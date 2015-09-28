To use our apps and configurations, please sign up for an ExpressVPN account first.

ExpressVPN has released a new app and website interface. If the images you see below do not reflect the latest app or website interface, note that the instructions still apply unless otherwise specified.

This tutorial will show you how to set up ExpressVPN on your Surface using L2TP.

Note: L2TP/IPsec provides weak security benefits and should only be used for anonymization or for changing locations.

Find your ExpressVPN account credentials

To set up a VPN connection on your Surface RT, you will need a server address and your username and password. This section of the tutorial will show you how to find all of this information.

Open the Welcome Email you received when you signed up for ExpressVPN. Click the link in the email.

If you can’t find the link, sign in to your account here.

Once you’ve clicked the link in the welcome email or signed in to the website, click on Set Up on More Devices.

Click on Manual Config on the left side of the screen and then select PPTP & L2TP/IPsec tab on the right. This will show you your username, password, and a list of server addresses around the world.

Please note this information as you will need it to set up your VPN connection.

Configure your VPN

Click on Open Network and Sharing Center from the network icon on the task bar, or click on Network and Sharing center from Control Panel. Click on Set up a new connection or network. Select Connect to a workplace and click Next. Choose Use my Internet Connection (VPN). In the Internet Address field type the server name of the server location you want to connect to. In the Destination name field type ExpressVPN (L2TP) (or any name of your choice) and then click Create. Click on the Network icon on the bottom right-hand corner of the screen, near your system clock. Tap on the name of the connection you created, and tap connect. Input your L2TP username and password then tap OK and it will connect to the VPN.

