Too frustrated to read this page? Talk to a Human

Customers who upgraded to tvOS 14 may encounter issues when using MediaStreamer on their Apple TV. To resolve this issue, perform a reboot on your Apple TV.

How to reboot your Apple TV

On your Apple TV, go to Settings > System > Restart.

After restarting your device, try using MediaStreamer again. Make sure the MediaStreamer IP addresses are entered correctly on your Apple TV. You can find instructions here.

Need help? .