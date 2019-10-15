Watch the 2021 Euro Cup on BBC and ITV
Price: Free
Channels: BBC & ITV
The BBC and ITV own the UK broadcasting rights for the 2021 EUFA European Football Championship. The best part? You can watch the event for free!
To enjoy the UEFA Euro on the BBC and ITV:
- Get ExpressVPN.
- Connect to a server location in the UK.
- Sign up BBC iPlayer or ITV. You may need to enter a valid UK postal code (e.g., WC1X 0AA).
- Start watching for free.
Watching on mobile? Fire up the BBC iPlayer app (on Android or iOS) or the ITV Hub app (on Android or iOS).
Learn more about streaming BBC iPlayer and ITV with ExpressVPN.
Stream UEFA Euro Cup live on Sling TV
Price: 30 USD/month and up
Channels: ESPN, ESPN 2, and ABC
Sling TV Orange offers all channels for watching the 2021 UEFA Euro in the U.S.
You can watch the Euro 2021 live on ABC, ESPN, and ESPN 2. In total, ESPN will televise 39 UEFA Euro matches, ESPN 2 will air seven matches, and ABC will air five matches (check the schedule below for details). A seven-day free trial is available for Sling TV Orange.
- Get ExpressVPN.
- Connect to a server location in the U.S.
- Sign up on Sling TV Orange (30 USD/month). You may need to provide a valid U.S. postal code (e.g., 10001, 48104) and pay with a U.S. credit/debit card or PayPal. If you’re watching through a web browser, use the ExpressVPN browser extension.
- Tune in and enjoy.
Watching on mobile? Fire up the Sling TV app on Android and iOS.
Learn more about watching Sling TV with ExpressVPN.
Watch the 2021 Euro Cup on YouTube TV
Price: 50 USD/month
Channels: ESPN, ESPN 2, and ABC
YouTube TV also offers every channel that carries the 2021 UEFA Euro.
You can watch the Euro 2021 live on ABC, ESPN, and ESPN 2. In total, ESPN will televise 39 UEFA Euro matches, ESPN 2 will air seven matches, and ABC will air five matches (check the schedule below for details). A five-day free trial is available for YouTube TV.
To watch on YouTube TV:
- Get ExpressVPN.
- Connect to a server location in the U.S.
- Head to YouTube TV and sign up (50 USD/month). You may need to enter a valid U.S. postal code (e.g., 10001, 48104). If you’re watching through a web browser, use the ExpressVPN browser extension.
- Kick back and enjoy!
Watching on mobile? Fire up the YouTube TV app on your Android or iOS device.
Learn more about streaming YouTube TV with ExpressVPN.
Stream the UEFA Euro Cup live on Hulu
Price: 55 USD/month and up
Channels: ESPN, ESPN 2, and ABC
Hulu also offers every channel the 2021 UEFA Euro is broadcasted on.
You can watch the Euro 2021 live on ABC, ESPN, and ESPN 2. In total, ESPN will televise 39 UEFA Euro matches, ESPN 2 will air seven matches, and ABC will air five matches (check the schedule below for details). A seven-day free trial is available for Hulu.
- Get ExpressVPN.
- Connect to a server location in the U.S.
- Go to Hulu and sign up (55 USD/month). You may need to provide a valid U.S. postal code (e.g., 10001, 48104) and pay with a U.S. credit/debit card or PayPal. If you’re watching through a web browser, use the ExpressVPN browser extension.
- Tune in to the action.
Watching on mobile? Fire up the Hulu app on your Android or iOS device.
Learn more about watching Hulu with ExpressVPN.
Watch the 2021 Euro Cup on AT&T TV Now
Price: 55 USD/month
Channels: ESPN, ESPN 2, and ABC
Looking for another streaming option? You can also watch the games live on AT&T TV Now.
The event is televised on ABC, ESPN and ESPN 2. In total, ESPN will televise 39 UEFA Euro matches, ESPN 2 will air seven, and ABC will air five matches (check the schedule below for details). A seven-day free trial is available for AT&T TV Now.
To watch the Euro Cup on AT&T TV Now:
- Get ExpressVPN.
- Connect to a server location in the U.S.
- Go to AT&T TV Now and sign up (55 USD/month). You may need to enter a valid U.S. postal code (e.g., 10001, 48104).
- Cheer on your favorite teams.
Watching on mobile? Fire up the AT&T TV Now app on your Android or iOS device.
Learn more about streaming AT&T TV Now with ExpressVPN.
Note: You can combine the free trials for almost a month of free streams!
Listen to Euro Cup games on Talksport radio
Talksport radio in the UK will provide an audio broadcast of the 2021 UEFA Euro Championship.
To listen with added privacy and security:
- Get ExpressVPN.
- Connect to a server location in the UK.
- Go to Talksport.com and click on “Listen Live”.
- Enjoy your live audio broadcasts.
Listening on mobile? Fire up the Talksport app on your Android or iOS device.
Watch 2021 UEFA Euro highlights on YouTube
Check out the latest highlights and more on the UEFA YouTube channel.
To watch highlights of the UEFA Euro 2021:
- Get ExpressVPN.
- Connect to a server location where YouTube is available.
- Go to the UEFA YouTube channel.
- Enjoy the highlights.
Stream UEFA Euro Cup content on UEFA.tv
Attention, football fanatics. The UEFA.tv network has loads of useful information on all UEFA competitions. Head over to UEFA.tv for live streams of youth, women’s, and Futsal matches. They’ve also got other great content like video on demand, magazine shows, live UEFA match coverage, and more.
To watch UEFA.tv with a VPN for added privacy and security:
- Get ExpressVPN.
- Connect to a server location closest to you.
- Go to UEFA.tv and register.
- Enjoy the content.
Watching on mobile? Fire up the UEFA.tv app on your Android or iOS device.
When will the 2021 UEFA Euro be held?
The 2021 UEFA Euro will begin on June 11 and end with the final on July 11. The tournament will showcase 24 men’s national teams from nations affiliated with the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA).
Venues and hosts for the UEFA Euro 2021
Each city will hold three group stage matches, in addition to one match (either in the round of 16 or quarter-finals).
This is where the matches will take place for Euro 2021:
- Group stage, round of 16, semi-finals, and final: London (England)
- Group stage and quarter-finals: Munich (Germany), Baku (Azerbaijan), Saint Petersburg (Russia), Rome (Italy)
- Group stage and round of 16: Copenhagen (Denmark), Bucharest (Romania), Amsterdam (Netherlands), Dublin (Republic of Ireland), Bilbao (Spain), Budapest (Hungary), Glasgow (Scotland)
|Host
|Venue
|Capacity
|London, England
|Wembley Stadium
|90,000
|Munich, Germany
|Allianz Arena
|75,000
|Rome, Italy
|Stadio Olimpico
|72,698
|Baku, Azerbaijan
|Olympic Stadium
|68,700
|Saint Petersburg, Russia
|Krestovsky Stadium
|68,134
|Budapest, Hungary
|Puskás Aréna
|67,889
|Bucharest, Romania
|Arena Natională
|55,600
|Amsterdam, Netherlands
|Johan Cruyff Arena
|54,990
|Bilbao, Spain
|San Mamés
|53,332
|Glasgow, Scotland
|Hampden Park
|52,063
|Dublin, Ireland
|Aviva Stadium
|51,700
|Copenhagen, Denmark
|Parken Stadium
|38,065
2021 UEFA Euro Cup groups and teams
|Group
|Contestants
|Group A
|Turkey, Italy, Wales, and Switzerland
|Group B
|Denmark, Finland, Belgium, and Russia
|Group C
|Netherlands, Ukraine, Austria, and Play-off Winner D (A)
|Group D
|England, Croatia, Playoff Winner C, and Czech Republic
|Group E
|Spain, Sweden, Poland, and Playoff Winner B
|Group F
|Play-off Winner A (D), Portugal, France, and Germany
Full 2021 UEFA Euro schedule and games
Here’s the game schedule for this year’s UEFA Euro Cup. Don’t forget to tune in on time!
