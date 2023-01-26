Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic are ready to continue chasing glory at the Australian Open, while World No. 1 Iga Świątek looks to build off last year’s French Open and US Open victories in the women’s bracket. This year’s first Grand Slam event begins January 16 and runs through January 29, 2023. To learn all the best ways to watch 2023 Australian Open live streams online securely with a VPN, check out our full page.
|Date
|January 16–29, 2023
|Location
|Melbourne Park, Melbourne
|Official website
|https://ausopen.com/
|Where to watch it for free
|9Now (Australia).
Full 2023 Australian Open schedule
All times shown are Australian Eastern Daylight Time (AEDT).
|Date – session
|Session number
|Gates open
|Play starts (show courts)
|Play starts (outer courts)
|Featured matches (singles)
|Wed, January 11 – Day
|–
|9:30 a.m.
|11:00 a.m.
|10:00 a.m.
|Qualifying
|Thu, January 12 – Day
|–
|9:30 a.m.
|No play
|10:00 a.m.
|Qualifying
|Fri, January 13 – Day
|–
|9:30 a.m.
|No play
|10:00 a.m.
|Qualifying
|Sat, January 14 – No play
|–
|–
|–
|–
|No play (Kids’ Day)
|Sun, January 15 – No play
|–
|–
|–
|–
|No play
|Mon, January 16 – Day
|1
|10:00 a.m.
|11:00 a.m.
|11:00 a.m.
|First round
|Mon, January 16 – Night
|2
|5:00 p.m.
|7:00 p.m.
|Continued from day
|First round
|Tue, January 17 – Day
|3
|10:00 a.m.
|11:00 a.m.
|11:00 a.m.
|First round
|Tue, January 17 – Night
|4
|5:00 p.m.
|7:00 p.m.
|Continued from day
|First round
|Wed, January 18 – Day
|5
|10:00 a.m.
|11:00 a.m.
|11:00 a.m.
|Second round
|Wed, January 18 – Night
|6
|5:00 p.m.
|7:00 p.m.
|Continued from day
|Second round
|Thu, January 19 – Day
|7
|10:00 a.m.
|11:00 a.m.
|11:00 a.m.
|Second round
|Thu, January 19 – Night
|8
|5:00 p.m.
|7:00 p.m.
|Continued from day
|Second round
|Fri, January 20 – Day
|9
|10:00 a.m.
|11:00 a.m.
|11:00 a.m.
|Third round
|Fri, January 20 – Night
|10
|5:00 p.m.
|7:00 p.m.
|Continued from day
|Third round
|Sat, January 21 – Day
|11
|10:00 a.m.
|11:00 a.m.
|11:00 a.m.
|Third round
|Sat, January 21 – Night
|12
|5:00 p.m.
|7:00 p.m.
|Continued from day
|Third round
|Sun, January 22 – Day
|13
|10:00 a.m.
|11:00 a.m.
|11:00 a.m.
|Fourth round
|Sun, January 22 – Night
|14
|5:00 p.m.
|7:00 p.m.
|Continued from day
|Fourth round
|Mon, January 23 – Day
|15
|10:00 a.m.
|11:00 a.m.
|11:00 a.m.
|Fourth round
|Mon, January 23 – Night
|16
|5:00 p.m.
|7:00 p.m.
|Continued from day
|Fourth round
|Tue, January 24 – Day
|17
|10:00 a.m.
|11:00 a.m.
|11:00 a.m.
|Quarterfinals
|Tue, January 24 – Night
|18
|5:00 p.m.
|7:00 p.m.
|Continued from day
|Quarterfinals
|Wed, January 25 – Day
|19
|10:00 a.m.
|11:00 a.m.
|11:00 a.m.
|Quarterfinals
|Wed, January 25 – Night
|20
|5:00 p.m.
|7:30 p.m.
|Continued from day
|Quarterfinals
|Thu, January 26 – Twilight
|21
|3:00 p.m.
|4:00 p.m.
|4:00 p.m.
|Women’s semifinals
|Fri, January 27 – Day
|22
|2:00 p.m.
|4:00 p.m.
|3:00 p.m.
|First men’s semifinal
|Fri, January 27 – Night
|23
|5:00 p.m.
|7:30 p.m.
|Continued from day
|Second men’s semifinal
|Sat, January 28 – Twilight
|24
|11:00 a.m.
|7:30 p.m.
|11:15 a.m.
|Women’s final
|Sun, January 29 – Twilight
|25
|2:00 p.m.
|4:00 p.m.
|No play
|Men’s final
When and where is the 2023 Australian Open?
The 2023 Australian Open is scheduled to happen from January 16–29, 2023 (but note that thanks to a 16-hour time difference from the Canadian East Coast, dates might sometimes be off, depending on your location). You can find more information and news on the official Australian Open website.
FAQ: About the 2023 Australian Open
Is Novak Djokovic playing in the 2023 Australian Open?
Yes, Novak Djokovic will play in the 2023 Australian Open! The nine-time winner missed last year’s event because he was unvaccinated against COVID-19. However, Djokovic received a temporary visa to participate in this year’s tournament.
Who isn’t competing in the 2023 Australian Open?
World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz pulled out of the 2023 Australian Open after suffering a leg injury while training. Two-time Australian Open winner Naomi Osaka withdrew for unknown reasons. Despite withdrawing from the United Cup because of an injury, Nick Kyrgios is currently expected to participate in the Australian Open. Tennis fans also will not see 2022 quarterfinalist Gael Monflis.
Who won the 2022 Australian Open men’s final?
Rafael Nadal defeated Daniil Medvedev in five sets to win the 2022 Australian Open’s men’s singles bracket. Before last year’s captivating finish, Nadal hadn’t won the Australian Open since 2009.
Who won the 2022 Australian Open women’s final?
Ashleigh Barty defeated Danielle Collins in two sets to win the 2022 Australian Open’s women’s singles bracket. Barty had never won the Australian Open before last year’s dominant ending. However, the Australian native retired in March 2022 and will not defend her Australian Open title this year.
Which tennis player has the most Grand Slams?
Rafael Nadal and Margaret Court currently hold the record for most Grand Slam singles titles in their respective fields. Nadal enters the 2023 Australian Open with 22 Grand Slam titles, one more than Novak Djokovic and two ahead of Roger Federer. Court boasts 24 Grand Slam titles, just ahead of Serena Williams’s 23 and Steffi Graf’s 22.
What are the 2023 Australian Open’s COVID Rules?
All COVID-19 restrictions for entering Australia have been lifted, and unvaccinated players are permitted to compete in the 2023 Australian Open. However, players must still obtain a visa to arrive in Australia.
Can I stream sports on my computer?
Definitely. If you’re accessing the streaming service from a web browser, be sure to also install the ExpressVPN extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge. The extension has a few features under the hood that can smooth out common streaming issues.
Can I stream sports on my phone or tablet?
How can I stream on my TV with a VPN?
In brief there are five different ways to stream sports on your TV with ExpressVPN:
-With the native app for a smart TV or streaming device
-By streaming on your computer and connecting to the TV with an HDMI cable
-By mirroring or casting wirelessly to your TV or streaming device from your computer or mobile device
-By connecting to an ExpressVPN-enabled router, which allows for unlimited devices and makes it super simple to connect to different server locations simultaneously
-With MediaStreamer, ExpressVPN’s solution for devices that cannot install a VPN, such as Apple TV or gaming consoles. MediaStreamer only needs to be set up once, although it does not provide the full security benefits of a VPN. (Note that by connecting your Apple TV or gaming console to a router, you can get the best of both worlds!)
For more information on all the ways to get ExpressVPN on your big-screen TV, click below, or just contact a 24/7 Support agent for step-by-step instructions.
I connected to the VPN but my internet speed is slow
If your internet speed is slow or your streaming seems to lag, there are a few possible reasons:
-The distance of your selected VPN server location from your physical location
-Your connection type (wired connections are more reliable than wireless connections)
-Suboptimal interconnectivity between the VPN and your ISP
-Slow internet connection speed at your location
-Your device type and processing power
Try each of the following steps to troubleshoot:
-Download the latest version of ExpressVPN
-Connect to a different VPN server location
-Change your VPN protocol
If you try each of the above and are still experiencing issues with your streaming speed, contact the ExpressVPN Support Team 24/7 and someone will be with you in seconds.