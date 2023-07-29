Get ready for an enthralling week of tennis as the Citi Open 2023 kicks off in Washington on July 31. The ATP 500 event boasts a star-studded men’s field, sans defending champion Nick Kyrgios due to injury. Top seed Taylor Fritz is the favorite, while Frances Tiafoe’s recent Top 10 ranking elevates expectations.

Watch out for dark horses like Yoshihito Nishioka, Felix Auger-Aliassime, and Grigor Dimitrov, along with seasoned players Andy Murray and more. In the women’s event, champion Liudmila Samsonova faces tough competition as the eighth seed.

Jessica Pegula leads the pack, seeking redemption after a Wimbledon exit. Caroline Garcia is another title contender. Coco Gauff, Maria Sakkari, Daria Kasatkina, and Elina Svitolina add to the excitement. Don’t miss this electrifying tournament, where new legends will be born and tennis mastery will be on full display! Grab your tickets and witness the thrill in Washington.

Date 31st July 2023 Location Washington, DC Surface Hard Court ( Outdoor ) Tour Level WTA/ATP 500

How to watch the 2023 Citi Open online

You can securely stream the games from the Citi Open live with a VPN in just a few steps:

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to a server location that matches the broadcast you want to watch. For example, if you would like to see the U.S. broadcast, connect to a server in the United States. Check the schedule of the broadcaster you want to watch, like the Tennis Channel . Tune in and enjoy the matches!

Why ExpressVPN is the best VPN for watching Citi Open tennis?

ExpressVPN renowned for its unmatched speed, user-friendly interface, and robust security features. It seamlessly supports various streaming devices such as Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox, PlayStation, Android, and Apple mobiles.

Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.

Get ExpressVPN

Where to watch Citi Open 2023 in your country

Several broadcasters will carry coverage of the 2023 Citi Open games—available to stream live online or on-demand.

Watch the Citi Open in the U.S.

Tennis Channel

The Tennis Channel is your one-stop destination for all things Citi Open tennis. This dedicated streaming service offers live coverage of the highly anticipated ATP 500 tournament held in Washington.

From exhilarating matches to post-game analysis and exclusive interviews, the Citi Open Tennis Channel ensures you don’t miss a single moment of the intense on-court action. With a focus on tennis enthusiasts, this channel delivers an immersive experience, keeping you up-to-date with the latest scores, player insights, and behind-the-scenes glimpses, making it a must-have for every tennis lover.

Get ExpressVPN

Watch the Citi Open in the UK

Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video serves up an ace for sports enthusiasts with its extensive coverage of the Citi Open. As part of its vast sports catalog, Prime Video streams live matches and highlights from this prestigious ATP 500 event, putting you right in the heart of the tennis action.

With its user-friendly interface and multi-device compatibility, you can catch every thrilling moment of the tournament at your convenience. Additionally, Prime Video offers on-demand replays, expert commentary, and exclusive content, making it an excellent choice for a comprehensive and enjoyable Citi Open viewing experience.

Get ExpressVPN

Watch the Citi Open in Australia

beIN SPORTS

For sports fans who crave a wide range of sporting events, beIN SPORTS is the go-to streaming service for the Citi Open and beyond. Offering live coverage of the ATP 500 tournament in Washington, beIN SPORTS provides an immersive sports experience that extends beyond tennis. Alongside Citi Open matches, subscribers can enjoy access to various other international sporting events and leagues, making it a diverse and captivating platform for avid sports enthusiasts.

Get ExpressVPN

Watch the Citi Open in Canada

DAZN

DAZN serves as the ultimate destination for non-stop tennis action, and the Citi Open is no exception. With its comprehensive coverage of the ATP 500 event, DAZN ensures you get to witness top players battling for supremacy on the court.

This streaming service caters to passionate tennis fans, providing seamless live streaming and on-demand access to matches, player profiles, and expert analysis. Whether you’re a die-hard tennis supporter or a casual viewer, DAZN offers an excellent platform to elevate your Citi Open experience.

TSN

As a leading sports broadcaster, TSN takes center stage for the Citi Open, delivering unparalleled coverage of this premier tennis tournament. With its dedicated streaming service, TSN grants Canadian viewers exclusive access to live matches, highlights, and in-depth analysis of the ATP 500 event.

Tennis enthusiasts can stay connected with their favorite players and immerse themselves in the excitement of the Citi Open through TSN’s expert commentary and comprehensive coverage.

Get ExpressVPN

Watch the Citi Open in Singapore

Starhub

Starhub provides an exclusive platform for tennis enthusiasts in Singapore to witness the excitement of the Citi Open. With its dedicated sports streaming service, Starhub offers live coverage, match highlights, and comprehensive updates from the ATP 500 event in Washington.

From thrilling rallies to surprise upsets, Starhub ensures that viewers don’t miss a beat of the tournament. With a user-friendly interface and personalized content selection, Starhub is an ideal choice for staying connected to the electrifying world of tennis during the Citi Open.

Get ExpressVPN

Watch the Citi Open in Hong Kong

NowTV

NowTV brings the Citi Open directly to your screens, offering live streaming and on-demand access to this prestigious tennis event. With its flexible subscription options, NowTV allows viewers to catch every crucial match, experience the passion of the tournament, and enjoy expert insights and analysis.

Whether you’re a seasoned tennis fan or a newcomer to the sport, NowTV provides a hassle-free platform to witness the intense competition and unforgettable moments of the Citi Open.

Get ExpressVPN

Citi Open 2023 Schedule

Session Day Date Time(ET) Matches 1 Saturday 29th July 2023 10:00 AM Qualifying Matches 2 Sunday 30th July 2023 10:00 AM Qualifying Matches 3 Monday 31st July 2023 12:00 PM Round 1 4 Tuesday 01st August 2023 12:00 PM Round 1 5 Wednesday 02nd August 2023 12:00 PM Round 2 6 Thursday 03rd August 2023 12:00 PM Round 2 7 Friday 04th August 2023 12:00 PM Quarterfinals 8 Friday 04th August 2023 07:00 PM Quarterfinals 9 Saturday 05th August 2023 12:00 PM Semifinals 10 Saturday 05th August 2023 07:00 PM Semifinals 11 Sunday 06th August 2023 12:00 PM Finals

Get ExpressVPN