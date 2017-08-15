Want ExpressVPN on your router? Get the App for Routers

Important: This feature is currently only available on V1 of the ExpressVPN router app and not available for OpenWRT routers. For the latest features and functionality, This feature is currently only available on V1 of the ExpressVPN router app and not available for OpenWRT routers. For the latest features and functionality, download the latest version of the ExpressVPN router firmware

This guide will show you how to connect your ExpressVPN router to the internet without connecting it to a modem. You can then connect your devices to the ExpressVPN router and browse the web securely. This is a process known as bridging. A bridged connection is slightly slower and less reliable than a cabled Ethernet connection.

To connect your ExpressVPN router to the internet without connecting the router to a modem, follow these steps:

Connect your laptop, phone, or tablet to your ExpressVPN router’s Wi-Fi network using an Ethernet cable. Go to your ExpressVPN router’s admin dashboard. Enter the username “admin” and the eight-digit password printed on the bottom of your router.

At the top navigation bar, click Network.

In the Wifi tab, under Wireless Overview, choose the frequency you want to use, then click Scan. (radio0 represents the 5 GHz frequency and radio1 represents the 2.4 GHz frequency.)

Choose the Wi-Fi network you want to connect to (e.g., your home Wi-Fi network), then click Join Network.

In the Join Network: Settings screen, enter your Wi-Fi network password for WPA passphrase and a network name for Name of the new network. Click Submit. Click Save and apply.

Now you can connect another device you want to use to the router. You should be able to surf the web with this “bridged” device.

To verify that your device is connected to the router, you can use the IP checker to see if you are properly connected to an ExpressVPN server location.

