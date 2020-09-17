Too frustrated to read this page?Talk to a Human
Customers who upgraded to tvOS 14 may encounter issues when using MediaStreamer on their Apple TV. To resolve this issue, perform a reboot on your Apple TV.
How to reboot your Apple TV
On your Apple TV, go to Settings > System > Restart.
After restarting your device, try using MediaStreamer again. Make sure the MediaStreamer IP addresses are entered correctly on your Apple TV. You can find instructions here.
Need help? Contact the ExpressVPN Support Team for immediate assistance.