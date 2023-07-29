Get ready for an enthralling week of tennis as the Citi Open 2023 kicks off in Washington on July 31. The ATP 500 event boasts a star-studded men’s field, sans defending champion Nick Kyrgios due to injury. Top seed Taylor Fritz is the favorite, while Frances Tiafoe’s recent Top 10 ranking elevates expectations.
Watch out for dark horses like Yoshihito Nishioka, Felix Auger-Aliassime, and Grigor Dimitrov, along with seasoned players Andy Murray and more. In the women’s event, champion Liudmila Samsonova faces tough competition as the eighth seed.
Jessica Pegula leads the pack, seeking redemption after a Wimbledon exit. Caroline Garcia is another title contender. Coco Gauff, Maria Sakkari, Daria Kasatkina, and Elina Svitolina add to the excitement. Don’t miss this electrifying tournament, where new legends will be born and tennis mastery will be on full display! Grab your tickets and witness the thrill in Washington.
|Date
|31st July 2023
|Location
|Washington, DC
|Surface
|Hard Court ( Outdoor )
|Tour Level
|WTA/ATP 500
How to watch the 2023 Citi Open online
You can securely stream the games from the Citi Open live with a VPN in just a few steps:
- Get ExpressVPN.
- Connect to a server location that matches the broadcast you want to watch. For example, if you would like to see the U.S. broadcast, connect to a server in the United States.
- Check the schedule of the broadcaster you want to watch, like the Tennis Channel.
- Tune in and enjoy the matches!
Why ExpressVPN is the best VPN for watching Citi Open tennis?
ExpressVPN renowned for its unmatched speed, user-friendly interface, and robust security features. It seamlessly supports various streaming devices such as Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox, PlayStation, Android, and Apple mobiles.
Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.
Where to watch Citi Open 2023 in your country
Several broadcasters will carry coverage of the 2023 Citi Open games—available to stream live online or on-demand.
Watch the Citi Open in the U.S.
Tennis Channel
The Tennis Channel is your one-stop destination for all things Citi Open tennis. This dedicated streaming service offers live coverage of the highly anticipated ATP 500 tournament held in Washington.
From exhilarating matches to post-game analysis and exclusive interviews, the Citi Open Tennis Channel ensures you don’t miss a single moment of the intense on-court action. With a focus on tennis enthusiasts, this channel delivers an immersive experience, keeping you up-to-date with the latest scores, player insights, and behind-the-scenes glimpses, making it a must-have for every tennis lover.
Watch the Citi Open in the UK
Amazon Prime Video
Amazon Prime Video serves up an ace for sports enthusiasts with its extensive coverage of the Citi Open. As part of its vast sports catalog, Prime Video streams live matches and highlights from this prestigious ATP 500 event, putting you right in the heart of the tennis action.
With its user-friendly interface and multi-device compatibility, you can catch every thrilling moment of the tournament at your convenience. Additionally, Prime Video offers on-demand replays, expert commentary, and exclusive content, making it an excellent choice for a comprehensive and enjoyable Citi Open viewing experience.
Watch the Citi Open in Australia
beIN SPORTS
For sports fans who crave a wide range of sporting events, beIN SPORTS is the go-to streaming service for the Citi Open and beyond. Offering live coverage of the ATP 500 tournament in Washington, beIN SPORTS provides an immersive sports experience that extends beyond tennis. Alongside Citi Open matches, subscribers can enjoy access to various other international sporting events and leagues, making it a diverse and captivating platform for avid sports enthusiasts.
Watch the Citi Open in Canada
DAZN
DAZN serves as the ultimate destination for non-stop tennis action, and the Citi Open is no exception. With its comprehensive coverage of the ATP 500 event, DAZN ensures you get to witness top players battling for supremacy on the court.
This streaming service caters to passionate tennis fans, providing seamless live streaming and on-demand access to matches, player profiles, and expert analysis. Whether you’re a die-hard tennis supporter or a casual viewer, DAZN offers an excellent platform to elevate your Citi Open experience.
TSN
As a leading sports broadcaster, TSN takes center stage for the Citi Open, delivering unparalleled coverage of this premier tennis tournament. With its dedicated streaming service, TSN grants Canadian viewers exclusive access to live matches, highlights, and in-depth analysis of the ATP 500 event.
Tennis enthusiasts can stay connected with their favorite players and immerse themselves in the excitement of the Citi Open through TSN’s expert commentary and comprehensive coverage.
Watch the Citi Open in Singapore
Starhub
Starhub provides an exclusive platform for tennis enthusiasts in Singapore to witness the excitement of the Citi Open. With its dedicated sports streaming service, Starhub offers live coverage, match highlights, and comprehensive updates from the ATP 500 event in Washington.
From thrilling rallies to surprise upsets, Starhub ensures that viewers don’t miss a beat of the tournament. With a user-friendly interface and personalized content selection, Starhub is an ideal choice for staying connected to the electrifying world of tennis during the Citi Open.
Watch the Citi Open in Hong Kong
NowTV
NowTV brings the Citi Open directly to your screens, offering live streaming and on-demand access to this prestigious tennis event. With its flexible subscription options, NowTV allows viewers to catch every crucial match, experience the passion of the tournament, and enjoy expert insights and analysis.
Whether you’re a seasoned tennis fan or a newcomer to the sport, NowTV provides a hassle-free platform to witness the intense competition and unforgettable moments of the Citi Open.
Citi Open 2023 Schedule
|Session
|Day
|Date
|Time(ET)
|Matches
|1
|Saturday
|29th July 2023
|10:00 AM
|Qualifying Matches
|2
|Sunday
|30th July 2023
|10:00 AM
|Qualifying Matches
|3
|Monday
|31st July 2023
|12:00 PM
|Round 1
|4
|Tuesday
|01st August 2023
|12:00 PM
|Round 1
|5
|Wednesday
|02nd August 2023
|12:00 PM
|Round 2
|6
|Thursday
|03rd August 2023
|12:00 PM
|Round 2
|7
|Friday
|04th August 2023
|12:00 PM
|Quarterfinals
|8
|Friday
|04th August 2023
|07:00 PM
|Quarterfinals
|9
|Saturday
|05th August 2023
|12:00 PM
|Semifinals
|10
|Saturday
|05th August 2023
|07:00 PM
|Semifinals
|11
|Sunday
|06th August 2023
|12:00 PM
|Finals
FAQ for tennis live streams
Can I stream tennis on my computer?
Can I stream tennis on my phone or tablet?
Where can I stream this week’s matches?
Check out the event-specific information at the top of this page, which will always list out the date, time, and streaming platforms available to watch the latest tennis events. We’ve also got dedicated pages for each of the Grand Slam tournaments: The Australian Open, the French Open, Wimbledon, and the U.S. Open.
To watch tennis online, simply follow these steps:
1. Get ExpressVPN
2. Connect to a server location in the country of your preferred broadcaster
3. Log in to your preferred streaming services (such as 9Now)
4. Watch tennis live streams!
I connected to the suggested VPN server location but I can’t log in to the streaming service!
No worries! Server load changes rapidly (especially when lots of people are trying to watch certain events), but that’s exactly why ExpressVPN has high-speed servers all over the world. If you’re trying to access a site in the U.S. or Germany, for instance, try connecting to a different server location in those countries.
If you’re trying to connect to a country with one server location, the first step is to check your location settings. If you’re on a mobile device, disconnect from the VPN, turn off location services, then connect to the VPN again. On both Windows and Mac computers, you can turn off Location Services within the Privacy & Security settings menu.
For more help, you can always talk to a member of our Support Team, available 24/7 by live chat.
I connected to the VPN but my internet speed is slow
If your internet speed is slow or your streaming seems to lag, there are a few possible reasons:
-The distance of your selected VPN server location from your physical location
-Your connection type (wired connections are more reliable than wireless connections)
-Suboptimal interconnectivity between the VPN and your ISP
-Slow internet connection speed at your location
-Your device type and processing power
Try each of the following steps to troubleshoot:
-Download the latest version of ExpressVPN
-Connect to a different VPN server location
-Change your VPN protocol
If you try each of the above and are still experiencing issues with your streaming speed, contact the ExpressVPN Support Team 24/7 and someone will be with you in seconds.
Does ExpressVPN include a Tennis Channel subscription?
No, ExpressVPN does not come with a Tennis Channel subscription. If you don’t already have one, you’ll need to sign up separately. But ExpressVPN does work seamlessly with all the most popular streaming apps from around the world. Using a VPN for streaming ensures you watch securely in blazing-fast HD with unlimited bandwidth, free from ISP throttling (which can sometimes slow down speeds). If you want to watch your favorite player from anywhere—even while traveling or on unsecured networks like public Wi-Fi—ExpressVPN is a great way to enhance your sports streaming experience.