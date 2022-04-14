Need a VPN or DNS for your device? Get ExpressVPN Now

One ExpressVPN account. All devices. Get Apps for Free

ExpressVPN Keys is currently available in beta on Windows, Mac, and Linux via a Chrome browser extension and in the ExpressVPN Android app. The beta version for iOS is still in development.

The ExpressVPN Keys beta is being rolled out over several weeks and is not available to all beta users immediately. Although you may not be able to use it and sign up for an account immediately, keep it installed and wait to be notified when it is available to you.

Need help?

Back to top