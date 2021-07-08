Watch Olympic basketball live streams for free from a variety of countries

With a VPN, you can watch Olympic basketball live streams for free using services from around the globe. Below you’ll find a number of the best options to watch the games.

Stream Olympic basketball games free with Locast.org

Price: Free

Channel: NBC

Locast is an excellent free option for getting NBC’s Olympic coverage. Check the schedule to see when the coverage is on and watch live with local TV through the not-for-profit service.

To stream with Locast:

Get ExpressVPN. Fire up the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge. Connect to a server location in the U.S. that Locast serves (such as New York or Los Angeles). Go to Locast.org and sign up. Select the market that corresponds with the server location you’re connected to. Tune in to the local NBC channel and enjoy the basketball!

Live stream the basketball on 7plus (Australia)

Price: Free

Channel: The Olympic Channel

The Australian streaming service 7plus recently added the Olympic Channel to its channel lineup—and it’s completely free.

To watch on 7plus:

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to a server location in Australia. Go to 7plus and sign up. Enjoy your stream.

Price: Free

Channel: France Télévisions

France TV holds the broadcasting rights for the 2021 Summer Olympics and will show the event for free.

To watch the games on France TV:

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to a server location in France. Go to France TV. Enjoy your stream!

Price: Free

RAI has the official Italian broadcasting rights for the Olympics and The stream is completely free on its platform RaiPlay!

Check the RAI TV Guide for details. The stream commentary is in Italian. To watch:

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to a server location in Italy. Go to RAI. Start watching for free!

Stream the Olympic basketball on services with free trials

Taking in some Olympic basketball action could be the perfect risk-free opportunity to try out new streaming services that appeal to you. Below are ways to stream using free trials.

Watch the games on Peacock TV (U.S.)

Price: 5 USD/month

Channels: NBC, NBCSN, Olympic Channel

Peacock TV offers a number of channels for watching the Summer Olympics in the U.S. It is an affordable option available for American coverage of the event. A seven-day free trial is available for Peacock.

To watch on Peacock:

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to a server location in the U.S. Go to the Peacock TV website and sign up (5 USD/month). You may need to provide a valid U.S. postal code (e.g., 10001, 48104) and pay with a U.S. credit/debit card or PayPal account. Enjoy the stream.

Get live streams on Sling TV Blue (U.S.)

Price: 10 USD/month and up

Channels: CNBC, MSNBC, NBC, NBCSN, Olympic Channel, USA Network

Sling TV offers all channels for watching the Summer Olympics in the U.S. which will allow you to catch the basketball games.

To watch on Sling TV:

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to a server location in the U.S. Go to the Sling TV website and sign up for Sling Blue (10 USD/month and up). You may need to provide a valid U.S. postal code (e.g., 10001, 48104) and pay with a U.S. credit/debit card or PayPal account. Enjoy the stream.

Watch the games live on YouTube TV (U.S.)

Price: 65 USD/month

Channels: CNBC, MSNBC, NBC, NBCSN, Olympic Channel, USA Network

YouTube TV also offers every channel for watching the Tokyo Olympics. A five-day free trial is available.

To watch the Olympics on YouTube TV:

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to a server location in the U.S. Head to YouTube TV and sign up (65 USD/month). You may need to enter a valid U.S. postal code (e.g., 10001, 48104). Enjoy watching.

Stream the 2021 Olympic basketball live on Hulu+Live TV (U.S.)

Price: 65 USD/month

Channels: CNBC, Golf Channel, MSNBC, NBC, NBCSN, Olympic Channel, USA Network

Hulu+Live TV also offers all channels that hold broadcasting rights for the Tokyo Olympics in the U.S. A seven-day free trial is available.

To watch the Olympics on Hulu:

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to a server location in the U.S. Go to Hulu’s website and sign up. You may need to provide a valid U.S. postal code (e.g., 10001, 48104) and pay with a U.S. credit/debit card number or PayPal account. Enjoy watching.

Stream the games live on fuboTV (U.S.)

Price: 65 USD/month

Channels: CNBC, Golf Channel, MSNBC, NBC, NBCSN, Olympic Channel, USA Network

Internet television provider fuboTV offers every channel that broadcasts the Tokyo Olympics in the U.S., as well as U.S. channels that offer the Olympics with Spanish commentary. A seven-day free trial is available.

To watch the Olympics on fuboTV:

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to a server location in the U.S. Head to fuboTV and sign up (65 USD/month). You may need to enter a valid U.S. postal code (e.g., 10001, 48104). Enjoy the stream.

The primary basketball tournament will be held between July 25 and August 8, 2021. The 3X3 competition runs between July 24 and July 28. Check the full Olympic schedule for details about the events.

Who’s on the Team USA roster?

Although the United States has a massive talent pool to pick from, its Olympic teams tend to have plenty of notable absences making for a mishmash of superstars and quality players willing to forgo offseason rest in order to represent their country.

Here’s this year’s roster:

Bam Adebayo, F, Miami Heat

The Heat forward Defensive Player of the Year candidate who continues to grow on the other end of the floor. He’s probably the best interior defender on this squad, and won’t be asked to carry too much of the scoring load. Adebayo is also a strong rebounder on a team that could be better in that area.

Bradley Beal, G, Washington Wizards

After two consecutive seasons averaging more than 30 points per game, Beal has proven he’s one of the most explosive offensive players on the planet. His game is versatile enough for him to excel on and off the ball, which is helpful on a team with so many skilled facilitators.

Devin Booker, G, Phoenix Suns

A run to the NBA Finals has Booker’s stock at an all-time high, but it will be interesting to see how he fits on this squad. The 24-year-old is used to being a primary option, and his fit as more of a role player is a touch unclear.

Kevin Durant, F, Brooklyn Nets

There’s an argument to be made that Durant is the best player on the planet at the moment, and he certainly looked worthy of that title at times when he carried an injury-ridden Brooklyn Nets team to the brink of a series win over the Bucks. He won’t need to score 30 to 40 points per game for this team, but when they need a big bucket he’ll probably be the first choice to take the shot.

Jerami Grant, F, Detroit Pistons

A year ago no one would have considered Grant a candidate for a spot on this team, but his breakout season with the Pistons has opened some eyes. His efficiency can wane when his usage gets ratcheted up, but that shouldn’t be a problem playing with this star-studded group.

Draymond Green, F, Golden State Warriors

As long as Green isn’t asked to shoot much, he’s able to excel in every other area of the game. The veteran is perfectly-equipped to do the dirty work for a squad like this while his teammates put up points and take the credit.

Jrue Holiday, G, Milwaukee Bucks

Like Green, Holiday isn’t on this team to score. He’ll be asked to smother other team’s best perimeter scorers, which is something he excels at. Anything he does on offense will be a bonus.

Zach LaVine, G, Chicago Bulls

This is the fourth consecutive season that LaVine has improved his scoring average and three-point efficiency—allowing him to become one of the NBA’s most dangerous outside threats. He can do a lot of damage for this team as a spot-up shooter while showing off his athleticism on opportunistic drives to the basket.

Damian Lillard, G, Portland Trail Blazers

With world-class range and a knack for making clutch shots, Lillard is one of the most dangerous players in the game. He’s probably this group’s second-best offensive threat behind Durant and it wouldn’t be a surprise to see the ball in his hands in crucial moments.

Kevin Love, F, Cleveland Cavaliers

Since LeBron James left Cleveland, Love hasn’t been in the national spotlight much, but he can still contribute a combination of rebounding, playmaking, and scoring that not many big men are able to match. Love is firmly entrenched as a role player for this group, but having a guy who doesn’t need many touches to do his thing is a good thing for a team with some many stars used to playing a ball-dominant brand of basketball.

Khris Middleton, F, Milwaukee Bucks

When it comes to mid-range scoring Middleton is one of the most dangerous players in the NBA, and because of that he gives this team another look offensively. The Bucks star is also capable of functioning as a spot-up shooter from downtown — a role he could play effectively for Team USA.

Jayson Tatum, F, Boston Celtics

With a combination of elite athleticism and top-notch shotmaking, there isn’t a lot Tatum is incapable of on a basketball court. He’s used to being the top option for the Boston Celtics, but he’ll have to take on a smaller role on this squad.

Who is the biggest threat to the USA?

From a pure talent perspective, there isn’t a team capable of matching the Americans, but that doesn’t mean they won’t face meaningful resistance.

Slovenia is arguably the biggest threat simply due to the presence of Luka Dončić, who’s shown that he’s capable of single-handedly stealing games at the highest level. Teams with more credible depth include France (led by Rudy Gobert), Australia (a team with eight NBA players on its roster) and Spain.

The decline of the Gasol brothers has made the Spanish significantly less fierce, but the Hernangomez brothers (Juancho and Willy) are doing their best to fill the void, and Ricky Rubio is capable of competently facilitating an offense. All of these teams are medal threats, but it would be surprising to see any of them topple Team USA.