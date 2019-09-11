Stream live La Liga matches on beIN Sports

Price: 40 USD/month and up

Channels: beIN Sports

Looking for an easy way to get started? beIN Sports is the easiest way to watch La Liga matches. You can use a variety of free trials to watch live matches.

To watch La Liga on beIN Sports:

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to a server location in the U.S. Go to fuboTV (60 USD/month) or Sling TV (30 USD/month + the “Sports Extra” add-on for an extra 10 USD/month). You’re all set!

Note: You may need a U.S. credit/debit card to subscribe to fuboTV and Sling TV.

Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.

Watching on mobile? Fire up the fuboTV app on Android and iOS or the Sling TV app (on Android and iOS).

Learn more about watching fuboTV and Sling TV.

Stream the 2020-21 Copa del Rey live on ESPN+

Price: 5 USD/month or 50 USD/year

ESPN+ has the English broadcast rights to the Copa del Rey. You can watch the tournament with a seven-day free trial.

To watch the Copa del Rey on ESPN+:

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to a server location in the U.S. Head to ESPN+ and use the free trial. You’re all set!

Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.

Watching on mobile? Fire up the ESPN app on your Android or iOS device.

Learn more about watching ESPN+ with ExpressVPN.

Watch La Liga and Copa del Rey live streams on Sky Sports

Sky Sports will be airing all 380 La Liga and Copa del Rey games during the 2020-21 season. Sky Sports is available to UK and Ireland residents only. You will need a UK or Ireland credit/debit card in order to subscribe.

To watch the La Liga and the Copa del Rey on Sky:

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to a server location in the UK. Go to Sky Go. Enjoy the games!

Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.

Watching on mobile? Fire up the Sky Go app on your Android or iOS device.

Learn more about watching Sky Sports with ExpressVPN.

See La Liga goals and highlights on YouTube

Catch up with the action and the best goals from every game on the official La Liga YouTube channel:

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to a server location where YouTube is available. Head to the official La Liga YouTube channel. Golazoooo!

Learn more about watching YouTube with ExpressVPN.

Date Event September 12, 2020 – May 23, 2021 2020-21 La Liga TBD 2020-21 Copa del Rey

When are La Liga games? 2020-21 schedule

The 2020-2021 La Liga season starts on September 12, 2020 and ends on May 23, 2021.

Spanish football fans like a late kickoff. Here are the typical kickoff times:



Tuesdays and Wednesdays at 3 p.m.

Sundays at 11 a.m.

Which of these top La Liga games are you looking forward to the most?

Date and time (EST) Teams October 25, 2020 at 11 a.m. Barcelona 1:3 Real Madrid November 22, 2020 at 11 a.m. Atlético Madrid vs. Barcelona December 13, 2020 at 11 a.m. Real Madrid vs. Atlético Madrid March 7, 2021 at 11 a.m. Atlético Madrid vs. Real Madrid April 11, 2021 at 11 a.m. Real Madrid vs. Barcelona May 9, 2021 at 11 a.m. Barcelona vs. Atlético Madrid

When is El Clásico? El Clásico dates for 2020-21

It’s the biggest rivalry in Spanish football and likely the greatest domestic rivalry in world football. Barcelona vs. Real Madrid is always must-watch television.

The 2020-21 Clásico dates have been announced. Can Barca get revenge over their eternal rivals this season?

October 25, 2020: Barcelona 1:3 Real Madrid (Camp Nou)

April 11, 2021: Real Madrid vs. Barcelona (Santiago Bernabéu)

Where does Barcelona go from here?

Things are not going well at FC Barcelona. Under the presidency of Josep Maria Bartomeu, the club has stagnated and relied on a core of aging stars, wasting the prime years of Lionel Messi.

The board got rid of Ernesto Valverde after two successful domestic campaigns and appointed Qique Setien, who struggled to produce results at every turn. The last straw was a 8-2 humbling in the Champions League to Bayern Munich. Setien was soon relieved of his duties and replaced by Ronald Koeman.

Real Madrid‘s La Liga triumph last season is another reminder there’s plenty of work to do. Los Merengues broke Barca’s streak of domestic titles and look set to challenge on multiple fronts in the coming years. Also keep an eye on Atlético Madrid. Los Colchoneros’s array of stars, including the explosive João Félix, should mark them as Real’s top challengers. You also wouldn’t bet against them making another deep run in the Champions League either!