be used for anonymization or for changing locations.

Find your ExpressVPN account credentials

In order to use ExpressVPN on your Windows Phone, you will need a server address, your account credentials, and the IPSec pre-shared key. This section of the tutorial will show you how to find all of this information.

Open the Welcome Email you received when you signed up for ExpressVPN. Click the link in the email.

If you can’t find the link, sign in to your ExpressVPN account.

Once you’ve clicked the link in the welcome email or signed in to the website, click on Set Up on More Devices.

Click on Manual Config on the left side of the screen and then select PPTP & L2TP/IPSec on the right. This will show you your username, password, and a list of server addresses around the world.

Please note this information as you will need it to set up your VPN profile.

Configure your Boxee Box with the VPN

Open the Boxee Box menu and select the Settings cog.

In the Settings menu, select Network.

From the Network menu, select VPN.

To configure your VPN connection, set the Connect Type as PPTP.

Enter your server address, username, and password from earlier.

Check the box for “Encryption required”.

Then click Connect.

Awesome! Your Boxee Box is now connected to the VPN.

