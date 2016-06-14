Last updated:

ExpressVPN has released a new app and website interface. If the images you see below do not reflect the latest app or website interface, note that the instructions still apply unless otherwise specified.

This tutorial will show you how to download, set up, and use your VPN app for the BlackBerry Priv and BlackBerry DTEK50.

Note: these are the only BlackBerry devices that can use the ExpressVPN app.

Jump to section

Download the VPN app
Set up the VPN app
Connect to a VPN server location
Disconnect from a VPN server location
Choose a different server location
How to run the Ping Test
How to switch VPN protocols
How to add the ExpressVPN widget to your homescreen
How to uninstall the VPN app from your device

Download the VPN app

To download your VPN app, sign in to you ExpressVPN account.

sign in to your expressvpn account

Tap on Set Up ExpressVPN.

android set up expressvpnUnder the Android section, download the app by doing one of the following:

  • If you can access Google Play, tap GET IT ON Google Play to download the app.
  • If you cannot access Google Play, tap Download APK to download the APK to your device.

tap to download android app

 

Set up the VPN app

Locate and tap on the ExpressVPN icon to launch it.

select-from-home

Tap Log In to log in to your ExpressVPN app.

tap-login

Enter the email address and password you used to sign up for ExpressVPN. Tap Log In.

log-in

After you’ve signed in, you will be informed that ExpressVPN is now activated for your BlackBerry device. Tap Next.

hit-next

Your app will ask if you’d like to share anonymous information to help make ExpressVPN faster and more reliable. Tap OK if you’d like to share anonymous analytics.

make-expressvpn-faster

Connect to a VPN server location

To connect to a VPN server location, tap the ON Button. By default, ExpressVPN will suggest the location that provides the most optimal experience for you, called Smart Location.

tap-on-button

The first time you try connecting to a VPN server, you will see an “Allow connection” notification. Tap OK to proceed.

updated-multi-device

Once you see the VPN is ON message on the app screen, you can begin surfing with freedom and security!

vpn-connected

Note: a single ExpressVPN subscription can be used simultaneously on five devices, regardless of platform. If you try to use more than five devices simultaneously on one subscription, you will see the below screen:

too-many-devices-connected

Disconnect from a VPN server location

To disconnect from the VPN server, tap the ON Button while the VPN is on.

tap-on-button-again

You will know you are disconnected when the “VPN is OFF” message shown.

Choose a different VPN server location

To connect to a different server location, tap on CHOOSE LOCATION to launch the Location Picker.

choose-location

You can search for a location via Text Search or Speech Search. To activate either search function, tap the search bar.

activate-search

After activating the search function, you can search by typing or speaking into your device.

speech-text-search

Text Search: type the name of the country or city you’d like to connect to. When the location appears in the search results, tap the location to connect.

text-search

Speech Search: Say the name of the country or city you’d like to connect to.

speech-search

ExpressVPN will list the server locations corresponding to your spoken location name. Tap the location you’d like to connect to.

select-location-canada

How to run the Ping Test

To run the Ping Test, tap the speedometer icon at the top of the screen.

Note: You must be disconnected from the VPN in order to run the ping test.

tap-ping-test

Tap RUN TEST to run the Ping Test.

run-ping-test

How to switch VPN protocols

VPN protocols are the methods by which your device connects to a VPN server. Switching to a different protocol can help you achieve faster connection speeds.

To switch VPN protocols, tap the Hamburger menu (≡) in the top-left corner of the screen.

tap-settings

In the menu, tap Settings.

tap-settings-menu

From the settings menu, under VPN Settings, tap VPN Protocol.

select-protocols

Select your preferred protocol by tapping on it.

change-protocol

How to add the ExpressVPN widget to your homescreen

To add the ExpressVPN widget to your home screen, tap and hold an empty spot on the homescreen.

hold-home-screen

Tap the WIDGETS icon.

tap-widgets

Tap and hold the ExpressVPN widget and drag it upwards.

tap-expressvpn

Drag the widget to your preferred screen.

drag-to-screen

Ta-da! The widget is now on your homescreen. Use the widget to connect and disconnect the VPN without opening the app! 🙂

connect-widget

How to uninstall the VPN app from your device

To uninstall ExpressVPN from your BlackBerry device, tap and hold the ExpressVPN icon on the homescreen, then drag it to the Uninstall garbage can.

uninstall

You will see an uninstall confirmation message. Tap OK.

tap-ok

The app is now deleted from your device.

