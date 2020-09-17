Last updated:

Customers who upgraded to tvOS 14 may encounter issues when using MediaStreamer on their Apple TV. To resolve this issue, perform a reboot on your Apple TV.

How to reboot your Apple TV

On your Apple TV, go to Settings > System > Restart.

After restarting your device, try using MediaStreamer again. Make sure the MediaStreamer IP addresses are entered correctly on your Apple TV. You can find instructions here.

