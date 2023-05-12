You can delete your ExpressVPN account permanently, but if you still have an active subscription, you should cancel it first. If not, you will continue to be charged. Please note that canceling an active subscription will forfeit the remainder of your subscription.
To delete your ExpressVPN account, you can send a request (using the email address associated with your ExpressVPN account) to our Support Team’s email address below:
Need help? Contact the ExpressVPN Support Team for immediate assistance.