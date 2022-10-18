Need a VPN for your router? Get ExpressVPN Now

Love ExpressVPN? Want a free month? Refer a Friend Now

This article shows you how to use Device Groups to achieve MAC address filtering on your ExpressVPN router. Learn more about Device Groups.

What is MAC address filtering?



With MAC address filtering, the router checks the MAC address of each device connecting to it and decides how to handle its traffic based on a set of configurable rules. ExpressVPN routers do something similar using Device Groups.

How to block new devices from accessing the internet

Sign in to your router running ExpressVPN Select ADD GROUP . Enter a group name. Select Save . Within the new group, select More (…) icon. > ALL LOCATIONS . Select No Internet . Within the new group, select the Settings icon. Select Set as Default .

Any new devices that join the network will appear in this group and be blocked from accessing the internet until you move them to another group.

How to block specific devices from accessing the internet

Sign in to your router running ExpressVPN Select ADD GROUP . Enter a group name. Select Save . Within the new group, select More (…) icon. > ALL LOCATIONS . Select No Internet . Drag any devices you want to block into this group.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does MAC address filtering / Device Groups provide security?

No, device MAC addresses can be easily spoofed so MAC address filtering / Device Groups should not be considered a security feature. It is only provided as a convenient way of organizing your devices.