2023 Australian Open schedule

Updated: January 26, 2023

See when every game is taking place

Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic are ready to continue chasing glory at the Australian Open, while World No. 1 Iga Świątek looks to build off last year's French Open and US Open victories in the women's bracket. This year's first Grand Slam event begins January 16 and runs through January 29, 2023.

  
DateJanuary 16–29, 2023
LocationMelbourne Park, Melbourne
Official websitehttps://ausopen.com/ 
Where to watch it for free9Now (Australia).
Full 2023 Australian Open schedule

All times shown are Australian Eastern Daylight Time (AEDT).

Date – sessionSession numberGates openPlay starts (show courts)Play starts (outer courts)Featured matches (singles)
Wed, January 11 – Day9:30 a.m.11:00 a.m.10:00 a.m.Qualifying
Thu, January 12 – Day9:30 a.m.No play10:00 a.m.Qualifying
Fri, January 13 – Day9:30 a.m.No play10:00 a.m.Qualifying
Sat, January 14 – No playNo play (Kids’ Day)
Sun, January 15 – No playNo play
Mon, January 16 – Day110:00 a.m.11:00 a.m.11:00 a.m.First round
Mon, January 16 – Night25:00 p.m.7:00 p.m.Continued from dayFirst round
Tue, January 17 – Day310:00 a.m.11:00 a.m.11:00 a.m.First round
Tue, January 17 – Night45:00 p.m.7:00 p.m.Continued from dayFirst round
Wed, January 18 – Day510:00 a.m.11:00 a.m.11:00 a.m.Second round
Wed, January 18 – Night65:00 p.m.7:00 p.m.Continued from daySecond round
Thu, January 19 – Day710:00 a.m.11:00 a.m.11:00 a.m.Second round
Thu, January 19 – Night85:00 p.m.7:00 p.m.Continued from daySecond round
Fri, January 20 – Day910:00 a.m.11:00 a.m.11:00 a.m.Third round
Fri, January 20 – Night105:00 p.m.7:00 p.m.Continued from dayThird round
Sat, January 21 – Day1110:00 a.m.11:00 a.m.11:00 a.m.Third round
Sat, January 21 – Night125:00 p.m.7:00 p.m.Continued from dayThird round
Sun, January 22 – Day1310:00 a.m.11:00 a.m.11:00 a.m.Fourth round
Sun, January 22 – Night145:00 p.m.7:00 p.m.Continued from dayFourth round
Mon, January 23 – Day1510:00 a.m.11:00 a.m.11:00 a.m.Fourth round
Mon, January 23 – Night165:00 p.m.7:00 p.m.Continued from dayFourth round
Tue, January 24 – Day1710:00 a.m.11:00 a.m.11:00 a.m.Quarterfinals
Tue, January 24 – Night185:00 p.m.7:00 p.m.Continued from dayQuarterfinals
Wed, January 25 – Day1910:00 a.m.11:00 a.m.11:00 a.m.Quarterfinals
Wed, January 25 – Night205:00 p.m.7:30 p.m.Continued from dayQuarterfinals
Thu, January 26 – Twilight213:00 p.m.4:00 p.m.4:00 p.m.Women’s semifinals
Fri, January 27 – Day222:00 p.m.4:00 p.m.3:00 p.m.First men’s semifinal
Fri, January 27 – Night235:00 p.m.7:30 p.m.Continued from daySecond men’s semifinal
Sat, January 28 – Twilight2411:00 a.m.7:30 p.m.11:15 a.m.Women’s final
Sun, January 29 – Twilight252:00 p.m.4:00 p.m.No playMen’s final

When and where is the 2023 Australian Open?

The 2023 Australian Open is scheduled to happen from January 16–29, 2023 (but note that thanks to a 16-hour time difference from the Canadian East Coast, dates might sometimes be off, depending on your location). You can find more information and news on the official Australian Open website.

FAQ: About the 2023 Australian Open

Is Novak Djokovic playing in the 2023 Australian Open?
Who isn’t competing in the 2023 Australian Open?
Who won the 2022 Australian Open men’s final?
Who won the 2022 Australian Open women’s final?
Which tennis player has the most Grand Slams?
What are the 2023 Australian Open’s COVID Rules?
Can I stream sports on my computer?
Can I stream sports on my phone or tablet?
How can I stream on my TV with a VPN?
I connected to the VPN but my internet speed is slow

