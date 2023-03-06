Getting started
- How to find out which version of Android you’re using
- How to set up ExpressVPN for Android 5.0 and above
- How to set up ExpressVPN on Android TVs and Android TV boxes
- How to enable APK installations on your Android device
- How to use Kodi with ExpressVPN on Android
Using ExpressVPN on Android
- Network protection: Keep your internet safe when VPN drops
- Auto-connect: Stay safe on untrusted networks
Troubleshooting
- How to resolve connection issues or error messages on Android
- Can’t tap Android device screen when setting up ExpressVPN