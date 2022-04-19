Need a DNS for your Smart TV? Try ExpressVPN's DNS Now

This tutorial will show you how to set up MediaStreamer on your LG Smart TV.

MediaStreamer is a DNS service designed to improve your streaming experience. Since LG TVs do not natively support VPN, you can use MediaStreamer as an alternative for streaming.

Note: MediaStreamer is not a VPN and does not offer the privacy and security benefits of a VPN. MediaStreamer does not have a graphical user interface. You cannot change locations on MediaStreamer.

Note: This tutorial was written using a LG TV Web OS Version 04.05.60. The steps to changing the DNS should be similar on most LG Smart TVs.

If you have:

an Android device or

an iOS or macOS device and an AirPlay 2-compatible LG TV,

you can mirror content to your LG TV without using MediaStreamer.

Note: LG TVs that are only compatible with the original version of AirPlay do not support the casting or mirroring of content from iOS or macOS devices.

1. Register your IP address on the ExpressVPN website

Go to the ExpressVPN DNS settings page. If prompted, enter your ExpressVPN credentials and click Sign In.

Enter the verification code sent to your email.

Under IP address registration, click Register my IP address. If it already reads “registered” next to your IP address, there is no need to select this option again.

Toggle Automatically register my IP address on. This is recommended as it automatically tracks changes to your IP address.

Once you have enabled Automatically register my IP address, be sure to keep your registered IP address updated by periodically signing in to your account on the ExpressVPN website. Alternatively, you can use the ExpressVPN app (on any device) while connected to the same network as your LG Smart TV. These actions grant the devices on your network continued access to MediaStreamer.

2. Get your MediaStreamer server IP addresses

Go to the ExpressVPN setup page. If prompted, enter your ExpressVPN credentials and click Sign In.

Enter the verification code sent to your email.

On the right, you will find the MediaStreamer DNS server IP addresses.

Keep this browser window open. You will need this information for the setup later.

3. Configure the settings on your LG TV

On your LG Smart TV remote, click the .

On the screen, select Advanced.

Go to Network.

Depending on your existing Smart TV setup, select Wired Connection (Ethernet) or Wi-Fi Connection.

Click on Edit.

Uncheck the box for Set Automatically.

In the “DNS” field, enter the MediaStreamer address you found previously then click CONNECT.

Reboot your TV if prompted.

Congrats! You have now configured your LG Smart TV to use ExpressVPN’s MediaStreamer.

Restore DNS settings

To restore your original DNS settings, repeat the steps above but check the box next to Get automatically in the “Edit IP” settings.

Cast or mirror from your device to LG TV

Casting and mirroring are wireless technologies that allow you to stream content from your device to an LG TV.

If you want to stream from your device (with VPN) to your LG TV, here are the compatible casting and mirroring options:

Casting Mirroring Android (with VPN) ✘ Not supported ✔ Supported Windows (with VPN) ✘ Not supported ✔ Supported Chromebook (with VPN) ✘ Not supported ✘ Not supported Linux (with VPN) ✘ Not supported ✘ Not supported

You can cast or mirror content from iOS or macOS to LG TVs that support AirPlay 2.

Note: LG TVs that are only compatible with the original version of AirPlay do not support the casting or mirroring of content from iOS or macOS devices.

Alternatively, you can connect your LG TV to a VPN router, a manually configured VPN, or a virtual VPN router. Under this option, you do not need to cast or mirror content from your device to your LG TV. You simply need a VPN-connected LG TV to stream the content.

